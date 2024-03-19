I 150 album da ascoltare almeno una volta nella vita
Dal jazz, al pop, all'heavy metal. Dai Radiohead a Bob Marley: i dischi internazionali che regalano bellezza dal primo all'ultimo minuto della loro durata
I dischi imprescindibili non sono quelli che contengono due o tre hit. Sono quegli album che vanno ascoltati nel loro insieme perché non sono una banale somma di canzoni più o meno belle, ma la fotografia dello stato di grazia di una band in quel preciso momento storico. In studio o anche dal vivo. Sono spesso pietre miliari, opere destinate a durare nel tempo, a lasciare il segno in più generazioni.
Facile pensare a The Dark side of the moon dei Pink Floyd o a Pet Sounds dei Beach Boys. Ma anche a Kid A dei Radiohead, Blonde on blonde di Bob Dylan, American Idiot dei Green Day o a Me against the world di Tupac Shakur.
Così, per non farci mancare nulla, ne abbiamo selezionati 150 che per noi sono il simbolo della bellezza in musica.
P.S. Non è una classifica...
1) Bob Dylan - Blonde on Blonde
2) Beatles - White album
3) Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
4) Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet
5) John Coltrane - A love supreme
6) Radiohead - Kid A
7) Clash - London Calling
8) Guns 'N Roses - Appetite for destruction
9) Television - Marquee Moon
10) Joni Mitchell - Blue
11) Sex Pistols - Never Mind the bollocks
12) Aretha Franklin - Lady soul
13) Who - Who's next
14) Marvin Gaye - What's going on
15) Beach Boys - Pet Sounds
16) James Brown - Live at Apollo
17) Beastie Boys - Licensed to ill
18) Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden
19) Black Sabbath - Sabbath bloody sabbath
20) Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV
21) Bob Marley - Natty Dread
22) Frank Sinatra - In the wee small hours
23) Velvet Underground - Velvet Underground
24) Charlie Mingus - Mingus Ah Um
25) Tupac Shakur - Me against the world
26) Pink Floyd - The Dark side of the moon
27) Neil Young - Harvest
28) Green Day - American Idiot
29) Nirvana - Nevermind
30) Genesis - Selling England by the pound
31) Queen - A night at the Opera
32) Sufjan Stevens - Seven Swans
33) Notorius B.I.G. - Ready to die
34) Eminem - The Slim Shady Lp
35) Duke Ellington - Masterpieces by Ellington
36) Stevie Wonder - Songs in the key of life
37) Ramones - It's Alive
38) Dead Kennedys - Fresh fruit for rotting vegetables / In God we Trust
39) Iggy Pop & Stooges - Raw Power
40) Robert Plant - Dreamland
41) The Doors - The Doors
42) Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland
43) Robbie Robertson - Music for Native Americans
44) Jeff Buckley - Grace
45) Lou Reed - Transformer
46) Smiths - The Queen is dead
47) D'Angelo - Voodoo
48) Michael Jackson - Thriller
49) Bruce Springsteen - The Ghost of Tom Joad
50) Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto - Getz/Gilberto
51) Cheap Trick - Live at Budokan
52) Paul McCartney & Wings - Band on the run
53) Van Halen - Fair Warning
54) Bob Dylan - Time out of mind
55) Radiohead - Ok Computer
56) Beatles - Set. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band
57) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication
58) Rolling Stones - Exile on Main street
59) Roxy Music - For your pleasures
60) Talking Heads - Remain in light
61) The Harder they come - Colonna sonora
62) Saturday night fever - Colonna sonora
63) Daft Punk - Random Access Memories
64) Police - Reggatta de blanc
65) Jefferson Airplane - Volunteers
66) Jesus Christ Superstar - Colonna sonora
67) Johnny Cash - American Recordings
68) Lauryn Hill - The Myseducation of Lauryn Hill
69) Miles Davis - A kind of blue
70) Neil Young - Live Rust
71) Moby - Play
72) Pink Floyd - The Wall
73) Jethro Tull - A Minstrel in the gallery
74) Leonard Cohen - Songs of love and hate
75) U2 - Achtung Baby
76) Funkadelic - Maggot Brain
77) Os Mutantes - Os Mutantes
78) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psycho Candy
79) Parliament - Mothership Connection
80) Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express
81) Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention - Freak out!
82) Keith Jarrett - The Koln Concert
83) Emerson Lake & Palmer - Tarkus
84) Yes - Fragile
85) Rush - Emispheres
86) Motorhead - No sleep 'til Hammersmith
87) Kiss - Destroyer
88) Genesis - The Lamb lies down on Broadway
89) Peter Gabriel - Us
90) New York Dolls - New York Dolls
91) Santana - Abraxas
92) Cat Stevens - Tea for the Tillerman
93) Prince - Sign "O" Times
94) Ac-Dc - Back in black
95) Strokes - Is this it
96) Elvis Presley - Elvis Presley (1956)
97) Amy Winehouse - Back to Black
98) Deep Purple - Made in Japan
99) The Who - Quadrophenia
100) Otis Redding - The dock of the bay
101) Elton John - Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy
102) Led Zeppelin - Houses of the Holy
103) Bruce Springsteen - Darkness on the edge of town
104) Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Deja Vu
105) Grace Slick - Manhole
106) Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong - Ella and Louis
107) The Thelonious Monk Quartet - Monk's Dream
108) Sonny Rollins - The Bridge
109) Janis Joplin - Pearl
110) Sly and the Family Stone - There's a Riot Goin' On
111) Curtis Mayfield - Superfly
112) Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge over troubled water
113) Faith No More - Angel's Dust
114) U2 - The Joshua Tree
115) Metallica - Metallica (Black album)
116) King Crimson - In the court of King Crimson
117) Oasis - (What's the story) Morning Glory
118) Toto - Toto IV
119) Alice Cooper - The Alice Cooper Show
120) Robert Johnson - The complete recordings
121) Supertramp - Live in Paris
122) Abba - Live at Wembley Arena
123) Dire Straits - Making Movies
124) Chic - Risqué
125) Steely Dan - Pretzel Logic
126) Billy Joel - 52nd Street
127) David Bowie - The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust
128) John Martyn - Solid Air
129) R.E.M. - Automatic for the people
130) Eagles - Hotel California
131) Pearl Jam - Ten
132) Donald Fagen - The nightfly
133) Peter Tosh - Legalize it
134) Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
135) Herbie Hancock - Headhunter
136) Jeff Beck - Wired
137) Pop Group - Y
138) Nine Inch Nails - Downward Spiral
140) Cure - Disintegration
141) Patti Smith - Horses
142) Devo - 'Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!'
143) Paul Simon - Graceland
144) Blur - 13
145) Quincy Jones - Big Band Bossa Nova
146) Kate Bush - Hounds of love
147) Carole King - Tapestry
148) The Band - Music from Big Pink
149) Nina Simone - I put a spell on you
150) Roger Waters - The pros and cons of hitchhiking
