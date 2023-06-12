Addio a Silvio Berlusconi. Le reazioni nel mondo

SILVIO BERLUSCONI



- Media tycoon with assets in television and print



- Net worth of $7 billion in April, 2023.



- Served as PM of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011.



- Owned A.C. Milan from 1986 to 2017



- Has died at age of 86 pic.twitter.com/nOkJxrMt8m