MINNIE and «HER» World

Few voices in K-pop grab your attention quite like MINNIE’s. Known for her hauntingly beautiful tone, she’s helped shape the musical identity of (G)I-DLE with her unique artistic flair. Now, seven years after debuting with the group, MINNIE is stepping into the spotlight on her own, gifting fans her first mini-album, HER.

Born Nicha Yontararak on October 23, 1997, MINNIE grew up in Bangkok, Thailand, surrounded by music. It runs in her veins—most of her family played the piano, a tradition she embraced as a child. While she initially planned to attend a university in Thailand, her life took an unexpected turn when she auditioned for CUBE Entertainment in 2014. Encouraged by her mother, she moved to South Korea in 2015 to chase a dream she hadn’t even fully imagined. Her perseverance paid off in 2018 when she debuted with (G)I-DLE, quickly making waves with hits like “LATATA” and “TOMBOY.”

HER, MINNIE’s debut solo album, is a deeply personal project that reflects her artistic growth. She has been writing songs for years, slowly building a collection of tracks that capture her journey. Some songs date back four or five years, making the album feel like a musical diary chronicling her life and emotions. The real work on the album began last summer, as MINNIE refined and developed the tracks to create a cohesive piece of art. With all seven songs she wrote and composed, the album showcases her ambition to create something uniquely her own. While her image in (G)I-DLE has often leaned toward dreamy and charismatic, HER reveals a broader spectrum of her personality. The album’s mix of genres—from funk to ballads and R&B—gives listeners a glimpse into MINNIE’s multifaceted artistry.

The title track, “HER”, serves as the heart of the album, encapsulating MINNIE’s journey of self-discovery. The song delves into the contrast between how she is perceived by the public and the many hidden layers of her true self. For this project, she turned herself into her own muse, channeling her experiences and emotions into her music. The album explores themes of introspection and self-love, diving deep into the complexities of identity and the hidden depths behind surface impressions. Through HER, MINNIE presents a raw and authentic portrait of who she is.

The music video for “HER” brings these themes to life with bold, striking visuals. MINNIE appears in various settings, radiating strength and independence. Every scene contributes to a story of resilience and self-empowerment. From stunning outfits to emotionally charged performances, the video reflects her artistic vision and ambition.

As MINNIE continues to explore her craft, HER marks a major milestone in her career. It’s not just a new chapter—it’s a celebration of her growth, authenticity, and courage to experiment with things she couldn’t do during group activities. The result is a project that feels both innovative and deeply personal.

Panorama.it had the privilege of speaking with MINNIE in an exclusive interview.









How does it feel to debut with your first solo album?

MINNIE: As it’s been such a long wait for my solo debut, I’m incredibly happy and feel excited every single day! I’ve waited for this moment for so long.

Can you introduce your album and share the concept behind it?

MINNIE: This album expresses confidence with the concept of “I am my own muse” and is packed with seven diverse genres of songs that I’ve worked hard on. I believe it shows the various charms and aspects of MINNIE as a solo artist, and I really hope people enjoy it!

The title track is called HER. Can you tell us about its message and what it represents for you?

MINNIE: I’ve tried to capture MINNIE’s vivid and diverse charms in the title track. The song shows the process of the realization that the nightmares I experience are, in a way, reflections of my own reality, which leads to the powerful message of overcoming them. This song holds so much meaning for me, and I’m truly proud of it.

If you were to guide us through your album from your perspective—putting yourself in the shoes of a listener, whether they’re a fan of yours or discovering you for the first time—how would you describe and tell the story of this album?

MINNIE: I would describe it as ‘HER(OMG in Korean slang)’ which is the reaction people have when they are surprised. Also, I want to describe it as an album that will make people's ears happy when they listen to it!

Which song on the album represents you the most at this moment, and why?

MINNIE: Well, it would definitely be the title track 'HER' that represents me the most. Both the music itself and the performance show my true and honest self at this moment.

Was there a song on the album that was particularly challenging to record?

MINNIE: If I had to choose one, 'It’s Okay' was the most challenging song to record. While recording, I was so overwhelmed with emotions that I ended up crying without even realizing it.

Which track do you think will be the most fun to perform live, and why?

MINNIE:It would be 'Cherry Sky'! It might be a challenging song to express the emotions while performing live, but I think the elements of the song like catchy melodies would make it really fun to sing at the same time!

What did the other (G)I-DLE members think about your solo debut?

MINNIE: All my members were very supportive and happy for me. They showed wild reactions to congratulate my debut.

How did the other (G)I-DLE members support your solo debut?

MINNIE: During the music video filming of ‘Blind Eyes Red’, SHUHUA came to visit all the way from Seoul, even bringing desserts with her. YUQI also came to the filming, showing her support with a coffee truck.

Who was the first person you shared the album with, and what was their reaction?

MINNIE: Among seven of them, ‘Drive U Crazy (Feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE))’ was the first song to share with someone. I first shared the song ‘Drive U Crazy (Feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE))’ with my mom, and she really loved it! She even said she hoped it would be released soon.

What is the biggest difference between working as a solo artist and working as part of (G)I DLE?

MINNIE: When preparing for a solo, it can feel a bit lonely at times compared to when we're working as a group. However, I think it’s the best opportunity to show my true self and let my personality shine through!

How did your experience as part of (G)I-DLE influence your approach to this solo album?

MINNIE: I’ve experienced a lot in many ways while being part of (G)I-DLE, and I think that’s why I was able to approach my solo work with more maturity. Through my time with (G)I-DLE, I learned what I truly enjoy and what I’m good at. Based on that experience, I made sure to focus on the things I love and do best, pouring all of that into the music for my solo album.

How has the process of creating this album changed or grown your musical style?

MINNIE: While creating this album, I had the opportunity to fill seven incredibly diverse tracks with my own voice, and I was involved in every single one of them. It was such a valuable learning experience, and I truly feel like I’ve grown and matured throughout the process! Each of the seven songs has its own unique style, so I did my best to express them in a way that complements each track. Through this album, I believe I’ll be able to show a side of MINNIE that people haven’t seen before.

Can you share any memorable moments from the recording process of this album?

MINNIE: The most memorable moment for me was filming the music video for 'Blind Eyes Red.' It was my first-ever solo music video, so I had a lot of anticipation and excitement. While filming, I felt really happy, but at the same time, it was a bit surreal.

How did you celebrate completing your first solo album?

MINNIE: After completing my first solo album, I celebrated by enjoying a beef barbecue with our staff!

What role did NEVERLAND ((G)I-DLE fan's) play in inspiring or motivating you for this project?

MINNIE: Actually, not just for this project, but NEVERLAND has always been my biggest source of inspiration and motivation! They are the ones who allow me to create music as MINNIE and have shaped me into the artist and person I am today!

What are your dreams or goals for 2025, both as a solo artist and as part of (G)I-DLE?

MINNIE: In 2025, I hope both (G)I-DLE and MINNIE can be even happier, and have more opportunities to frequently meet NEVERLAND from all around the world!

If you could describe yourself using only one word, what would it be?

MINNIE: I think it would be 'HER.' Not just because it’s the name of my album, but also because 'Her' is like saying 'OMG' in Korean slang as I mentioned. I believe I’m someone who can bring that kind of reaction from the audience with my diverse charms.

Finally, looking forward, what can your fans expect from you in 2025?

MINNIE: Our NEVERLAND! Please look forward to MINNIE as a solo artist and I’ll also return as a part of (G)I-DLE in the near future, so stay tuned! Love you!