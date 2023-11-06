In conversation with RAIN

After all, it's STILL RAINING. The name of his tour sounds like a dogma to those who have been into K-pop since the beginning. RAIN, the stage name for Jung Ji-hoon, is considered a genre pioneer, a music genius, a worldwide renowned artist, and one of the "fathers of K-pop" as we know it.

RAIN's journey into the world of entertainment began at a young age. His love for dancing and singing led him to join a dance group at 16, where he honed his skills and laid the groundwork for his future success. His early experiences as a backup dancer for various K-Pop artists and groups played a pivotal role in shaping his career. In 1998, he debuted as a member of a boy band named Fanclub. Despite the release of two albums, the group failed, and in 2002, RAIN made his official debut as a solo artist under JYP Entertainment with his first album, "Bad Guy." The album garnered attention for its cutting-edge music and RAIN's charismatic stage presence. His signature dance moves, powerful vocals, and stage charisma set him apart from the competition. This debut marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for RAIN.

Capitalizing on his global recognition, RAIN took a leap into the shiny world of Hollywood in 2008 with his debut role in the Wachowski siblings' film "Speed Racer." His performance earned him recognition on the international stage, and he followed it up with a role in the action film "Ninja Assassin" in 2009, which showcased his martial arts skills.

The 41-year-old artist is now back on stage in the US (but America - he told us - it's just the beginning) after a seven-year-long hiatus.

Thank you so much for being here, and nice to meet you. It's totally not needed, but can I ask you to introduce yourself to our readers?

Hello Panorama readers, I am The RAIN Jung Ji-hoon, a singer and actor from Korea. I made my debut in 2002 and have been active in the entertainment industry ever since. My last performance in the United States was 14 years ago in Las Vegas, and now I am excited to be back.

I want to start by talking about your shows. You are a renowned worldwide star, but I'm curious to know the feeling when you prepare to perform onstage. Is it still the same as in the beginning, or has something changed?

I put the same amount of effort into preparing for this show as I did for my debut, and I hope you all have a wonderful time. The tour is named 'Still Raining,' inspired by my song 'It's Raining.' I will cover some of my favorite songs from other artists during the show, and I hope it will be an enjoyable experience for the audience.

I also want to dig deeper into your career. Which was the most memorable moment in all these years?

This question reminds me of many moments. But, in terms of my career, meeting JYP was one of the most unbelievable and happiest episodes of my life. Winning the 'Main Award' in Korea for the first time in 2004, being selected as one of Time Magazine's Most Influential People in the World in 2006 and 2011, and shooting 'Speed Racer' and 'Ninja Assassin' were also the most memorable moments of my life.

And which is the song you are most attached to?

I would say "Rainism." This was the first song I ever made after leaving JYP, and it reached the top of every chart. I was thrilled.

It has been a few years since K-pop has gained much popularity worldwide. The genre has conquered a lot of public. In your opinion, what is the key point of the success of K-pop?

Commenting on the success of K-pop might seem presumptuous, but as far as I know, the difference is the entertainment system in Korea. In contrast to the United States, where publicists, management, and labels are mostly separate entities, Korea has a system in which a single entertainment company takes care of everything related to the artist, saving time. Moreover, a polite attitude, proper etiquette, and sincerity play a vital role in achieving success. Fans appreciate and support the sincerity of artists, which, I believe, is one of the factors behind the success of K-pop. While good performing skills are essential, the ultimate measure of success is the love and support of fans.

What do you feel has changed in the industry since your debut?

It has been over 23 years since my debut, but I believe that there have been no significant changes. I think that the world and all industries have naturally evolved in harmony as time passes.

You are also an actor. You debuted on a KBS drama in 2003; in 2004, you starred in Full House. You also worked in Hollywood. What is the main difference between RAIN the performer and RAIN the actor?

My acting journey started in 2003 with 'Sang Du Let's Go To School', followed by 'Full House' in 2004 and some Hollywood films. It's challenging to explain the difference between performing music on stage and acting through the screen but to put it simply, and it's a matter of differences in methods and platforms that show expressions. Both require a significant amount of hard work, skill, and dedication. Personally, I love both equally, and I feel grateful to have had the opportunity to play diverse roles in both fields.

You are also well known for your humanitarian work and influence on charity projects. What is something that you never have to lose your focus on despite being famous?

I endeavor to pursue my humanitarian and charitable aspirations by participating in relevant projects that align with my values. I genuinely believe that giving back to the public in this manner is the most effective way to show my appreciation for the love and support that I have received.

If you had to create a collaborative album right now with K-pop/K-hip hop/K-R&B musicians, which artists would you choose to work with?

It isn't easy to choose among the many talented artists in Korea, but I would love to collaborate with all of them. In fact, I am currently planning on it.

Are you planning more shows, and are you planning to visit Europe sometime soon?

I am planning to do a tour across Europe and Asia. I have upcoming plans in Korea and Japan next February. Thank you for your unwavering love and support!

I have a signature question: if you had to describe yourself with one word without overthinking,k which one would you choose?

This feels a bit abstract, but I would say "RAIN" because of its cyclical nature. When it rains, the water permeates the land, flows to the ocean, and evaporates back into the sky, repeating the cycle. So, 'Rain' is 'Rain'.

What is the main difference between RAIN and Jung Ji-hoon?

RAIN is the one who performs on stage, while Jung Ji-hoon is an actor, a father and husband, and a responsible provider for the family. Each of these roles holds equal importance and contributes to my overall identity as a multifaceted individual.

And who is RAIN right now?

As an artist, I don't believe that I possess any innate talent or gift. Instead, I consider myself a hard-working individual who strives to be sincere. I strongly believe that my dedication to performance, along with my hard work, has enabled me to reach where I am today.

My last question - it's not provocative at all - so, are you a bad boy? A bad, bad boy?

I'm gonna be a bad boy.













