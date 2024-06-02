The Midnight Romance in Hagwon unfolds a new side of actor Wi Ha-joon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is more than just a romantic comedy—it’s a deep dive into the personal and professional lives of instructors in South Korea’s elite Daechi-dong academy district. This K-drama, crafted by the renowned Studio Dragon, brings together a compelling narrative, rich character development, and stellar performances to captivate audiences worldwide.



The story revolves around Seo Hye-jin (played by Jung Ryeo-won, a dedicated and experienced instructor at a prestigious hagwon (private academy) in Daechi-dong, and Lee Joon-ho, a passionate but somewhat immature newcomer to the academy. Hye-jin is respected by her students and peers for her commitment and teaching prowess, while Joon-ho, despite his inexperience, brings a fresh perspective and enthusiasm that quickly catches everyone’s attention.

As the plot unfolds, the professional dynamics between Hye-jin and Joon-ho evolve into a complicated yet endearing romantic relationship. The age gap between them adds an extra layer of complexity, making their journey together both challenging and heartwarming. Through their interactions, the drama explores themes of ambition, personal growth, and the pressures of the highly competitive educational system in South Korea.



At the heart of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is Studio Dragon, a powerhouse in the world of Korean drama production. With a portfolio that includes hits like Crash Landing on You, Goblin, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Studio Dragon consistently pushes the boundaries of storytelling and production quality. Their latest offering continues this tradition, promising viewers a blend of heartfelt romance, realistic scenarios, and intricate character arcs.



One of the standout elements of this series is the character Lee Joon-ho, portrayed by the versatile Wi Ha-joon. Joon-ho is a multifaceted character, combining honesty, bravery, and a dash of youthful immaturity. His journey through the series is marked by growth, both as an educator and as a person, especially through his interactions with Seo Hye-jin, played by Jeong Ryeo-won.



In an exclusive chat with Panorama.it Wi Ha-joon shared his thoughts on the series, his character, and the challenges he faced during filming. His reflections provide a deeper understanding of both his role and the overall production.

Congratulations on your new drama. I would like to know, from your point of view, how you would describe your character?

"Lee Joon-ho is a very honest and brave young man who goes for what he wants to do without hesitation. He also has an immature and childish side to him. Jun-ho meets Hye-jin and grows up as an educator and man."





What made you choose this script and, from your point of view, which is the most exciting detail in this story?

"The story of the instructors working in the Daechi-dong academy district was new, and it was even better to hear that the director is Ahn Pan-seok and my partner is Jeong Ryeo-won. I thought 'it will be a realistic and touching well-made piece of work.'"



This is a romantic comedy, with an age gap and a school love that for some can look almost prohibited. How did you approach the script and what was the most challenging part during filming?

"Although Hye-jin is 6 years older than Hye-jin in the drama, they were only priests in the past, and were colleagues when they started dating, so I approached them as a romantic relationship and I had no difficulty in that part. However, there was a lot of dialogue, so the hardest part was to show the details of emotions while doing a lot of dialogue."

If you had to describe your character in one word, what would it be and why?

"A fan of Seo Hye-jin. You’ll find out why Jun-ho is a fan of Seo Hye-jin when you watch all the episodes."



Who is Wi Ha Joon now and what should we expect from you this year?

"This year, I would like to show my in-depth acting and my version of melo through The Midnight Romance in Hagwon" and more.



Wi Ha-joon’s commitment to showcasing his range as an actor is evident in his portrayal of Joon-ho. His performance in this drama is a testament to his talent and dedication, promising viewers an unforgettable experience.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts. With Studio Dragon’s expert production, Ahn Pan-seok’s directorial vision, and Wi Ha-joon’s compelling portrayal of Lee Joon-ho, the series offers a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and heartfelt moments. As viewers immerse themselves in the lives of the Daechi-dong instructors, they will find themselves rooting for Joon-ho and Hye-jin, experiencing the joys and challenges of their journey together.