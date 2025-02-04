GOT7: When Stars align

Some stories never really end. They might take a break, let time smooth out the rough edges, allow distance to shift perspectives—but when they come back (because some stories always do), they hit with the force of pure inevitability. GOT7 are back, and they’ve returned like a group that never truly left its place at the top of the K-pop world.

To understand what this comeback really means, you have to rewind a bit. GOT7 debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, one of the most powerful agencies in the South Korean music industry. Seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Seven guys with different stories, backgrounds, and skills, brought together by an alchemy that, over time, became their signature.

From day one, GOT7 stood out for their unique mix of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, an energy that won over fans both in Korea and worldwide. They played with different sounds while keeping their own identity intact—an identity that grew along with them. Songs like Lullaby, Hard Carry, Just Right, If You Do, Not by the Moon, and Calling My Name became defining moments in their discography, turning into anthems for millions of fans across the globe.

But their journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. In 2021, when their contracts with JYP expired, GOT7 made a move that very few K-pop groups had ever dared to make: they left the agency, but not the group. Each member went their own way, signing with different labels to pursue their own artistic dreams, but they made a promise—to come back together. A promise that, without Jay B, would have been much harder to keep.

As the leader and creative force behind the group, Jay B didn’t just guide GOT7 musically. After parting ways with JYP, he fought to regain the rights to their name and brand, making sure that their bond wasn’t just emotional but official. Thanks to his efforts, GOT7 can still be called GOT7 today, their logo still shines, and fans can still write those three letters and that one number knowing they belong to them and no one else.

Their new album, Winter Heptagon, isn’t just a reunion—it turns their journey into a constellation. Every track is a bright spot, a piece of their individual stories, with songs they personally wrote and composed to make this comeback truly their own.

The album kicks off with Python, the title track that sets the mood for everything that follows. It’s the first step on a journey through emotions that collide and intertwine, ultimately celebrating a bond that never broke. There’s even a love ballad dedicated to their fans—a delicate but unshakable thread that continues to tie GOT7 to Ahgase, their fandom.

This isn’t an album about nostalgia. It’s about memory, growth, and the understanding that time changes things, but it doesn’t erase what’s real.

In the past few days, GOT7’s return has taken shape through three concerts in Seoul. Three nights that redefined what a reunion really is—not just a comeback, but a homecoming. After years of solo careers in music, acting, and business, they stood on stage together again, in front of their fans. And their connection—the one that has kept them together for over a decade—was right there. In every shared smile, every flawless harmony, every small gesture that spoke of years spent learning, growing, and becoming something more than just a music group.

The title track of Winter Heptagon is the heart of this whole story. Written by BamBam, it carries the weight of time, experience, and scars, but there’s no bitterness. It’s sweet, intense, and, above all, inevitable. Just like GOT7’s return.

And if it’s true that stars are destined to follow certain paths, then this comeback—its success undeniable—is proof that some constellations are meant to shine together.

Panorama.it sat down with them for an exclusive interview.

If you had to describe Winter Heptagon based purely on your emotions, what would you say about this album?

MARK: There are definitely a lot of mixed emotions. This album is a real rollercoaster—it makes you feel happy, sad, excited, emotional… a truly intense mix of feelings.

Who first came up with the idea of using stars as the central theme of the album? How did the concept develop?

YUGYEOM: The initial idea came from JAY B hyung! Every time we get together, he’s the one who organizes and puts ideas in order. The Winter Heptagon concept was only possible because all seven of us were together, no one left out. That alone made us feel really good.

What does Winter Heptagon symbolize for GOT7 as a group?

JAY B: I think it represents us perfectly. We’re like stars that shine even brighter in winter.

When did the idea for Winter Heptagon first come about?

JAY B: Even before we decided to make a new GOT7 album, we were thinking about interesting themes to explore. The number 7, our debut season, winter, and the word “star” led us to the idea of a constellation. At first, I wanted to use the concept of Winter Hexagon because it’s a group of stars that stay in place but shine brighter in winter. Then I thought Winter Heptagon fit us even better, so I made the change.

What’s the story behind the title track, Python? Where did the idea of “inevitable fate” come from?

BAMBAM: I think the inspiration came directly from the word Python. The way a snake coils and intertwines, creating knots that don’t easily come undone, led me to express this idea through a story between a man and a woman.

BamBam, how did you approach producing Python? Did you face any challenges?

BAMBAM: I focused a lot on getting the members to sing in a new way and on their English pronunciation. I wanted our sound to feel different from the past, so I worked hard to create something fresh and innovative.

Why did you choose Python as the title track?

JINYOUNG: The song was great, and the concept was clear from the start.

How do you think the group has grown musically with this release?

JACKSON: We all have different tastes and styles, but whenever we come together, we always manage to find balance.

Did taking on the roles of writers and producers present a new challenge for you on this album?

YOUNGJAE: More than a challenge, I felt a sense of completeness. When the members sang the songs we worked on together, it was like watching them come to life.

The theme of fate plays a big role in Python. What does fate mean to you?

YUGYEOM: For me, it was fate that I dreamed of becoming a singer, became a trainee, met my members, became GOT7, and finally got to know Ahgase.

Jay B, how did Darling come to life?

JAY B: I wanted to write a bright and fun song for GOT7. I also wanted another member to take the lead on the title track this time, so I focused more on the B-sides. That allowed me to work in a more relaxed and enjoyable way, and I hope the fans can feel that too.

Mark, what’s the deeper meaning behind Out the Door?

MARK: There wasn’t really a hidden meaning behind this song. While I was on tour with my band, we decided to write a song together, and we just had fun with it. I thought creating a pop/rock track with the band was something special.

Jackson, what inspired you for Smooth?

JACKSON: In 2024, I took a year off. During that time, I worked on my album and wrote a lot of songs. This was one of the ones I chose for the group. (After all, who wouldn’t want life to always be smooth?)

Jinyoung, what was the creative process behind her?

JINYOUNG: It was fun! I wrote the song with each member’s strengths in mind, so it was exciting to imagine how it would turn out.

Youngjae, what message did you want to convey with Our Youth?

YOUNGJAE: Our youth is always a special time, so don’t give up—learn to love yourselves even more.

BamBam, what was your vision for Tidal Wave?

BAMBAM:Tidal Wave is an easy song to listen to and enjoy. The melody and rhythm aren’t too complex, so I think it’s accessible to everyone.

Yugyeom, what emotions guided you while creating Remember?

YUGYEOM: I wrote this song with one thought in mind: “I want to see you right now. I want to meet you immediately!”

Yours Truly is dedicated to your fans. What does this song mean to you?

JAY B: It means a lot to me. It holds everything I want to say to both Ahgase and my members. Plus, I think this song represents what the GOT7 of 2025 wants to tell the Ahgase of 2025, which makes it even more special.

How do you think your relationship with your fans has evolved over time?

MARK: We’ve gotten to know each other better and built a deep bond. We’ve matured, and we’re more grateful for every moment we share.

After more than ten years together, what do your fans mean to you?

YOUNGJAE: They’re like family. And I truly hope we can always stay together.

The concept of “brotherhood” among GOT7 members is often mentioned. How has it changed over time?

JINYOUNG: Our bond has only gotten stronger. Now we’re deeply rooted in each other’s lives, we support one another, and that’s a really warm and comforting feeling.

Can you share a fun or memorable moment from making this album?

JACKSON: It felt like we were a bunch of high school friends reuniting after more than ten years.

If you had to describe yourself in one word, without thinking too much, what would it be?

YUGYEOM: Consistency.