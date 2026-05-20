Le 100 canzoni più belle (e famose) di sempre

Questi brani sono stati e sono la colonna sonora del nostro tempo, dagli anni Cinquanta ad oggi. Quelle che trovate nella nostra lista sono canzoni che hanno in comune bellezza e fama: cento classici che hanno lasciato il segno.
Non è una classifica
Abbiamo scelto le canzoni viaggiando lungo le decadi e tra i generi musicali e le abbiamo messe in fila. Non in ordine di bellezza e nemmeno di importanza. Nella consapevolezza dell’impossibilità di accontentare tutti…
Over the rainbow – Judi Garland
Suspicious Mind – Elvis Presley
My way – Frank Sinatra
Strawberry Fields Forever – Beatles
Comfortable Numb – Pink Floyd
What a wonderful world – Louis Armstrong
(You make me feel) A natural woman – Aretha Franklin
Dancing Barefoot – Patti Smith
Symphaty for the Devil – Rolling Stones
Purple Rain – Prince
Stand by me – Ben E King
Coldplay – The Scientist
Frozen – Madonna
It’s too late – Carole King
Stan – Eminem
Mrs Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel
Georgia on my mind – Ray Charles
Johnny B Goode – Chuck Berry
Layla – Derek & The Dominos
Born to run – Bruce Springsteen
Heroes – David Bowie
Say a little prayer – Burt Bacharach
London Calling – Clash
Someone like you – Adele
So lonely – Police
Sultans of swing – Dire Straits
Good times – Chic
Dancing Queen – Abba
Time is runnin’ out – Muse
Thriller – Michael Jackson
God save the queen – Sex Pistols
Walk this way – Aerosmith-Run DMC
Wonderwall – Oasis
Nothing compares 2 you – Sinead O’Connor
The logical song – Supertramp
Back in black – Ac/Dc
Smells like teen spirit – Nirvana
Alive – Pearl Jam
Hey hey, My my – Neil Young
Hotel California – Eagles
Big Poppa – Notorius BIG
Little Richard – Tutti Frutti
You’ve got a friend – James Taylor
After the love is gone – Earth Wind & Fire
Sex Machine – James Brown
Welcome to the jungle – Guns N’Roses
Psycho killer – Talking Heads
Dear Mama – 2Pac
Fight the power – Public Enemy
Sheena is a punk rocker – Ramones
We shall overcome – Pete Seeger
Imagine – John Lennon
Let’s stay together – Al Green
Ain’t talking about love – Van Halen
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Won’t get fooled again – The Who
Stayin’ alive – Bee Gees
Wonderful tonight – Eric Clapton
Creep – Radiohead
Proud Mary – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Enjoy the silence – Depeche Mode
Hurricane – Bob Dylan
Aqualung – Jethro Tull
Jesus to a child – George Michael
Riders on the storm – The Doors
Redemption Song – Bob Marley
Walk on the wild side – Lou Reed
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
Highway Star – Deep Purple
Firth of fifth – Genesis
Rosanna – Toto
Sunday Morning – Velvet Underground
I put a spell on you – Nina Simone
Ain’t no sunshine – Bill Withers
21st century schizoid man – King Crimson
Paranoid Android – Radiohead
Into my arms – Nick Cave
The number of the Beast – Iron Maiden
What’s going on – Marvin Gaye
Piece of my heart – Janis Joplin
Rocket Man – Elton John
Superstition – Stevie Wonder
Space Oddity – David Bowie
Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen
Grace – Jeff Buckley
God only knows – Beach Boys
Suite: Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby Stills & Nash
(I can’t get no) Satisfaction – Rolling Stones
Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix
Under the bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Man on the moon – R.E.M.
A day in a life – Beatles
Like a Rolling Stone – Bob Dylan
Where the streets have no name – U2
Sittin’ on the dock of the bay – Otis Redding
Games without frontiers – Peter Gabriel
Wild world – Cat Stevens
Perfect day – Lou Reed
Us and Them – Pink Floyd
Stairway to heaven – Led Zeppelin