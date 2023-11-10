Grammy 2024: tutte le nomination

La Recording Academy ha annunciato le candidature per i Grammy 2024. La premiazione si terrà il prossimo 4 febbraio 2024 a Los Angeles. Un'edizione che ti preannuncia tutta al femminile.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”