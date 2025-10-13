Mercanti di cavalli. Cronaca e verità di un tormentone dell’estate 2025

DAME UN GRRR

Com’è noto, ogni estate ha la sua canzone. E mi pare di poter affermare che quella dell’estate 2025 sia un omaggio – certamente non voluto – a Roberto Cavalli ed alla sua estetica immortale capace di tirar fuori da donne ed uomini la grinta delle bestie più feroci adornandone i corpi dei velli, delle squame e delle piume delle più nobili e variopinte creature della natura.

E così quest’estate abbiamo sentito risuonare nei locali, nelle radio, nei social media e anche nelle nostre teste l’inconfondibile refrain di Fantomel e Kate Linn “Dame un Grrr” immancabilmente accompagnato da ostentate pose rampanti e rapaci di donne ed uomini pronti a graffiare la vita.

Pochi contenuti musicali potrebbero essere più idonei a rappresentare la quintessenza dell’arte e anche della vita del grande maestro fiorentino della moda italiana. Lui che, ispirandosi alla varietà del lavoro creativo di Dio nella natura, aveva infuso nello stile di donne ed uomini di più di una generazione le forme ed i colori di leopardi, tigri, leoni, linci, zebre, serpenti, pavoni, pappagalli spesso mescolati e reinterpretati in un turbine di colori, stampe e tessuti. Creazioni sensazionali che trasudavano audacia, glamour e sensualità. In breve, la Grrrinta di chi non ha paura di comunicare, imporsi e sorprendere per il tramite della propria apparenza.

IL TORMENTONE DELL’ESTATE

Ma, accanto a questo involontario tributo musicale ai codici del grande couturier fiorentino, quest’estate 2025 che ha appena avuto il suo epilogo ha visto anche un canto e controcanto di notizie e smentite quanto all’avvio di un’ennesima (la terza in dieci anni) procedura di vendita del suo marchio eponimo attualmente di proprietà del conglomerato immobiliare e di investimenti emiratino DAMAC.

Cosa è successo?

LA CRONACA

Iniziamo dalla cronaca.

Alla fine di giugno 2025, talune fonti di stampa hanno annunciato, seppur in forma dubitativa e con tanto di punto interrogativo, che il marchio Roberto Cavalli potesse essere di nuovo in vendita nel quadro della ricerca, dichiarata da parte del socio DAMAC, di un “percorso di crescita più adeguato, che include l’esplorazione di partnership strategiche”. Subito si sono rincorse le voci dell’interruzione del rapporto con il CEO Sergio Azzolari, riprese in esclusiva da autorevoli testate internazionali specializzate. E da più parti è stata riportato l’interesse di fondi di private equity ad un ingresso nel capitale del marchio di origine fiorentina, con l’auspicio di un suo ritorno in mano italiana e le prese di posizione di investitori italiani di prim’ordine che hanno dichiarato “se dovesse esserci in giro un dossier lo guarderemmo, ad oggi però non ci risulta un processo formalizzato”. Infine la doccia fredda. Alla fine di luglio un portavoce di DAMAC ha fatto sapere che Roberto Cavalli non è in vendita, soggiungendo che “da quando abbiamo acquisito il marchio Roberto Cavalli nel 2019, DAMAC ha investito in modo significativo nella crescita e nel successo dell’azienda. Roberto Cavalli non è in vendita”, e precisando che “restiamo interessati a partner strategici in grado di apportare valore al business”.

LA VERITA’

Passiamo ora alla verità di quello che è accaduto e che sta ancora accadendo con riferimento al marchio.

Dalla fine dello scorso giugno e fino ad oggi, un gruppo di selezionati gruppi industriali della moda e del lusso è stato contattato in merito ad un misterioso progetto, significativamente denominato “Project Firenze” e consistente nell’ingresso nel capitale del marchio di un partner di investimento ed operativo anche maggioritario. Contrariamente al contenuto della smentita emessa da DAMAC a fine luglio 2025, la comunicazione ricevuta (riportata in stralcio qui sotto) dice infatti espressamente “intendiamo cooptare un partner di capitale ed operativo per posizionare il marchio verso la crescita ed il profitto futuro. Una partecipazione di maggioranza potrebbe essere disponibile per il giusto partner” (in inglese nel testo: “we intend to bring in an equity & operational partner to position the brand for future growth and profitability. A majority stake could be available for the right partner”).

La nota prosegue sottolineando le grandi disponibilità finanziarie (“deep pockets”) del Gruppo Damac e la sua determinazione a portare il marchio al successo.

Mittente della comunicazione ai potenziali investitori selezionati e mandatario dichiarato di Damac per la ricerca di un nuovo investitore è la boutique finanziaria BDA Partners. Si tratta di una banca d’affari newyorchese fondata una trentina di anni fa che sin dall’inizio della sua storia professionale si è fortemente specializzata nel mercato asiatico delle fusioni e delle acquisizioni fino a divenire, come dichiarato dalla stessa BDA Partners, il principale advisor dei venditori di aziende in Asia prima di JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley e della stessa giapponese Nomura. Forte di un organico di oltre cento banchieri e con 7 uffici in Asia (dislocati a Shanghai, Honk Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City e Mumbai) BDS Partners si propone come lo specialista delle transazioni con operatori asiatici.

LA SITUAZIONE DEL BRAND E LE PROSPETTIVE

La scelta di Damac di affidarsi ad un advisor esclusivo con un focus così marcatamente orientato al Sol Levante potrebbe rispondere alla precisa scelta strategica di ricercare un investitore di estrazione asiatica e/o con una forte presenza nei mercati asiatici.

E ciò avrebbe un senso operativo perché, dalla stessa presentazione preliminare (“Teaser”) distribuita in giugno da BDA Partners per la prospezione del “Progetto Firenze” (la ricerca di un nuovo investitore anche maggioritario per Roberto Cavalli), emerge che il brand Cavalli non ha, allo stato. alcuna presenza retail diretta nei mercati asiatici.

Infatti, dei 16 negozi a prezzo pieno totali della marca 11 sono insediati in Europa, 3 sono insediati negli Stati Uniti e 2 sono insediati in Medio Oriente. Invece, i 20 outlet diretti gestiti dal Gruppo Cavalli sono distribuiti fra 17 in Europa e 3 negli Stati Uniti.

Anche se si esamina la distribuzione geografica del fatturato globale (escluse le licenze a Cavalli Class) l’apporto dell’Asia appare limitato in quanto solo poco più del 5% di detto fatturato è generato in Asia, laddove il 5,4% è generato nell’Europa dell’Est (esclusa la Russia che rappresenta l’1,3%), il 14,6% è generato negli Stati Uniti, il 23,1% è generato nell’ Europa Occidentale e ben il 31,5% è generato in Italia.

Un segnale, dunque, (la designazione di un advisor esclusivo con un focus molto marcato sulle transazioni in Asia) che potrebbe essere in controtendenza rispetto all’auspicio di un rimpatrio in Italia del controllo sulla maison fiorentina. Ma è vero altresì che, sia prima che dopo il comunicato del 31 luglio 2025 con cui Damac ha smentito la vendita, gli sforzi di Damac e di BDS Partners per cercare un acquirente si è esteso anche a gruppi industriali europei e statunitensi.

Avranno successo questi sforzi?

La risposta, come a quasi tutte le domande della vita, è: dipende. In questo caso dipende soprattutto dalla valorizzazione dell’azienda ricercata da Damac.

Una cosa è certa il nuovo investitore dovrà confrontarsi con una situazione gravemente deficitaria. Infatti, nel 2023 il Gruppo Cavalli ha generato un EBITDA negativo di 26,9 milioni di Euro pari al 33% del fatturato netto. Nel 2024, l’EBITDA negativo è stato pari a 25,6 milioni di Euro corrispondente al 29% del fatturato netto. Questa estate, il budget per il 2025 prevedeva un EBITDA negativo di circa 20 milioni di Euro corrispondente al 21% del fatturato netto.

Il piano di BDS e Damac prefigura un ritorno al profitto già nel 2027 per il tramite di una riorganizzazione incentrata su varie aree: (i) l’incremento del margine lordo, (ii) la riduzione di costi (mediante l’esternalizzazione dell’e-commerce e la riduzione di altri costi corporate), (iii) il taglio di taluni costi di marketing collegati ad un accordo con il licenziatario dei profumi, (iv) il venir meno di certi costi legali e professionali e (v) la chiusura di cinque outlet non performanti.

ANCORA DAME UN GRRR

Cionondimeno, affrontare lo storico di perdite che abbiamo visto sopra richiede certamente un investitore con GRRRinta. È quindi il caso di dirlo ancora un volta, anche per la procedura in corso di individuazione di un nuovo investitore: DAME UN GRRR. E che sia un augurio perché il brand fondato dal grande maestro fiorentino possa ritrovare una nuova età dell’oro, luminosa e brillante come i look presentati alla sfilata dello scorso 25 settembre 2025 nel quadro della Milan Fashion Week.

Trading Cavalli. Chronicle and truth of a summer hit from 2025

DAME UN GRRR

As we all know, every summer has its own song. And I think I can safely say that the song of summer 2025 is a tribute—certainly unintentional—to Roberto Cavalli and his immortal aesthetic, capable of bringing out the ferocity of the most ferocious beasts in women and men, adorning their bodies with the fleece, scales, and feathers of nature’s most noble and colorful creatures.

And so this summer, we heard the unmistakable refrain of Fantomel and Kate Linn’s “Dame un Grrr” echoing in clubs, on the radio, on social media, and even in our heads, inevitably accompanied by ostentatious, rampant, and predatory poses of women and men ready to scratch at life.

Few musical pieces could be more suited to representing the quintessence of the art and even the life of the great Florentine master of Italian fashion. Inspired by the variety of God’s creative work in nature, he infused the style of women and men of more than one generation with the shapes and colors of leopards, tigers, lions, lynxes, zebras, snakes, peacocks, and parrots, often mixed and reinterpreted in a whirlwind of colors, prints, and fabrics. Sensational creations that exuded audacity, glamour, and sensuality. In short, the Grrrit of those who are not afraid to communicate, assert themselves, and surprise through their appearance.

THE SUMMER HIT

But alongside this unintentional musical tribute to the codes of the great Florentine couturier, the summer of 2025, which has just come to an end, also saw a chorus of news and denials regarding the launch of yet another (the third in ten years) sale procedure for his eponymous brand, currently owned by the Emirati real estate and investment conglomerate DAMAC.

What happened?

THE CHRONICLE

Let’s start with the chronicle.

At the end of June 2025, certain press sources announced, albeit in a doubtful manner and complete with a question mark, that the Roberto Cavalli brand could be up for sale again as part of DAMAC’s stated search for a “more appropriate growth path, which includes exploring strategic partnerships.” Rumors immediately began to circulate about the termination of the relationship with CEO Sergio Azzolari, reported exclusively by authoritative international trade publications. There were also reports from various sources of interest from private equity funds in acquiring a stake in the Florentine brand’s capital, with the hope of returning it to Italian ownership, and statements from leading Italian investors who declared, “if there were a dossier available, we would look at it, but to date we are not aware of any formalized process.” Finally, the cold shower. At the end of July, a DAMAC spokesperson announced that Roberto Cavalli is not for sale, adding that “since we acquired the Roberto Cavalli brand in 2019, DAMAC has invested significantly in the growth and success of the company. Roberto Cavalli is not for sale,” and specifying that “we remain interested in strategic partners who can bring value to the business.”

THE TRUTH

Let’s now turn to the truth of what has happened and is still happening with regard to the brand.

Since the end of last June and up to today, a group of selected fashion and luxury industrial groups has been contacted about a mysterious project, significantly named “Project Firenze,” consisting of the entry into the brand’s capital of an investment and operating partner, who would also be the majority shareholder. Contrary to the content of the denial issued by DAMAC at the end of July 2025, the communication received (excerpted below) expressly states, “We intend to bring in an equity and operational partner to position the brand for future growth and profitability. A majority stake could be available for the right partner.”

The note goes on to highlight the Damac Group’s deep pockets and its determination to make the brand a success.

The sender of the communication to selected potential investors and Damac’s declared agent for the search for a new investor is the financial boutique BDA Partners. This is a New York-based investment bank founded some thirty years ago, which since the beginning of its professional history has specialized heavily in the Asian mergers and acquisitions market, becoming, as stated by BDA Partners itself, the leading advisor to company sellers in Asia ahead of JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Japan’s Nomura. With a staff of over hundred bankers and seven offices in Asia (located in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Mumbai), BDS Partners presents itself as the specialist in transactions with Asian operators.

THE BRAND’S SITUATION AND OUTLOOK

Damac’s decision to rely on an exclusive advisor with such a strong focus on the Land of the Rising Sun could be a strategic choice to seek an investor of Asian origin and/or with a strong presence in Asian markets.

This would make operational sense because, from the preliminary presentation (“Teaser“) distributed in June by BDA Partners for the prospecting of the “Florence Project” (the search for a new investor, including a majority investor, for Roberto Cavalli), it emerges that the Cavalli brand currently has no direct retail presence in Asian markets.

In fact, of the brand’s 16 full-price stores, 11 are located in Europe, 3 are located in the United States, and 2 are located in the Middle East. On the other hand, the 20 direct outlets managed by the Cavalli Group are distributed between 17 in Europe and 3 in the United States.

Even if we examine the geographical distribution of global turnover (excluding Cavalli Class licenses), Asia’s contribution appears limited, as only slightly more than 5% of this turnover is generated in Asia, while 5.4% is generated in Eastern Europe (excluding Russia, which accounts for 1.3%), 14.6% is generated in the United States, 23.1% is generated in Western Europe, and as much as 31.5% is generated in Italy.

This is therefore a sign (the appointment of an exclusive advisor with a strong focus on transactions in Asia) that could be contrary to the desire to repatriate control of the Florentine fashion houseto Italy. However, it is also true that, both before and after the July 31, 2025, press release in which Damac denied the sale, the efforts of Damac and BDS Partners to find a buyer extended to European and US industrial groups.

Will these efforts be successful?

The answer, as with almost all questions in life, is: it depends. In this case, it depends above all on the valuation of the company sought by Damac.

One thing is certain: the new investor will have to deal with a seriously deficient situation. In fact, in 2023, the Cavalli Group generated a negative EBITDA of €26.9 million, equal to 33% of net turnover. In 2024, negative EBITDA amounted to €25.6 million, corresponding to 29% of net turnover. This summer, the budget for 2025 forecast negative EBITDA of around €20 million, corresponding to 21% of net turnover.

The BDS and Damac plan envisages a return to profit as early as 2027 through a reorganization focused on several areas: (i) increasing gross margin, (ii) reducing costs (through outsourcing e-commerce and reducing other corporate costs), (iii) cutting certain marketing costs linked to an agreement with the perfume licensee, (iv) eliminating certain legal and professional costs, and (v) closing five underperforming outlets.

ONCE AGAIN, DAME UN GRRR

Nevertheless, tackling the history of losses we have seen above certainly requires an investor with GRRRit. It is therefore worth saying it again, also for the ongoing process of identifying a new investor: DAME UN GRRR. And let’s hope that the brand founded by the great Florentine master can rediscover a new golden age, as bright and brilliant as the looks presented at the fashion show on September 25, 2025, during Milan Fashion Week.