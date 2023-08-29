Su Park, a modern Renaissance woman

Some people are just pure magic.

It's easy to see how that particular quote would come to mind after meeting Su Park. «People tell me I'm a rare breed; I'm not sure what that's supposed to mean,» she mentions with a laugh. it's probably this unique mix of confidence and innocence - cue You Don't Know You're Beautiful by One Direction - that makes her so captivating to men and women alike.

Describing her persona and her work is as difficult as pointing out all the tricks in a magic show. Curator of her creative studio Maison Suri, entrepreneur, consultant, model, and DJ: Su spends her time all around the world searching for beauty and finding it in the most unexpected places. «I don't think we live in a day and age where our identity and how we describe ourselves needs to be defined by one label or profession,» she tells me during our meeting in Milan, where she stayed for a few days to shoot the next season campaign with Molteni&C –a high-end Italian furniture & design brand– before flying back to Paris to welcome the First Lady and the President of Korea, and to host a DJ set for Fred Jewelry at the Paris Fashion Week. «It would be a loss to express yourself in a singular way, confining all the multiple facets of yourself to just a part of the whole, » she continues.«we used to define ourselves in such a specific way because labeling gave us and others comfort, but now, in the dynamic society we live in today, it's difficult to give people a five-second answer to who we are. At the end of the day, if I had to call myself something, I would want to be a Renaissance woman. A person with a unique personal taste and perspective on the many elements that essentially make life beautiful, meaningful, and human. I believe that we are the sum of our choices: what we wear, what we eat, what we talk about, what we read, and the people we surround ourselves with».

Overall, a curator of life. «There are just so much out there, and there's an opportunity to be a guiding voice to inspire others and to lead by example. I feel like I was born at the right time to do that».



Born in Seoul, after moving to the States «without speaking English» at thirteen for school, Su decided to pursue a degree in art history and move to Paris for her master's. The French capital is now the city she calls home, but that doesn't stop her from traveling all around the world - «curating her identity,» as she calls it - and picking up new languages (she is studying Italian, ndr.) and interests. A huge supporter of fashion, Su can often be seen in the front row at some of the most sought-after fashion shows, from Gucci to Versace. «I like to play with fashion and dress myself up based on the occasion, while continuing to develop a more personal style. With time and experience, I'm more aware of what I like and what looks good on me. I can say that my style is quite feminine and colorful, which works well with Italian brands».

Art, entertainment, and lifestyle are at the core of her identity. «I've come to find my own balance through various things that bring me purpose and joy, which may seem to coexist from extreme ends. I like going to the office and working on projects with my team, to then play a DJ set and let myself destress and be free to fulfill that side of my personality. It creates a dynamic personal story, which is multi-faceted». Her most ambitious goal for the next year is to create a space and community where people can find inspiration and passion in life. «I thought a lot about what gave me real happiness. I realized that my most fulfilling moments come from inspiring other people and planting a seed of passion that they take on, which then blooms into something neither of us could have envisioned at the time».



In Su's vision, this translates into a «creative and cultural foundation» that brings in the best of the East and the West. «I want it to be a space where people can deeply connect with art and beauty from within, as well as with others. I hope it can bring inspiration and connect together young creative minds, while recharging and feeling inspired». Opening her foundation is a full-circle moment for Su: the name she chose is Circle of Arts & Culture. «A circle is my favorite shape. It's connected, well-rounded, and no harsh ends and corners,» she muses. After dreaming about the idea since she was 24, she feels like she is ready to take the jump. « The first phase is going to be unveiled on occasion at Frieze Seoul this forthcoming September, where I'm going to host a series of events, from art panels to parties, offering a chance for both the Korean and the International audience to truly enjoy Seoul's vibrant art scene. Overall, I plan to build a long-lasting program that supports emerging talent and celebrates the limitless spectrum of arts and culture».

«I enjoy to be productive, if you can tell,» she says with a laugh. I have noticed, which is why, after talking about her foundation, we venture a «what about other plans?» Of course, Su Park is up to something else.

«I'm organizing a special program for Paris+ by Art Basel in October in Paris. Many of my upcoming projects center around the narratives of female artists. As a woman, I want to endorse femininity and celebrate self-expression. Our perspective has evolved with modern history, from passive to proactive, muse to artist, target to initiative. I want to highlight that with a tasteful approach. In the meantime, we're also having fun with some music production for the DJ Sunami persona with brilliant artists and producers, which always keeps the room dynamically connected».



«I am a mix of a dreamy and rational person,» she adds. «in the same way, I want to curate moments that ignite something in people onto their dreams through execution. Life is a collection of moments, and these moments can both be serendipitous and curated».