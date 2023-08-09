Cinquanta grandi canzoni hard-heavy che forse non avete mai ascoltato
In questa lista non trovate Enter sandman dei Metallica o Welcome to the jungle dei Guns: solo chicche, rarità o classici dimenticati...
Quello dell'hard and heavy è un universo sonoro sterminato per numero di band e di album. Dagli inizi degli anni Settanta ad oggi sono migliaia le uscite discografiche contraddistinte da quel sound. In molti casi si tratta di band oscure che hanno inciso album bellissimi, ma poco noti, che hanno anticipato il suono e lo stile dei mostri sacri del genere.
Allo stesso modo ci sono band degli anni Ottanta e Novanta che avrebbero meritato miglior fortuna e che per varie ragioni non sono mai arrivate al grande pubblico.
E, infine, canzoni di gruppi storici che non sono mai state prese in considerazione per quel che erano, ovvero capolavori.
Ne abbiamo selezionate cinquanta (l'ordine in cui ve le presentiamo non è una classifica...)
1) Angel witch - Angel Witch
2) Satan - Time to die
3) Sir Lord Baltimore - Kingdom Come
4) Aphrodite's Child - Babylon
5) UFO - Blinded by a Lie
6) Black Sabbath - Disturbing the priest
7) Blue Murder - Jelly Roll
Blue Murder - Jelly Rollwww.youtube.com
8) Virgin Steele - A cry in the night
9) Wrathchild - Trash queen
10) House of Lords - Pleasure Palace
11) Mind Funk - Sugar ain't so sweet
12) Babe Ruth - King Kong
13) Mountain - Them for an Imaginary Western
14) Uriah Heep - Easy livin'
Uriah Heep Easy Livin' Live 1973www.youtube.com
14) Lucifer's friend . Ride the sky
15) Buffalo - Freedom
16) Leaf Hound - Freelance Fiend
17) Captain Beyond - Do or die
18) Cactus - Evil
19) Pink Fairies - Never never land
20) White Tiger - Love/Hate
21) Raven - Hell Patrol
22) David Neil Cline - Malefic Influence
23) Trapeze - Medusa
24) Tommy Bolin - Teaser
25) Vinnie Vincent Invasion - Invasion
26) Ian Gillan - No easy way
27) Magnum - Vigilante
28) Uli Jon Roth - The night the master comes
29) Scorpions - Life's like a river
30) Michael Sckenker Group - Desert song
31) Doro - Only You (Kiss cover)
32) Plasmatics - Legends never die
33) Ace Frehley - 2 young 2 die
34) Exciter - Heavy metal maniac
35) Trust - Antisocial
36) Van Halen - Push comes to shove
37) Golden Earrings - Radar Love
38) Budgie - Breadfan
39) Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla
40) Robin Trower - In this place
41) Thin Lizzy - The sun goes down
42 Aldo Nova - Hey operator
43) Montrose - Space station 5
44) The Amboy Dukes - Journey to the center of mind
45) Chicory Tip – Good Grief Christina
46) Angel - 20th Century Foxes
47) Iron Maiden - Women in uniform
Iron Maiden - Women In Uniform (Official Video)www.youtube.com
48) Gangland - Tygers of Pan Tang
49) Diamond Head - It's electric
50) Krokus - Screaming in the night