Digging into VAV's Subconscious

Since making their debut in 2015 under A Team Entertainment, VAV has established a noteworthy presence in the booming K-Pop scene. The name of this South Korean boy group, which consists of six members - St. Van, Ace, Ayno, Jacob, Lou, and Ziu, emphasizes their determination for a "Very Awesome Voice."

VAV made their debut with their first mini-album, "Under the Moonlight," but it was their notoriety on a global scale that made them stand out. The trio set out on an astonishing voyage, performing in numerous nations throughout Europe and Asia and gaining a devoted following around the world.

VAV's dedication to self-expression has been a defining aspect of their artistic development. Since the release of their fourth mini-album, "THRILLA KILLA" in 2019, they have begun working as producers and composers. This choice enhanced their self-producing capabilities and demonstrated their commitment to defining their musical individuality.



After a lengthy absence of two years and nine months, VAV has now released their most recent album, "Subcönscióus." The theme of optimism expressed in the album's title emphasizes the ability for everyone to shine in their own special way. The members' involvement in the creation of each of the five songs on the album, which highlights their commitment and artistic development, is a crucial feature of this comeback.

The title tune, "Designer," is one of the album's highlight songs. The concept of "Designer" is that everyone has the potential to create their own life, keeping with VAV's Latin-inspired aesthetic. The lyrics were written by band members Lou and Ayno, who gave the song's powerful theme a unique spin.



"Subcönscióus" represents a turning point in VAV's artistic development and rekindled passion as they continue their journey across the K-Pop world. The album's distinctive songs and the band's constant commitment to their craft are sure to enthrall both devoted followers and potential new listeners.





Panorama.it spoke with them in an exclusive interview.





Nice to meet you, VAV. Can you please introduce yourselves to our readers?

ST. VAN: Hi, I’m ST. VAN, the leader of the group.

ACE: Hello, I’m ACE, the prince of VAV



AYNO: Hi, I’m AYNO, the princess of VAV.



JACOB: Hello, my name is JACOB. I’m in charge of the great physique of the group.



LOU: Hello, this is LOU.



ZIU: Hi, I’m the maknae of VAV, ZIU.



Let’s start talking about your new album, Subcönscióus. Can you tell us more about it?

ST.VAN: All of the members have enthusiastically participated in the production of this album, and this album conveys the message to awaken your potential and design your own life. The members composed most of the songs and wrote lyrics to all of them, and they all came out to be such bop.

How did you come up with the name?

JACOB: The title track, “Designer” sends the message to design and plan your own life as you want it to be. We thought the inner subconsciousness is an important aspect when designing one's own life.



The title track is Designer, is an extension of your Latin-influenced music style. What kind of song is it?

LOU: “Designer” is an exciting Latin-Pop and it really highlights the sensual and mature side of VAV. You will be able to see that the song is perfect for VAV if you see our performance on stage.



The message behind the song is very inspiring: everyone can design his own life. How did you design yours?

ST.VAN: I think I’ll continue designing my own life as well as the path that VAV will take.



ACE: I do not think that my life has been fully designed yet as the direction of it is not yet concrete. I'd say it is more like a blank canvas. I’m also curious to know how my life will turn out.

AYNO: I try hard to be passionate in every corner of my life. I try not to be regretful in my life.



JACOB: Everyone's life is different, and I think it's more important to decide your own life and live a wonderful one according to what you think is right, rather than being self-conscious and trying to live a life that is better than others.

LOU: I would say I’m still in the process of designing it. If my life is like a piece of garment, I’m currently in the process of sewing the pieces together one by one. I’m sure it will become a nice piece of clothing by the time I’m done.



ZIU: I practiced singing and listened to various types of music ever since I was a middle schooler, in order to become a member of VAV. I tried really hard to design my vocal skills.

This comeback comes after a hiatus of 2 years and nine months; how does it feel to be back?

AYNO: The preparation process took longer than expected, because we wanted to prove that we have matured and improved during the long hiatus. It feels a bit nervous to be back, but the feeling of happiness is greater as we can now perform for our fans together with the members.



You debuted in 2015. How did you change since your debut?

ST. VAN: I think I learned how to enjoy it. Previously, it just felt like it was part of work, but now, I have started to enjoy the whole process. So when I wake up in the morning, I say to myself, “Let’s just enjoy what’s given to me today!” Because of this mindset, I do not get tired easily even during strenuous situations. I will continue to uphold this mindset during this comeback.

ACE: I think we are now loved by even more fans than before. I would say having more VAMPZ is the biggest difference.



Which is your most memorable as a member of VAV?

AYNO: I think the time we went to eat together after a performance during a world tour was the most memorable moment. I get really tired after a performance, but eating together with the members makes that tiredness go away.

I have a question for each of you: if you have to choose one song from your discography to describe yourself, which would it be and why?

ST. VAN: “Poison.” I think that’s the coolest song out of our discography.

ACE: I chose “Sweet Heart” because it is a song that I wrote for the first time, and it is a song that I wrote for my fans. I always say that VAMPZs are my muse, and it is my goal to continue making music that will allow me to communicate with our fans.

AYNO: “Spotlight” because I feel like I’m in the spotlight while promoting the song, “Designer”, and I love it!



JACOB: I'd choose “Spotlight.” I want to be the light to my fans while at the same time, they are the ones lighting me. I wish VAV and VAMPZ would both shine by being together.



LOU: “Designer,” not because it is the title track of this comeback, but because I portrayed a lot of my feelings into the lyrics as I was writing it. I used to be very self-conscious when making decisions, but this song tells me that I am the best, regardless of what others think of me.

ZIU: “Spotlight” because I want myself to shine.

What are your plans now that you came back?

LOU: I really want to see all our fans in person as this is a long-awaited comeback, and I wish to continue making music together with the members.



If you had to describe VAV in one word which would it be?

JACOB: Something you can’t live without!



LOU: A small tree.



ZIU: A cool group.