Jazz: i 100 migliori album di sempre

La storia del jazz è fatta di album straordinari, vere e proprie opere geniali che hanno cambiato il jazz e e la musica nel suo insieme. Dischi che hanno ispirato altri artisti, che hanno spostato in avanti il confine dell'ispirazione e della sperimentazione.



Un'epopea, quella del jazz, fatta da musicisti geniali, capaci di partiture incendiarie e fulminanti.

Per questo simbolicamente, al primo posto abbiamo messoBITCHES BREW di Miles Davis.

Un album meravigliosamente visionario e dalla ricchezza sonora straripante (due bassi, due batterie, una chitarra elettrica, sax, percussioni e pianoforti elettrici), considerato il primo grande incontro tra jazz e rock (imperdibile Miles runs the voodoo down con la tromba di Davis che "insegue" Jimi Hendrix), ma soprattutto uno dei dischi più importanti e influenti di sempre.

LA NOSTRA TOP 100:

100) Wynton Marsalis - Black Codes From The Underground - Columbia

99) Charlie Haden - Liberation Music Orchestra

98) Steps Ahead - Steps Ahead - Elektra/Musician

97) Oscar Peterson - Night Train

96) Cecil Taylor - Conquistador!

95) Oliver Nelson - The Blues And The Abstract Truth

94) Gerry Mulligan - Gerry Mulligan Quartet

93) Max Roach - We insist!

92) Diana Krall - Love Scenes

91) Gil Evans - The Individualism of Gil Evans





90) John Coltrane - Ascension

89) Archie Shepp - Four For Trane



88) Pharoah Sanders - Karma



87) Errol Garner: Concert by the Sea

86) Benny Goodman: At Carnegie Hall 1938

85) Sarah Vaughan: Complete Recordings with Clifford Brown

84) Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - African Marketplace

83) Brad Mehldau - Art Of The Trio Vol.3

82) Coleman Hawkins - Body And Soul

81) John McLaughlin - Extrapolation





79) Roland Kirk - Rip Rig & Panic

78) Frank Sinatra - In the wee small hour

77) Joe King Oliver - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band: The Complete Set!

76) Billie Holiday - The quintessential Billie Holiday 1937-1938

75) Sarah Vaughan - Sarah Vaughan With Clifford Brown

74) Art Tatum - The Complete Pablo Solo Masterpieces

73) Lee Konitz - Subconscious-Lee

72) Wayne Shorter - Speak No Evil

71) Django Reinhardt - Rétrospective





70) Cassandra Wilson - Blue Light 'Til Dawn



69) Billie Holiday - Lady in satin

68) Fletcher Henderson - Tidal Wave

67) Louis Armstrong - Louis Armstrong Plays W. C. Handy

66) Bix Beiderbecke - The Bix Beiderbecke Story

65) Fats Waller - Handful of Keys

64) Sun Ra - The Heliocentric Worlds of Sun Ra Volume 1

63) Thelonious Monk - The Genius Of - Modern Music - Vol 1

62) Ella Fitzgerald - Ella sings Gershwin

61) Count Basie - The Atomic Mr Basie





60) Herbie Hancock - The New Standard

59) Miles Davis - Birth of the Cool

58) Duke Ellington - Money Jungle

57) Lennie Tristano and Warne Marsh - Intuition

56) Stan Getz - Focus

55) Wes Montgomery - The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery

54) Jimmy Witherspoon - The Spoon Concerts

53) Modern Jazz Quartet - Fontessa

52) Art Blakey - Moanin'

51) Sonny Rollins - Night at the Village Vanguard





50) John Coltrane - Giant Steps

49) Charlie Christian - The Genius of the Electric Guitar

48) Sonny Clark - Cool Struttin'

47) Andrew Hill - Point of Departure

46) Charles Mingus - The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady

45) Chat Baker - Playboys



44) Miles Davis - 'Round about midnight

43) Jaco Pastorius - Jaco Pastorius

42) Jan Garbarek - Afric Pepperbird -

41) Pat Metheny - Bright Size Life





39 Tony Williams Lifetime - Emergency!

38) Lennie Tristano - Tristano

37) Jimmy Smith - A New Sound, A New Star

36) George Russell The Jazz - Workshop

34) Eric Dolphy - Out to Lunch

33) Miles Davis - Ascenseur pour l'échafaud

32) Dizzy Gillespie - Shaw 'Nuff

31) John Coltrane - My favorite things





30) Herbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage

29) Charles Mingus - Tijuana Moods

28) Ella Fitzgerald - Sings The Cole Porter Songbook

27) Chick Corea - Return to Forever

26) Miles Davis - Sketches Of Spain

25) Thelonius Monk - Brilliant Corners

24) Cannonball Adderley - Somethin' Else

23) Bill Evans Trio - Waltz for Debby

22) Stan Getz/Joao Gilberto - Getz/Gilberto

21) Ornette Coleman - Free Jazz





20) Thelonious Monk - Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane: The Complete 1957 Riverside Recording

19) The Mahavishnu Orchestra With John McLaughlin - The Inner Mounting Flame

18) Ornette Coleman - The Shape of Jazz to Come

17) Sonny Rollins - The Bridge



16) Weather Report - Heavy weather

15) Herbie Hancock - Head Hunters

14) Louis Armstrong - The Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings

13) Duke Ellington - Ellington at Newport 1956

12) Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker - Town Hall, New York City

11) Bill Evans Trio - Sunday At The Village Vanguard







10) John Coltrane - Blue Train

9) Charles Mingus - Mingus Ah Um

8) Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert

7) Dave Brubeck - Time Out

6) Duke Ellington - Never No Lament: The Blanton-Webster Band

5) Sonny Rollins - Saxophone Colossus

4) Charlie Parker - Bird: the complete Charlie Parker on Verve

3) Miles Davis - A kind of Blue



2) John Coltrane - A love supreme

1) Miles Davis - Bitches Brew