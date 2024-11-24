EPEX and the Journey Through the Imperfections of Youth

EPEX, an eight-member K-pop group under C9 Entertainment, have released their second full-length album, "Youth Chapter 2: YOUTH DEFICIENCY", continuing the narrative introduced in "Youth Chapter 1: YOUTH DAYS", which came out in April 2024. While the first chapter explored the emotions and struggles tied to adolescence and first love, this new release delves into the vulnerabilities of youth and the decisions necessary to confront them.

The album features eight tracks, each addressing themes connected to the youth experience. The title track, "UNIVERSE", is distinguished by a shuffle beat and straightforward melody, portraying the decision to make someone special one’s “universe.” The pre-release track, "My Girl", unveiled on October 14, introduces R&B grooves with lyrics about the clumsiness and courage needed to express love.

Notable songs include "낭만소녀 (1997)", which describes an enigmatic and captivating girl; "It is what it is", a lighthearted track encouraging acceptance of imperfections; and "Attosecond", which reflects on the fleeting nature of youth. "경이로운 일상 (Wonderful)" celebrates the small, meaningful moments of daily life, while "잃어버린 것들에 대하여 (Closer)" touches on loss and personal growth. The album closes with "Loner", offering a message of solace by reminding listeners that solitude is not definitive but a part of growth to be embraced.

EPEX, an acronym for “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes,” debuted in 2021 with the mini-album "BIPOLAR Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety". Since then, they have drawn attention for their ability to address complex youth-related themes through their music.

Panorama.it interviewed them.









Youth Chapter 2: YOUTH DEFICIENCY continues the story from Youth Chapter 1: YOUTH DAYS. How does this album expand on the themes of youth and its challenges?

A-MIN: We tried to include various and detailed stories of youth in our second full-length album. Everyone has a ‘deficiency,’ so we wanted to encourage people to accept that deficiency and move forward by making the best ‘choice’ for each moment.

JEFF: We also wanted to convey the message that we empathize with the ‘deficiency’ every youth would go through. There will be many ‘choices’ to make in your goals and values due to that deficiency, but no matter which way you choose, EPEX will cheer for you.

The title YOUTH DEFICIENCY suggests a sense of lacking or struggle. What specific “deficiencies” do you feel today’s youth experience most, and how does the album address them?

KEUM: I believe today’s youth would feel most deficient in their own growth because it would be easy to feel that ‘I’m not growing much’ when you want to achieve more or you don’t see the expected results. However, our new album suggests that accepting and admitting your ‘deficiency’ will provide room for growth. When you feel deficient, rather than scolding or blaming yourself, please cheer yourself up by saying, ‘You’re doing great!’

MU: I think they would feel the deficiency in the ‘certainty for future career.’ When I talk to my friends, many of them are uncertain about their careers and turn to me for advice. Our album, Youth Chapter 2 : YOUTH DEFICIENCY, sends a comforting message of “Everyone’s feeling the same way, you’re okay, you can do it,” to everyone who goes through a similar deficiency, so I hope all the listeners to gain strength by listening to our music.

You always convey the message of your albums with your unique colors and expressions. What kind of preparation went into achieving this goal?

JEFF: Since the lyrics in this album carry messages for the listeners, we tried recording as if we were talking to comforting friends. We hope our messages reach you all.

BAEKSEUNG: Each track in this album expresses various sides of youth, such as accompanying loneliness as a friend when feeling lonely, or cherishing the youth because it is an instant moment. We went through multiple re-recordings because we wanted to maximize the details in the messages of each track including the title track and all B-side tracks. In addition, we raised the level of completeness of performances by discussing the details among the members.

The title track, “UNIVERSE,” has a direct melody and talks about making someone your “whole universe.” Could you share the story or inspiration behind this song?

AYDEN: We selected “UNIVERSE” as the title track because we thought it was perfectly fitting for the theme of ‘choice.’ It conveys the message, ‘No matter what hardship I face, I choose you, and you’re my only answer.’

JEFF: That’s right. The song carries such powerful and impressive lyrics! The ‘you’ referred to in the “UNIVERSE” lyrics can signify someone or something you like, or even yourself. I think you’ll be more immersed in the song when you listen to it while imagining who ‘you’ from the lyrics is.

The pre-release track “My Girl” depicts the awkwardness of young love. Do any of you have personal experiences that relate to the feelings expressed in this song?

WISH: I think I felt a similar emotion during a fan sign event, which was the first event we met our fans in person. Because we debuted during the global pandemic, it took a while to actually meet our fans. It was a little awkward at first, but I felt very nervous and excited as much as I wanted to meet our fans.

BAEKSEUNG: For me, it was when we knew we had fans after debuting. Just like the lyrics of “My Girl,” I wanted to express my feelings but didn't know what to do!

Songs like “Attosecond” touch on how quickly youth can pass by. How do you feel about your own journey through youth and the pace at which life is moving for you as idols?

YEWANG: Although time may seem to go very slowly, it feels like flown by so quickly when looking back. That reminded me to cherish and appreciate every day.

KEUM: To me, every moment flies by very fast! (Laughs) Our promotion period when we meet our fans often or the 3 minutes for each performance feels especially faster, and that is why I cherish those moments even more.

“It is what it is” has a positive, uplifting message for listeners who may struggle with imperfection. Why was it important for you to include this message in the album?

AYDEN: I actually lack confidence, but recording “It is what it is” has given me a lot of strength. It encouraged me to think, ‘I need to trust myself more.’ Hence why it is crucial to include a message in our album; just like I felt comforted by our music, we want to present you the music that is encouraging and motivating.

MU: When faced with a deficiency, one would usually try to overcome or fill that deficiency. However, “It is what it is” simply suggests letting go of such stress by thinking, ‘It is what it is. What else can you do?’ I hope you feel more relaxed after realizing there’s no need to feel pressured or negative.

The track “Closer” reflects on the regret and growth that come from the loss of youth. What personal growth have you each experienced while working on this album?

WISH: I was able to broaden my own perspective on my career as an idol. I was reminded once again that our music and dance could comfort others, and I got to think more about how EPEX could send various messages in the future.

A-MIN: For this album, we focused a lot on delivering the emotions and messages in each song more delicately and directly. I think such efforts helped my ability to express music improve, and I hope you’ll catch my improvement!

“Loner” ends the album on a hopeful note, reassuring listeners that they’re never truly alone. How do you personally find hope or strength during difficult times?

KEUM: Just like the lyrics of “Loner,” I usually find the strength to get back up again by admitting my hardships and emotions as they are.

YEWANG: Talking to my members motivates me greatly. It’s always empowering to gather our eight minds as one.

With eight new songs on this album, how did you decide on the musical style and themes of each track to convey the story of youth?

A-MIN: Since Youth Chapter 2 : YOUTH DEFICIENCY is the second part of our Youth trilogy, it connects from our first full-length album in terms of music and story. We incorporated as many genres as possible to express various sides and emotions of youth that we weren’t able to include in Youth Chapter 1 : YOUTH DAYS. We also considered a lot about arranging the tracklist, so I recommend listening to it chronologically, from the first track “UNIVERSE” to the eighth track “Loner.”

AYDEN: We also wanted to express the main theme, youth, from many perspectives. There are many themes and messages in the album’s lyrics, including the universe called you that I chose, appreciation for trivial moments, growth from deficiency, and small miracles from an ordinary day. I hope you listen to those stories carefully!

As you’ve been developing this Youth trilogy, how do you feel your own understanding of youth and maturity has evolved?

MU: I believe I gained the power to think more deeply about everything, beyond youth and growth. Since we’re unfolding our stories through music, I can also approach my emotions like sadness and joy more honestly.

WISH: I originally thought that bright moments define youth. Now I know that falling down and getting back up are parts of youth.

Finally, who are EPEX now? How would you describe the identity of the group at this point in your journey?

BAEKSEUNG: I want to mention that there are specific atmospheres and music that only EPEX can create and that we have a defined chemistry among the members. If you want to spend youth with us or fill your youth with EPEX’s music, I hope you start stanning us with this new album!

JEFF: EPEX is a group that eight members are improving under one name. We’re also a group that presents a better synergy as time goes by, shining more brightly. Please look forward to EPEX’s future activities!