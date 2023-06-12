Addio a Silvio Berlusconi. Le reazioni nel mondo
La notizia rimbalza su tutti i siti di news e social. Ecco le reazioni della stampa internazionale
Tre volte premier. Fondatore di Forza Italia e di un impero televisivo che ha plasmato il piccolo schermo nel nostro Paese. Silvio Berlusconi fa parte dell'immaginario collettivo e della storia del nostro Paese.
Per questo, con l'annuncio della sua è morte, i portali di news di tutto il mondo hanno immediatamente provveduto a comunicare la notizia sulle loro pagine web e sui social.
Descritto come un "tycoon", "innovatore", l'ex primo ministro viene ricordato anche per i suoi processi, gli scandali e la ormai macchiettistica etichetta del creatore dei "bunga bunga". A menzionalo, tra i primi, il The Guardian. Il giornale britannico, sotto una foto sorridente di Silvio Berlusconi e la secca notizia della sua morte, propone ai suoi lettori un articolo il cui titolo recita: «Bunga bunga e sfarzo a parte, si lascia alle spalle una perdita di fiducia nell'élite politica italiana».
Ecco una carrellata delle reazioni del mondo alla scomparsa di Silvio Berlusconi.
Breaking News: Silvio Berlusconi, the media mogul who became Italy’s most polarizing and prosecuted prime minister, is dead at 86, news outlets reported.https://t.co/TY3sdG9bfy— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2023
SILVIO BERLUSCONI— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 12, 2023
- Media tycoon with assets in television and print
- Net worth of $7 billion in April, 2023.
- Served as PM of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011.
- Owned A.C. Milan from 1986 to 2017
- Has died at age of 86 pic.twitter.com/nOkJxrMt8m
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86 https://t.co/sFnsfoicU3pic.twitter.com/uRweR9ckeT— New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2023
Over the course of his life and political career, Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86, was many things: a cruise-ship crooner, a media entrepreneur, Italy's richest man, and its longest-serving postwar leader https://t.co/5zWMwNqFgK— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 12, 2023
🚨 BREAKING: Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister, has died aged 86, Italian media report.https://t.co/hPk6hEtVNT— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 12, 2023
BREAKING: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died, Italian media say. He was 86. https://t.co/zQIZka7v6l— ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2023
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86 https://t.co/OBRligg1jIpic.twitter.com/I2bwaPnyOu— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dies aged 86 https://t.co/WdTBJy4AiK— The Guardian (@guardian) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant billionaire and former Italian prime minister, has died aged 86, his press office says. https://t.co/VgQMJe26SG— CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2023
BREAKING: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has died, Italian media said Monday. He was 86. https://t.co/W5IN2rB4sM— The Japan Times (@japantimes) June 12, 2023
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86 #FMTNews#FMTWorldhttps://t.co/EQcYOhvQG8— Free Malaysia Today (@fmtoday) June 12, 2023
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dead at 86 https://t.co/lTDudn0kwv— The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) June 12, 2023
Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on Friday just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment. https://t.co/uuPlEShXz1— FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, the ex-prime minister of Italy and media magnate, has passed away at the age of 86. Berlusconi, led three Italian governments from 1994 to 2011. pic.twitter.com/fwgT3zAryK— Press TV (@PressTV) June 12, 2023
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86 https://t.co/mOQBPzbBX6— The Independent (@Independent) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi Dies: Former Italian Prime Minister was 86 https://t.co/j33sQMdWVcpic.twitter.com/mXRzze7ElF— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi, Italian Media Magnate and Former Prime Minister, Dies at 86 https://t.co/alMM38eOPb— Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2023
Breaking: Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister who dominated the country’s politics amid a raft of scandals, has died at 86— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 12, 2023
https://t.co/lxn8CxzOSJ
BREAKING: Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former prime minister, dies at 86, report Italian media https://t.co/cyrz7AuSUopic.twitter.com/ZpAjNBg6Hu— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 12, 2023
Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86. The former Italian prime minister and media mogul dominated and divided his country for decades. https://t.co/tdE28wg11f— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 12, 2023