Tutti cantano il Natale: Bob Dylan, gli U2, Robbie Williams e...
Dal cantautore Premio Nobel a Bruce Springsteen, passando per Frank Sinatra, Gregory Porter e Donna Summer
Quando si tratta di Natale, nessuno si tira indietro. Tutti i più grandi artisti del mondo, nel corso degli anni, hanno reso omaggio al 25 dicembre interpretando i grandi classici o proponendo brani inediti a tema natalizio.
Quella che trovate qui sotto è una playlist che include giganti del pop, del rock e della black music. Una selezione accurata di canzoni perfette per diventare la vostra colonna sonora dei prossimi giorni
Bob Dylan - The Christmas Blues
Nate Dogg - Be thankful
Johnny Cash - Christmas as I knew it
U2 - Christmas Baby, Please Come Home
Robbie Williams - Winter Wonderland
Frank Sinatra - The Christmas Song
Willie Nelson - Pretty Paper
Ella Fitzgerald - Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Donna Summer - Winter melody
Beach Boys - Santa's beard
Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans
The Supremes - My favourite things
James Brown - Go power at Christmas time
Elvis Presley - Here comes Santa Claus
Gregory Porter - Christmas Waltz
Bruce Springsteen - Merry Christmas Baby
Stevie Nicks - Silent Night
Sufjan Stevens - Amazing Grace
Michael Bublè - Jingle Bells
Dolly Parton - White Christmas
