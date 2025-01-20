POW: Shaping their path in the K-pop industry

POW are one of the newest additions to the K-pop landscape, but they’ve already shown they’re more than just another rookie group. Under the umbrella of GRID Entertainment, this five-member boy band made their official debut in October 2023 and are steadily building a solid fan base with their catchy songs and authentic charm.

What sets POW apart is how well its members complement one another. Yorch brings a warm charisma, Hyunbin has an effortless cool, Jungbin wins you over with his goofy charm, Dongyeon keeps everyone laughing, and Hong captivates with his calm presence. Together, they make for a dynamic but grounded group, a full but professional group.

From the get-go, POW made it clear they weren’t in a rush to play it safe. Their pre-debut digital single, “Favorite,” was a playful and infectious track that perfectly captured their vibe, proving they know how to balance fun and polish. Their debut EP, also called Favorite, followed shortly after, carrying the same energy and leaving fans excited for what’s next.

Fast-forward to 2024, and POW is still surprising its fans. Their January single, “Valentine,” took a playful approach, incorporating fun, whimsical visuals. Their latest EP, Boyfriend, sees the group evolving their sound. Tracks like “Sunset” show maturity and depth that suggest they’re ready to explore new sides of their music.

POW aren’t trying to reinvent K-pop, but they’re proving that the genre still has room for groups who combine infectious energy with a personal touch. They’re carving out their own space and doing it in a way that feels authentic.

Panorama.it has spoken with them.

Can you introduce yourselves to Panorama readers? How would you describe POW to someone discovering your music for the first time?



[YORCH] Hello, we are POW! Our name, "POW," is often used as an explosive sound, and it reflects our aspiration to create fresh and fun experiences for everyone. We are a group with five vocalists, each with a distinct style. With our unique characters, we believe our energy has more impact when we come together. We’re confident that you’ll feel and enjoy our music through our performances.

Your latest release, Boyfriend, is a remake of an Avril Lavigne classic. What made you choose this song, and how did it feel to work with such an iconic artist on the project?

[DONGYEON] We’ve always loved the song and feel like we grew up with it. We wondered how it would feel to add POW's twist to such an iconic teen pop track from the 2000s. We thought combining it with our fresh and energetic performance would make for an amazing rendition. Being able to work on this project was truly an honor.

What was it like reimagining such a beloved track while keeping its original spirit?

[YORCH] The original song of Boyfriend is such a famous song, so we did feel a lot of pressure wondering if we could do justice. Because of that, we worked extremely hard to prepare for this. More than anything, we wanted to show how K-pop could reinterpret a beloved global hit and how POW could express it. We’re really curious to know how you felt about it.



What’s your creative process like when preparing a new single? Do you have any rituals or special ways of collaborating as a group?

[JUNGBIN] We tend to discuss how we can shape a song as a group. For music that requires all of us to express it together, I think it’s crucial that we all share the same emotions and context. We exchange interpretations of the song, talk about how it makes us feel, and sometimes even watch movies that match the song’s mood to dive into different perspectives.

Are there any new projects or collaborations you’re currently working on that you can tease for your fans?

[HYUNBIN] We’ve recently released a new cover song for Christmas, and these days, we’ve also been trying our write lyrics together as a group. Working on Sunset together was a fresh and exciting experience because it allowed us to share our stories through music. Although it’s still challenging to express ourselves well, we’re putting a lot of thought into capturing POW’s unique identity.



If you could do anything next—whether it’s a type of concept, a music genre, or even performing at a specific venue—what would it be?

[HONG] If given the chance, I’d love to showcase a performance based on hip-hop. We’ve presented choreo-focused stage to our fans a few times before, and those had a hip-hop elements. It was an opportunity to show a different side of POW. I think they were really well-received, so I’d like to show more of this to our audiences.



How would you define your music style? Is there a particular vibe or emotion you always try to convey?

[YORCH] I think POW’s music is trendy yet timeless. I hope our songs can preserve memories from any day or moment in your life. To me, music is like a photo album that never fades.



If you had to describe POW in just one word, what would it be and why?

[JUNGBIN] I’d describe us as a treadmill. POW is a team that keeps running. We weren’t perfect when we debuted, and we’re still not perfect. But we’ve been growing and running forward, meeting our fans and gaining new experiences. A treadmill doesn’t stop unless you stop, and as long as you keep running, you can go further. Just like the treadmill, POW will also run the distance to reach our goals.

Your fans are a huge part of your journey. What’s one thing you’ve learned from them or a moment with fans that’s really stayed with you?

[YORCH] We recently held our first fan meeting, and it was a truly special time creating precious memories with POWER fans. We showcased a few performances for the first time and even had an event where we spritzed the perfumes we created onto our fans. It was memorable and brought us closer to our fans.

[HYUNBIN] This was when we made a comeback with Sunset after a long break. We performed Sunset live for the first time in front of fans, and I noticed some of them tearing up. During our break, we missed our fans so much and thought about them constantly. Seeing their tears made me realize they felt the same way. It was such a moving experience.

[JUNGBIN] Our fans are my companions. They walk alongside me on this journey, offering the greatest love and the most honest feedback. Over the course of my career, I’ve often wondered how I can make them happy. And, I’ve come to understand that our fans think the same way—they want the best for us. So, I’m extremely grateful for how they guide POW and me toward better places. That’s why I’ll continue to work hard to bring them greater joy.

[DONGYEON] Back in November, we held our first fan concert. Seeing our fans up close and feeling their support gave us incredible strength. Watching them wave their lightsticks high for us made performing on stage thrilling. That memory is still vivid and rewarding for me.

[HONG] My fans teach me how to appreciate and care for the important people in my life. Their constant support and love have shown me what it means to truly express those feelings. One of the most emotional moments for me is when I make eye contact with them during performance. It’s such a powerful connection. That’s why my favorite part performing is going down into the audience and interacting with them up close. Sharing those moments face-to-face makes me feel so happy and grateful.

How do your individual personalities or strengths come together to shape POW as a group?

[JUNGBIN] YORCH helps bring out POW’s energy with his warmth and encouragement. At the same time, he can be incredibly focused and persistent when it comes to achieving our goals. I think that’s where POW’s potential really shines. HYUNBIN brings something special with his vocal tone, which adds a unique charm to our music. DONGYEON is the backbone of the group, always providing stability so we can stay on track, and HONG completes us with his bright energy and effortless style.

[HONG] JUNGBIN is the one who leads the four of us. While YORCH guides us as the oldest member, JUNGBIN, as our leader, sets the direction for the team and helps us reflect on ourselves when needed. Sometimes, I catch myself thinking, “Wow, he’s really been looking out for us.”

If you could collaborate with any artist—past or present—who would it be, and why?



[YORCH] If I could, I’d love to work with Michael Jackson. He was such a phenomenal artist in every aspect, and I feel like I could learn so much from his life and career. If he were still alive, I’d want to be involved in every part of the rehearsal and production process with him.

Finally, what’s your message to your fans and Panorama readers as you continue on this exciting journey?

[YORCH] I hope the readers of Panorama enjoyed this interview with us. Please show us lots of love and support for our upcoming music and activities—we promise to keep working hard to bring you our best.

[HYUNBIN] Our journey has just begun, and we want to create amazing memories together as we move forward with you. Look forward to what POW has coming up next!

[JUNGBIN] POW will continue to strive and improve ourselves. The path we’re walking on right now isn’t always smooth or easy. But for the people who support and love us, we’ll make sure we are there to help pave your path. You can walk beside us as our companions. We’re so grateful and love you so much.

[DONGYEON] The love and support you send us is such a big source of strength. We want to visit even more places, connect with more fans through our music, and create unforgettable memories together. We hope you look forward to us.

[HONG] To all our POWER fans and the readers of Panorama, thank you for always supporting and loving POW’s music. Your love and encouragement bring us so much happiness, and we’ll always do our best to give that happiness back to you. We love you all!