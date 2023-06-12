Addio a Silvio Berlusconi. Le reazioni nel mondo
Dal Mondo12 June 2023

La notizia rimbalza su tutti i siti di news e social. Ecco le reazioni della stampa internazionale

Marianna Baroli

Tre volte premier. Fondatore di Forza Italia e di un impero televisivo che ha plasmato il piccolo schermo nel nostro Paese. Silvio Berlusconi fa parte dell'immaginario collettivo e della storia del nostro Paese.

Per questo, con l'annuncio della sua è morte, i portali di news di tutto il mondo hanno immediatamente provveduto a comunicare la notizia sulle loro pagine web e sui social.

Descritto come un "tycoon", "innovatore", l'ex primo ministro viene ricordato anche per i suoi processi, gli scandali e la ormai macchiettistica etichetta del creatore dei "bunga bunga". A menzionalo, tra i primi, il The Guardian. Il giornale britannico, sotto una foto sorridente di Silvio Berlusconi e la secca notizia della sua morte, propone ai suoi lettori un articolo il cui titolo recita: «Bunga bunga e sfarzo a parte, si lascia alle spalle una perdita di fiducia nell'élite politica italiana».

Ecco una carrellata delle reazioni del mondo alla scomparsa di Silvio Berlusconi.



