Tutti cantano il Natale: Bob Dylan, gli U2, Robbie Williams e...

Quando si tratta di Natale, nessuno si tira indietro. Tutti i più grandi artisti del mondo, nel corso degli anni, hanno reso omaggio al 25 dicembre interpretando i grandi classici o proponendo brani inediti a tema natalizio.

Quella che trovate qui sotto è una playlist che include giganti del pop, del rock e della black music. Una selezione accurata di canzoni perfette per diventare la vostra colonna sonora dei prossimi giorni

Bob Dylan - The Christmas Blues

Nate Dogg - Be thankful

Johnny Cash - Christmas as I knew it

U2 - Christmas Baby, Please Come Home

Robbie Williams - Winter Wonderland

Frank Sinatra - The Christmas Song

Willie Nelson - Pretty Paper

Ella Fitzgerald - Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Donna Summer - Winter melody

Beach Boys - Santa's beard

Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans

The Supremes - My favourite things

James Brown - Go power at Christmas time

Elvis Presley - Here comes Santa Claus

Gregory Porter - Christmas Waltz

Bruce Springsteen - Merry Christmas Baby

Stevie Nicks - Silent Night

Sufjan Stevens - Amazing Grace

Michael Bublè - Jingle Bells

Dolly Parton - White Christmas

