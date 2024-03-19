I 150 album da ascoltare almeno una volta nella vita

I dischi imprescindibili non sono quelli che contengono due o tre hit. Sono quegli album che vanno ascoltati nel loro insieme perché non sono una banale somma di canzoni più o meno belle, ma la fotografia dello stato di grazia di una band in quel preciso momento storico. In studio o anche dal vivo. Sono spesso pietre miliari, opere destinate a durare nel tempo, a lasciare il segno in più generazioni.



Facile pensare a The Dark side of the moon dei Pink Floyd o a Pet Sounds dei Beach Boys. Ma anche a Kid A dei Radiohead, Blonde on blonde di Bob Dylan, American Idiot dei Green Day o a Me against the world di Tupac Shakur.

Così, per non farci mancare nulla, ne abbiamo selezionati 150 che per noi sono il simbolo della bellezza in musica.

P.S. Non è una classifica...

1) Bob Dylan - Blonde on Blonde



2) Beatles - White album

3) Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

4) Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet

5) John Coltrane - A love supreme



6) Radiohead - Kid A

7) Clash - London Calling



8) Guns 'N Roses - Appetite for destruction

9) Television - Marquee Moon

10) Joni Mitchell - Blue

11) Sex Pistols - Never Mind the bollocks

12) Aretha Franklin - Lady soul

13) Who - Who's next

14) Marvin Gaye - What's going on

15) Beach Boys - Pet Sounds

16) James Brown - Live at Apollo

17) Beastie Boys - Licensed to ill

18) Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden

19) Black Sabbath - Sabbath bloody sabbath

20) Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV

21) Bob Marley - Natty Dread



22) Frank Sinatra - In the wee small hours

23) Velvet Underground - Velvet Underground

24) Charlie Mingus - Mingus Ah Um

25) Tupac Shakur - Me against the world



26) Pink Floyd - The Dark side of the moon

27) Neil Young - Harvest

28) Green Day - American Idiot

29) Nirvana - Nevermind

30) Genesis - Selling England by the pound

31) Queen - A night at the Opera

32) Sufjan Stevens - Seven Swans



33) Notorius B.I.G. - Ready to die

34) Eminem - The Slim Shady Lp

35) Duke Ellington - Masterpieces by Ellington

36) Stevie Wonder - Songs in the key of life

37) Ramones - It's Alive

38) Dead Kennedys - Fresh fruit for rotting vegetables / In God we Trust

39) Iggy Pop & Stooges - Raw Power

40) Robert Plant - Dreamland



41) The Doors - The Doors

42) Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland

43) Robbie Robertson - Music for Native Americans



44) Jeff Buckley - Grace

45) Lou Reed - Transformer



46) Smiths - The Queen is dead



47) D'Angelo - Voodoo

48) Michael Jackson - Thriller



49) Bruce Springsteen - The Ghost of Tom Joad

50) Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto - Getz/Gilberto

51) Cheap Trick - Live at Budokan

52) Paul McCartney & Wings - Band on the run



53) Van Halen - Fair Warning

54) Bob Dylan - Time out of mind

55) Radiohead - Ok Computer

56) Beatles - Set. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band

57) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication

58) Rolling Stones - Exile on Main street

59) Roxy Music - For your pleasures

60) Talking Heads - Remain in light

61) The Harder they come - Colonna sonora

62) Saturday night fever - Colonna sonora

63) Daft Punk - Random Access Memories

64) Police - Reggatta de blanc

65) Jefferson Airplane - Volunteers

66) Jesus Christ Superstar - Colonna sonora

67) Johnny Cash - American Recordings

68) Lauryn Hill - The Myseducation of Lauryn Hill

69) Miles Davis - A kind of blue

70) Neil Young - Live Rust

71) Moby - Play

72) Pink Floyd - The Wall

73) Jethro Tull - A Minstrel in the gallery

74) Leonard Cohen - Songs of love and hate

75) U2 - Achtung Baby

76) Funkadelic - Maggot Brain

77) Os Mutantes - Os Mutantes

78) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psycho Candy

79) Parliament - Mothership Connection

80) Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express

81) Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention - Freak out!

82) Keith Jarrett - The Koln Concert

83) Emerson Lake & Palmer - Tarkus



84) Yes - Fragile

85) Rush - Emispheres

86) Motorhead - No sleep 'til Hammersmith

87) Kiss - Destroyer

88) Genesis - The Lamb lies down on Broadway



89) Peter Gabriel - Us

90) New York Dolls - New York Dolls

91) Santana - Abraxas

92) Cat Stevens - Tea for the Tillerman

93) Prince - Sign "O" Times

94) Ac-Dc - Back in black

95) Strokes - Is this it

96) Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (1956)

97) Amy Winehouse - Back to Black

98) Deep Purple - Made in Japan

99) The Who - Quadrophenia

100) Otis Redding - The dock of the bay

101) Elton John - Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

102) Led Zeppelin - Houses of the Holy

103) Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the edge of town

104) Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Deja Vu

105) Grace Slick - Manhole

106) Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - Ella and Louis

107) The Thelonious Monk Quartet - Monk's Dream

108) Sonny Rollins - The Bridge

109) Janis Joplin - Pearl



110) Sly and the Family Stone - There's a Riot Goin' On

111) Curtis Mayfield - Superfly



112) Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over troubled water

113) Faith No More - Angel's Dust

114) U2 - The Joshua Tree

115) Metallica - Metallica (Black album)

116) King Crimson - In the court of King Crimson

117) Oasis - (What's the story) Morning Glory

118) Toto - Toto IV

119) Alice Cooper - The Alice Cooper Show

120) Robert Johnson - The complete recordings

121) Supertramp - Live in Paris

122) Abba - Live at Wembley Arena

123) Dire Straits - Making Movies

124) Chic - Risqué

125) Steely Dan - Pretzel Logic

126) Billy Joel - 52nd Street

127) David Bowie - The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust

128) John Martyn - Solid Air

129) R.E.M. - Automatic for the people

130) Eagles - Hotel California

131) Pearl Jam - Ten

132) Donald Fagen - The nightfly

133) Peter Tosh - Legalize it



134) Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

135) Herbie Hancock - Headhunter

136) Jeff Beck - Wired

137) Pop Group - Y

138) Nine Inch Nails - Downward Spiral

140) Cure - Disintegration

141) Patti Smith - Horses

142) Devo - 'Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!'

143) Paul Simon - Graceland

144) Blur - 13

145) Quincy Jones - Big Band Bossa Nova

146) Kate Bush - Hounds of love



147) Carole King - Tapestry

148) The Band - Music from Big Pink

149) Nina Simone - I put a spell on you

150) Roger Waters - The pros and cons of hitchhiking