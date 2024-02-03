Betrayals, revenge and a leap into the future: the K-Drama "Marry My Husband" conquers Italy

"Marry My Husband" is a time-traveling workplace fantasy K-drama whose unfolding narrative has brought forth a captivating evolution in the female lead character (played by Park Min-young), morphing from a seemingly timid persona to one radiating empowerment. Nothing new, of course. Especially if you add to the mix a fake best friend, a double-crosser fiancee, and a hot boss; despite the initial lack of a robust premise, "Marry My Husband" has emerged as a source of great entertainment, owing much of its allure to the dynamic interplay of characters and a narrative that takes unexpected turns.

Studio Dragon stands as a beacon of excellence in the creation of this Korean drama, setting an unparalleled standard for captivating storytelling and visual brilliance. With a track record that speaks volumes, the studio has consistently delivered a diverse array of K-dramas that resonate with local audiences and capture the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In the most recent installment of the 16-episode drama, viewers witnessed a double whammy, which showed revenge on Ji-won's treacherous boyfriend, Park Min-hwan (played by Lee Yi-kyung), and her best friend, Jung Soo-min (played by Song Ha-yoon), whom she once trusted. In the course of the plot, Kang Ji-won, played by Park Min-young, is faced with the challenge of altering her fate after, having died from an accident caused by the very couple she trusted, she is transported back in time a decade. A game in which the strands of fate intertwine, tear and reconnect, offering an unforeseen opportunity for Ji-won: to remake her life after her untimely death and take revenge on Min-hwan and Soo-min. The complexities of Ji-won's new life are accompanied by a series of constraints, forcing her to have Soo-min take her place as Min-hwan's betrothed to avoid his tragic end. Despite the seemingly meager premise, the drama managed to maintain its level of entertainment as Ji-won juggles the complexities of pretending to still be Min-hwan's partner and Soo-min's friend, subtly orchestrating for their relationship to be born sooner than expected. Ji-won's solo journey takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her enigmatic colleague and superior, Ji-hyuk, played by Na In Woo, is also a time traveler from the future. Ji-hyuk is not only aware of Ji-won's fate, but even attended his funeral in the past. The drama takes an ingenious turn when the red thread of fate is intertwined with the music of BTS, using the group's iconic songs to connect various plot elements.

In fact, the revelation of the secret shared by Ji-won and Ji-hyuk occurs during a break on the rooftop of the office, where the two confide in each other about their favorite BTS songs, including "Dynamite" and "Spring Day," which are still far from reaching the charts since they were released in the "future" already experienced by the two protagonists in a play in which BTS become those who weave the intricate threads of Ji-won and Ji-hyuk's destiny. The ingenious idea of incorporating the group's iconic musical releases to weave narrative details is brilliant and takes the drama to new levels. Ji-won emerges as an easy-to-follow protagonist, while Ji-hyuk adds intensity as an irresistible romantic counterpart.

Yet, the overarching suspense lies in Ji-hyuk's fate. Similar to Ji-won, he had to face death to be magically transported back to the past. However, he conceals this fact from Ji-won, raising questions about his destiny. While Ji-won endeavors to change her future by transferring her fate to Soo-min, Ji-hyuk's path remains uncertain. Despite focusing on saving Ji-won, he seems resigned to his impending fate, adding a poignant layer to the unfolding storyline.

As the drama continues to interweave its intricate tapestry of characters and plot twists, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the resolution of these intertwined fates in "Marry My Husband."



Panorama.it spoke in exclusive with Park Min-young and Na In Woo.





Park Min-young

(Studio Dragon)





Congratulations on your new drama. From your point of view, I would like to know how you would describe your character?

I played the role of 'Kang Ji-won', a woman who was given a terminal diagnosis and killed by her husband and best friend, but was given a second chance at life and was able to take control of her own destiny.

You play a very intense role as a woman in love, betrayed, who finds out about a brutal disease. How was the process of preparing for the role?

First of all, in order for the viewers to enjoy the drama, they need to be emotionally invested in it from the very beginning. Therefore, I deliberately restrained myself a little to portray Kang Ji-won's time as a cancer patient. This involved external changes, such as dieting, and internal changes, creating empty eyes that could represent the fleetingness of life. After the return, I made an effort to infuse the timidity of the original support with a certain confidence and energy that only a second life can have. I hope that the difference will be noticeable.

Then you have a second chance: what mindset did you apply to swap acting for your “second life”?

I just thought, "I'm most like myself when I'm acting, and I have to give back to my fans and to those who love me and believe in my work as an actor," and that's what I did.

Which was the most challenging and the funniest part to film?

It was eight months of more than I thought possible. Every moment was a challenge, a task, a mission. It was a battle with myself.

If you had to describe the drama in one word, which would it be and why?

Second Chances. Everyone makes mistakes, but if given the chance, a wise person will take it, fix it, and make it better. It's also a theme that runs through my work.









Na In Woo

(Studio Dragon)





Congratulations on your new drama. From your point of view, I would like to know how you would describe your character?

I play Yoo Ji-hyuk, a seemingly flawless man who only has the love of one woman. He serves as a reliable sidekick to Kang Ji-won as she prepares for her revenge.

We would say your character is the perfect man, a modern prince charming. But you have a secret. How did you approach your role?

I approached it by thinking a lot about what I would do in a situation where I had to hide my identity and what other people would think.

While reading the script and portraying Yoo Ji-Hyeok, did you find any similarities between yourself and your character?

I think there are similarities in terms of sweetness and a surprisingly 'tough guy' side. Our drama is realistic, but it also has dramatic and fantasy elements, so I think the characters and the real actors have many similarities and differences.

Which was the most challenging and the funniest part to film?

Yoo Ji-hyuk is a character with a secret, and it was difficult to hide that secret from the viewers and throw in a subplot.

If you had to describe the drama in one word, which would it be and why?

Dopamine. You can literally feel the dopamine rush while watching our drama.