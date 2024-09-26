David Gilmour: quali canzoni suonerà a Roma
Domani la prima delle sei date che inaugurano il tour mondiale del chitarrista dei Pink Floyd. Ecco la probabile scaletta
Sale l'attesa per i sei concerti al Circo Massimo di Roma (27 28 29 settembre, 1, 2 e 3 ottobre) del chitarrista dei Pink Floyd che di recente ha conquistato la vetta delle classifiche mondiali con l'ultimo album in studio Luck and Strange.
Nelle settimane scorse David Gilmour aveva dichiarato che nella scaletta dello show avrebbe dedicato un minimo spazio ai grandi classici 70's dei Pink Floyd. Vediamo allora nel dettaglio quali canzoni erano presenti nelle due serate di prove a Brighton. In realtà l'ex band è ben presente nella setlist come testimonia la presenza di classici come Breathe, Time, Fat Old Sun, Wish you were here, A great day for freedom, The Great Gig in The Sky e Comfortably Numb.
Il resto è un viaggio nella carriera solista con molte presenze da Luck and Strange: Black Cat, Luck and strange, Vita Brevis Between Two Points, Dark and Velvet Nights e Scattered.
Questa la setlist dei concerti-prova a Brighton del 20 e 21 settembre
5 A.M.
Black Cat
Luck and Strange
Breathe (In the Air)
Time
Breathe (Reprise)
Fat Old Sun
Marooned
Wish You Were Here
Vita Brevis
Between Two Points
High Hopes
Sorrow
The Piper's Call
A Great Day for Freedom
In Any Tongue
The Great Gig in the Sky
A Boat Lies Waiting
Coming Back to Life
Dark and Velvet Nights
Scattered
Comfortably Numb (cover dei Pink Floyd)