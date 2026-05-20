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Le 100 canzoni più belle (e famose) di sempre

Le 100 canzoni più belle (e famose) di sempre
Gianni Poglio Gabriele Antonucci
Gianni Poglio e Gabriele Antonucci
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I brani internazionali che sono stati e sono la colonna sonora delle nostre vite: da Marvin Gaye ai Beatles, dai Led Zeppelin a David Bowie

Questi brani sono stati e sono la colonna sonora del nostro tempo, dagli anni Cinquanta ad oggi. Quelle che trovate nella nostra lista sono canzoni che hanno in comune bellezza e fama: cento classici che hanno lasciato il segno.

Non è una classifica

Abbiamo scelto le canzoni viaggiando lungo le decadi e tra i generi musicali e le abbiamo messe in fila. Non in ordine di bellezza e nemmeno di importanza. Nella consapevolezza dell’impossibilità di accontentare tutti…

Over the rainbow – Judi Garland
Suspicious Mind – Elvis Presley

My way – Frank Sinatra

Strawberry Fields Forever – Beatles

Comfortable Numb – Pink Floyd

What a wonderful world – Louis Armstrong

(You make me feel) A natural woman – Aretha Franklin

Dancing Barefoot – Patti Smith

Symphaty for the Devil – Rolling Stones

Purple Rain – Prince

Stand by me – Ben E King

Coldplay – The Scientist

Frozen – Madonna

It’s too late – Carole King

Stan – Eminem

Mrs Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

Georgia on my mind – Ray Charles

Johnny B Goode – Chuck Berry

Layla – Derek & The Dominos

Born to run – Bruce Springsteen

Heroes – David Bowie

Say a little prayer – Burt Bacharach

London Calling – Clash

Someone like you – Adele

So lonely – Police

Sultans of swing – Dire Straits

Good times – Chic

Dancing Queen – Abba

Time is runnin’ out – Muse

Thriller – Michael Jackson

God save the queen – Sex Pistols

Walk this way – Aerosmith-Run DMC

Wonderwall – Oasis

Nothing compares 2 you – Sinead O’Connor

The logical song – Supertramp

Back in black – Ac/Dc

Smells like teen spirit – Nirvana

Alive – Pearl Jam

Hey hey, My my – Neil Young

Hotel California – Eagles

Big Poppa – Notorius BIG

Little Richard – Tutti Frutti

You’ve got a friend – James Taylor

After the love is gone – Earth Wind & Fire

Sex Machine – James Brown

Welcome to the jungle – Guns N’Roses

Psycho killer – Talking Heads

Dear Mama – 2Pac

Fight the power – Public Enemy

Sheena is a punk rocker – Ramones

We shall overcome – Pete Seeger

Imagine – John Lennon

Let’s stay together – Al Green

Ain’t talking about love – Van Halen

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Won’t get fooled again – The Who

Stayin’ alive – Bee Gees

Wonderful tonight – Eric Clapton

Creep – Radiohead

Proud Mary – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Enjoy the silence – Depeche Mode

Hurricane – Bob Dylan

Aqualung – Jethro Tull

Jesus to a child – George Michael

Riders on the storm – The Doors

Redemption Song – Bob Marley

Walk on the wild side – Lou Reed

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Highway Star – Deep Purple

Firth of fifth – Genesis

Rosanna – Toto

Sunday Morning – Velvet Underground

I put a spell on you – Nina Simone

Ain’t no sunshine – Bill Withers

21st century schizoid man – King Crimson

Paranoid Android – Radiohead

Into my arms – Nick Cave

The number of the Beast – Iron Maiden

What’s going on – Marvin Gaye

Piece of my heart – Janis Joplin

Rocket Man – Elton John

Superstition – Stevie Wonder

Space Oddity – David Bowie

Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen

Grace – Jeff Buckley

God only knows – Beach Boys

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby Stills & Nash

(I can’t get no) Satisfaction – Rolling Stones

Purple Haze – Jimi Hendrix

Under the bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Man on the moon – R.E.M.

A day in a life – Beatles

Like a Rolling Stone – Bob Dylan

Where the streets have no name – U2

Sittin’ on the dock of the bay – Otis Redding

Games without frontiers – Peter Gabriel

Wild world – Cat Stevens

Perfect day – Lou Reed

Us and Them – Pink Floyd

Stairway to heaven – Led Zeppelin

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