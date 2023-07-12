Tutte le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2023

La 75esima edizione dei premi per la televisione e il cinema si terrà a Los Angeles il prossimo 18 settembre. Ecco tutti i nominati di quest’anno.

Miglior serie drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior commedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior miniserie o serie antologica

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Attore protagonista in una commedia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Attrice protagonista in una commedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Attore non protagonista in una commedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una commedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Miglior guest actor in una serie drammatica

Murray Barlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodward (The Last of Us)

Miglior guest actress in una serie drammatica

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Miglior guest actor in una commedia

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Miglior guest actress in una commedia

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Miglior variety show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Miglior reality show

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior programma di animazione

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Miglior production design per una serie contemporanea (un'ora o più)

The Last Of Us

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Miglior production design per una serie in costume o fantasy (un'ora o più)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Miglior production design (mezz'ora)

The Bear

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

What We Do In The Shadows

Miglior production design per un variety show o un reality

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday's Night Lights

Miglior production design per uno speciale

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Miglior cast per una commedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior cast per una serie drammatica

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior cast per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

BEEF

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior cast per un reality show

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

Miglior coreografia per un variety show o un reality show

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest

Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I

Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Higher

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 • Routines: Chameleon / Pride Rock

Miglior coreografia per una serie

Blindspotting • Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: New Cool / Hand Jive / The Boom

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies • Routines: Pulling Strings / Hit Me Again / High Rollin’



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Routines: Trash Man / Dream Kitchen

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Bells And Whistles / Good Enough To Eat / Bustin’ Out

Miglior cinematografia per una serie (mezz'ora)

Atlanta

Barry

How I Met Your Father

The Mandalorian

Only Murders In The Building

Schmigadoon!

Miglior cinematografia per una serie (un'ora)

Andor

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Old Man

Wednesday

Miglior cinematografia per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Black Bird

Boston Strangler

Dead Ringers

George & Tammy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Miglior cinematografia per un documentario

100 Foot Wave

Secrets Of The Elephant

The 1619 Project

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

The Territory

Miglior cinematografia per un reality show

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Welcome To Wrexham

Migliori costumi per una serie storica

The Crown

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Perry Mason

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Migliori costumi per una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv storico

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

George & Tammy

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Migliori costumi fantasy o fantascienza

Hocus Pocus 2

House Of The Dragon

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

The Mandalorian

Obi-Wan Kenobi

What We Do In The Shadows

Migliori costumi contemporanei

Emily In Paris

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

Succession

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Last Of Us

Succession (*nominata per tre episodi)

The White Lotus

Page 12Miglior regia per una commedia

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Ms. Pat Show

Ted Lasso

Wednesday



Miglior regia per una miniserie, serie antologica e film tv

BEEF (*nominata per due episodi)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (*nominata per due episodi)

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Prey



Miglior scenaggiatura per una serie drammatica

Miglior sceneggiatura per una commedia

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie, serie antologica e film tv

Miglior sceneggiatora per uno speciale