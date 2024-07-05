In conversation with ASTRO’s JinJin

Park Jin-woo, famously known as JinJin from ASTRO, has embarked on an innovative musical journey with his new project, "JIN LAB." As ASTRO's leader and a versatile artist, JinJin has consistently impressed fans with his rap, vocals, and music production talents. Now, he aims to explore new creative territories with "JIN LAB."



"JIN LAB" is envisioned as a platform for JinJin to showcase his diverse musical experiments. Each song released under this project will highlight different aspects of his artistic persona, allowing fans to experience his growth and versatility as a musician.

JinJin has been an integral part of ASTRO since their debut in 2016. His contributions to the group's music, both as a performer and a producer, have been significant. Last year, he released the song "Wave in my heart" featuring YUNHWAY, which fans and critics like well-received. Recently, he also produced "Circles," a special single commemorating ASTRO's 8th anniversary, further solidifying his reputation as a skilled producer. Intense and touching one's heart is instead Fly, sung in duet with MOONBIN of ASTRO and released in memory of his bandmate.



Besides his musical endeavors, JinJin has also ventured into theatre, showcasing his acting skills and expanding his artistic repertoire. His involvement in theatre has demonstrated his versatility and deepened his connection with fans who appreciate his multifaceted talents.



With "JIN LAB," JinJin is poised to explore new artistic horizons and present high-quality music that reflects his unique style and creativity.

Panorama.it spoke with him.

Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Hello, I'm Jinjin, the leader of ASTRO. It's a pleasure to meet you like this for the first time.

I know it might seem like a simple question, but sometimes I feel it’s the most difficult one. How are you?

While preparing for the musical 'Crash Landing on You' and the monthly JIN LAB project, I'm hosting the EBS radio show 'Idol Korean,' so I'm busy but happily doing well.

Congratulations on your new song, "for me." Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind it?

The song 'for me' was created because it felt like I had been living forgetting the dream I had since I was young. Rather than staying at the point where I had those thoughts, I made this song because I wanted to challenge myself to grow a little more.

"For me" is described as a song about enduring through tough times. How does this theme relate to your personal experiences?

Since it's a song based on my own story, it reflects my personal experiences. I would appreciate it if you listened while considering the mindset with which I approach my debut as a singer.

You mentioned that "for me" includes autobiographical elements. Can you share a specific story from your trainee days that inspired this song?

It was the hardest time when I was a trainee. It was a period of both physical and mental exhaustion, and even now, when I'm tired or struggling, I find myself thinking, 'I endured being a trainee, too,' which helps me regain my composure.

Can you describe a typical day in your life when you’re working on new music?

When I embark on a new project, I envision the feeling I want to convey and head to my friend's studio, where we collaborate. We work on the track together, and then I take it to craft the verses alone. Personally, when I write rap lyrics, I develop the flow while penning down the words, whereas for vocals, I typically start by creating the melody and then layer the lyrics on top of it.

What do you hope listeners take away from "for me"?

While producing 'for me,' I felt a sense of relief after sharing my story. Along with that came a sense of responsibility. I hope listening to 'for me' empowers you to share your own story with those around you.

What was the most memorable moment during the production of "for me"?

I believe it is the time when I should consider who to approach as a featured artist. The part sung by MRCH in this song feels like ‘a narrative from another aspect of myself.’ I pondered, ‘What kind of voice would empower me with comfort? Who might be the person with the power in their voice?’ When I listened to MRCH's song 'To the dawn,' I felt both sadness and hope, which led me to collaborate.

You just released "self-esteem". What would you say if you had to describe this song to someone who still hasn’t heard it?

This song was created while reflecting on the time when my self-esteem was at its lowest, so it may sound sad, but it contains a message that we can overcome it, so I hope we can all get through difficult times together.

Which is the most memorable line for you in "self-esteem"?

It is a part that goes, ‘I know the answer, but I’m floundering because my self-esteem has dropped.’ This phrase resonates with me because, during the toughest times, I often find myself thinking, ‘I know what to do, but I just can’t do it,’ no matter what anyone says.



What was the process behind creating this song? Can you share some memorable moments?

When writing the song, I wrote the lyrics with the thought of keeping a diary. I believed that writingabout my own experiences would make the song more realistic, making the lyric-writing process thehardest part for me.

How do you feel your music has evolved since you first debuted with ASTRO?

I feel like I've come to express myself more honestly. While performing as ‘Astro’, I tried to express the story of ‘Astro’ through a song, but when working on my solo tracks, I found myself being more honest about my personal experiences.

What are some of the key influences on your music style?

It's my experiences. I write my stories from personal experience because I know that if I fabricate lyrics about something I haven't lived through, it won't resonate with my audience. I believe that when people listen to music born from genuine experiences, they will also perceive it differently.

How do you balance your personal life with your career as an artist?

Many people around me mention that I'm the same both on broadcasts and in daily life. Although there's a slight difference in energy, I don't particularly differentiate between them. I also consider that as an advantage.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of your music career so far?

When I listen to the songs I've made, it's best when I'm in the car or when I have earphones plugged in. I feel the proudest when I write and compose songs, expressing my story through them.

How do you stay connected with your ASTRO members when you’re working on solo projects?

The members know me the best and are very objective, so I always try to share my songs with them. I feel a bit nervous when I do, but I'm thankful that they say, 'You're doing a good job.'

If you had to describe yourself in one word, which would it be?

I think I can say ‘NICE GUY’. Many people around me say ‘Jinwoo is really great’, and whenever I hear that, I feel like ‘I'm doing well,’ so I think I’m a nice person.

Who is JinJin now?

I see Jinjin in 2024 as someone who is adventurous and experiencing many things. I'm also striving to learn a lot during this time because I believe it's a period when I've posed questions like 'How far can I go?' and 'Can I do well?’.