David Gilmour: quali canzoni suonerà a Roma

Sale l'attesa per i sei concerti al Circo Massimo di Roma (27 28 29 settembre, 1, 2 e 3 ottobre) del chitarrista dei Pink Floyd che di recente ha conquistato la vetta delle classifiche mondiali con l'ultimo album in studio Luck and Strange.

Nelle settimane scorse David Gilmour aveva dichiarato che nella scaletta dello show avrebbe dedicato un minimo spazio ai grandi classici 70's dei Pink Floyd. Vediamo allora nel dettaglio quali canzoni erano presenti nelle due serate di prove a Brighton. In realtà l'ex band è ben presente nella setlist come testimonia la presenza di classici come Breathe, Time, Fat Old Sun, Wish you were here, A great day for freedom, The Great Gig in The Sky e Comfortably Numb.

Il resto è un viaggio nella carriera solista con molte presenze da Luck and Strange: Black Cat, Luck and strange, Vita Brevis Between Two Points, Dark and Velvet Nights e Scattered.

Questa la setlist dei concerti-prova a Brighton del 20 e 21 settembre

5 A.M.

Black Cat

Luck and Strange

Breathe (In the Air)

Time

Breathe (Reprise)

Fat Old Sun

Marooned

Wish You Were Here

Vita Brevis

Between Two Points

High Hopes

Sorrow

The Piper's Call

A Great Day for Freedom

In Any Tongue

The Great Gig in the Sky

A Boat Lies Waiting

Coming Back to Life

Dark and Velvet Nights

Scattered

Comfortably Numb (cover dei Pink Floyd)