Grammy 2024: tutte le nomination
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il prossimo 4 febbraio a Los Angeles
La Recording Academy ha annunciato le candidature per i Grammy 2024. La premiazione si terrà il prossimo 4 febbraio 2024 a Los Angeles. Un'edizione che ti preannuncia tutta al femminile.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King - “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”