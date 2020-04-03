Homework and Household Chores in Corona Times

Daily pills to help students (and families) organize their study in Covid-19 times, when almost one billion children have seen their schools close. Signed by Marcello Bramati and Lorenzo Sanna, deans and teachers at Faes High schools in Milan. As reported by Time magazine, they are teaching online during the lockdown, in an ongoing experiment in remote learning. Every morning at 8.30 a.m., their advice, tips and good practices for students of all ages.

In these weeks, being all at home, there is overcrowding in the living areas: desks, tables, but also chairs, sofas, armchairs. Everywhere, and always, there is someone. Close relationships are put to the test, relationships tinged with stress, with a stalemate situation and sometimes with concern. The actual house itself is also put to the test, never so lived in, seven days a week. Kitchens always on the move, overheated computers and supplies to constantly renew.

In this predicament, in addition to online studying, the children should also help with homework. In other words, they should take a certain amount of responsibility. For example, since we are always at home, it is fundamental to keep one's own things in order. Activities begin and end, so it is time to ask - now more than ever - to tidy up immediately, at the precise moment when students stop using the computer or children no longer play with Lego.

Even in times of work it is necessary to be cooperative: there will be hours when students will have a monopoly of the computer and of internet, as well as at other times they will have to leave place to their parents or siblings. If it did not occur before, now it becomes fundamental respecting the other, between breaks, silence and work.

Again, since the family is always on the move, and always at home, everyone will be able to help. From each according to his ability, kids can empty the dishwasher, dust, hang out laundry... It would seem little or banal things, but the serenity of everyone depends on them.

In difficult moments, a new pact between people is needed. And in this case, in which we are constantly in touch, it is especially necessary. If all the family members cooperate for a home that functions well, living together will be better.