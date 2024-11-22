Catch The Young: A New Era in K-Rock

Catch The Young is a rising South Korean alternative pop rock band that is capturing attention with their vibrant and dynamic music. Consisting of five talented members—Sani (leader, bass, lead vocals), Kihoon (guitar, vocals), Namhyun (main vocals, guitar), Junyong (keyboard, lead vocals), and Jungmo (drums, percussion)—the group debuted in November 2023 with their mini album Catch The Young: Fragments of Youth. Their unique sound, which they call "youth pop rock," reflects the ups and downs of youth and has quickly made them stand out in the industry.

Their latest release, Dream It, explores the theme of pursuing dreams together in virtual reality, blending a rhythmical pop rock sound with elements of emotional depth. The single includes two tracks: "Dream It" and "Wanna Be With You," the latter of which was featured in the 2024 Korean drama My Friend’s Graduation Ceremony. We had the chance to sit down with the group for an exclusive interview with Panorama.it, where they opened up about their creative process, their musical evolution, and what fans can expect from them in the future.

"Dream It" explores the theme of pursuing dreams together in a virtual reality setting. What inspired this concept for the song?

Sani: "Dream It" is a song that literally expresses our imagination behind a story that unfolds just like a dream. Everyone dreams and imagines, and we tried to capture that experience in this song. I guess that is part of the inspiration for the concept of this song!

Can you tell us about the songwriting process for "Dream It"? How did each member contribute to the track?

Sani: Since the song's arrangement shifted from dance music to band music, I tried to capture the unique characteristics of each instrument. We made an unusual twist in the drum rhythm, used a pick for the bass, and added a unique guitar solo. For a variety of sounds, we used a synthesizer instead of a keyboard. As a band, I believe we captured each member's strong points in our performance.

The song features a dynamic blend of styles. How would you describe your musical evolution since your debut?

Kihoon: We've developed a broader range in creating songs that showcase the unique appeal of each instrument without overshadowing one another, blending them into a cohesive piece. Our musical spectrum has definitely widened.

Sani's bass line and Kihoon's guitar add a unique flavor to "Dream It." How do you ensure that each member's strengths shine through in your music?

Sani: Catch The Young's music has a unique charm you cannot find anywhere else. It's hard to define our genre as just rock or pop. The energy that comes from each member and the chemistry between the members is our strength. Since we are a band that shines during live performances, we'd love for people to come and experience that!

"Wanna Be With You" has been included at the request of fans. How important is fan input in your creative process?

Kihoon: Ultimately, it is the fans who listen to and feel what we create. So, I believe it is important to find a good balance between their feedback and our message, without leaning too much toward one side.

The song is featured in the drama "My Friend's Graduation Ceremony." How does it feel to have your music connected to a popular TV show?

Namhyun: I've wanted to sing a drama OST ever since I was a kid. Hearing my voice in a drama felt amazing! I hope our song has helped make the show more immersive. I'd love for people watching the show to feel drawn to our music and for more opportunities like this to come in the future.

Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories from the recording of "Dream It" or "Wanna Be With You"?

Jungmo: I got to sing a part of "Dream It." And since it was my first time recording vocals, the other members helped me learn how, while also teasing me a bit! I was so nervous and embarrassed since it was my first time singing, but I think I could do even better if I have another part next time!

What message do you hope listeners take away from "Dream It"?

Junyong: As the lyrics say, we are not afraid if we have you even if the world ends in 24 hours. I hope you won't be afraid of anything in any situation.

What is your favorite memory with your fans during your career so far?

Jungmo: I guess my favorite memory is our debut street performance on November 1st, 2023. That was the first time we introduced ourselves to the world, and I remember the fans who witnessed that moment with us. Our one-year debut year anniversary is coming up soon! So perhaps that's why the memories from that day mean so much and come to my mind often.

If you could collaborate with any artist in the world, who would it be and why?

Namhyun: Personally, I would like to collaborate with Taka from ONE OK ROCK and Woosung from The Rose. I listen to their songs very often and their voices give me strength and motivation whenever I feel drained or need a boost.

What would you like to say to fans who supported you through your journey, especially with the release of "Dream It"?

Junyong: Thank you for supporting us and demonstrating an interest in what we do. We'll keep working harder to become an even better Catch The Young, so please continue to follow us. We’re always grateful!

Looking ahead, what are some dreams or goals that you still aspire to achieve as a group?

Jungmo: Our dream is to continue growing as a band and to eventually become a globally recognized band. We hope to keep playing together for a long time and to share our music worldwide. Please continue to love Catch The Young!