Tutte le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023
La 75esima edizione dei premi per la televisione e il cinema si terrà a Los Angeles il prossimo 18 settembre. Ecco tutti gli attori in gara
La 75esima edizione dei premi per la televisione e il cinema si terrà a Los Angeles il prossimo 18 settembre. Ecco tutti i nominati di quest’anno.
Miglior serie drammatica
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Miglior commedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Miglior miniserie o serie antologica
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Attore protagonista in una commedia
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Attrice protagonista in una commedia
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Attore non protagonista in una commedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una commedia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Miglior guest actor in una serie drammatica
Murray Barlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodward (The Last of Us)
Miglior guest actress in una serie drammatica
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Miglior guest actor in una commedia
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Miglior guest actress in una commedia
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Miglior variety show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Miglior reality show
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Miglior programma di animazione
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Miglior production design per una serie contemporanea (un'ora o più)
The Last Of Us
Poker Face
Succession
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
The White Lotus
Miglior production design per una serie in costume o fantasy (un'ora o più)
Daisy Jones & The Six
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
House Of The Dragon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Perry Mason
Miglior production design (mezz'ora)
The Bear
How I Met Your Father
Only Murders In The Building
Schmigadoon!
What We Do In The Shadows
Miglior production design per un variety show o un reality
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday's Night Lights
Miglior production design per uno speciale
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Miglior cast per una commedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Miglior cast per una serie drammatica
Bad Sisters
The Crown
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Miglior cast per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
BEEF
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miglior cast per un reality show
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
Miglior coreografia per un variety show o un reality show
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest
Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I
Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock
Miglior coreografia per una serie
Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out
Miglior cinematografia per una serie (mezz'ora)
Atlanta
Barry
How I Met Your Father
The Mandalorian
Only Murders In The Building
Schmigadoon!
Miglior cinematografia per una serie (un'ora)
Andor
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Old Man
Wednesday
Miglior cinematografia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv
Black Bird
Boston Strangler
Dead Ringers
George & Tammy
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
Miglior cinematografia per un documentario
100 Foot Wave
Secrets Of The Elephant
The 1619 Project
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
The Territory
Miglior cinematografia per un reality show
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Welcome To Wrexham
Migliori costumi per una serie storica
The Crown
The Great
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Perry Mason
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Migliori costumi per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv storico
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
George & Tammy
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
Migliori costumi fantasy o fantascienza
Hocus Pocus 2
House Of The Dragon
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
The Mandalorian
Obi-Wan Kenobi
What We Do In The Shadows
Migliori costumi contemporanei
Emily In Paris
The Last Of Us
Only Murders In The Building
Succession
Wednesday
The White Lotus
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Last Of Us
Succession (*nominata per tre episodi)
The White Lotus
Page 12Miglior regia per una commedia
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Ms. Pat Show
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Miglior regia per una miniserie, serie antologica e film tv
BEEF (*nominata per due episodi)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (*nominata per due episodi)
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Prey
Miglior scenaggiatura per una serie drammatica
Miglior sceneggiatura per una commedia
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica e film tv
Miglior sceneggiatora per uno speciale