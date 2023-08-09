Cinquanta grandi canzoni hard-heavy che forse non avete mai ascoltato

Quello dell'hard and heavy è un universo sonoro sterminato per numero di band e di album. Dagli inizi degli anni Settanta ad oggi sono migliaia le uscite discografiche contraddistinte da quel sound. In molti casi si tratta di band oscure che hanno inciso album bellissimi, ma poco noti, che hanno anticipato il suono e lo stile dei mostri sacri del genere.

Allo stesso modo ci sono band degli anni Ottanta e Novanta che avrebbero meritato miglior fortuna e che per varie ragioni non sono mai arrivate al grande pubblico.

E, infine, canzoni di gruppi storici che non sono mai state prese in considerazione per quel che erano, ovvero capolavori.

Ne abbiamo selezionate cinquanta (l'ordine in cui ve le presentiamo non è una classifica...)

1) Angel witch - Angel Witch

2) Satan - Time to die



3) Sir Lord Baltimore - Kingdom Come

4) Aphrodite's Child - Babylon

5) UFO - Blinded by a Lie

6) Black Sabbath - Disturbing the priest

7) Blue Murder - Jelly Roll





Blue Murder - Jelly Roll www.youtube.com





8) Virgin Steele - A cry in the night

9) Wrathchild - Trash queen

10) House of Lords - Pleasure Palace

11) Mind Funk - Sugar ain't so sweet

12) Babe Ruth - King Kong

13) Mountain - Them for an Imaginary Western

14) Uriah Heep - Easy livin'





Uriah Heep Easy Livin' Live 1973 www.youtube.com

14) Lucifer's friend . Ride the sky



15) Buffalo - Freedom

16) Leaf Hound - Freelance Fiend

17) Captain Beyond - Do or die

18) Cactus - Evil

19) Pink Fairies - Never never land

20) White Tiger - Love/Hate

21) Raven - Hell Patrol

22) David Neil Cline - Malefic Influence



23) Trapeze - Medusa



24) Tommy Bolin - Teaser



25) Vinnie Vincent Invasion - Invasion

26) Ian Gillan - No easy way

27) Magnum - Vigilante

28) Uli Jon Roth - The night the master comes

29) Scorpions - Life's like a river



30) Michael Sckenker Group - Desert song

31) Doro - Only You (Kiss cover)

32) Plasmatics - Legends never die

33) Ace Frehley - 2 young 2 die

34) Exciter - Heavy metal maniac

35) Trust - Antisocial

36) Van Halen - Push comes to shove

37) Golden Earrings - Radar Love

38) Budgie - Breadfan

39) Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla



40) Robin Trower - In this place

41) Thin Lizzy - The sun goes down



42 Aldo Nova - Hey operator



43) Montrose - Space station 5



44) The Amboy Dukes - Journey to the center of mind



45) Chicory Tip – Good Grief Christina



46) Angel - 20th Century Foxes



47) Iron Maiden - Women in uniform

Iron Maiden - Women In Uniform (Official Video) www.youtube.com

48) Gangland - Tygers of Pan Tang



49) Diamond Head - It's electric



50) Krokus - Screaming in the night