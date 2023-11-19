Embark on LOOSSEMBLE's spaceship journey

Another chance to debut. Passion growing bigger and stronger. Ambition pumps up into their veins. South Korean girl group LOOSSEMBLE has burst onto the music scene with their highly anticipated debut self-titled EP, "Loossemble." Comprising members HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Go Won, and HyeJu, the group introduces listeners to a cosmic adventure aboard their spaceship, where they embark on a mission to discover new friends. This EP marks the beginning of their musical journey and underscores the individuality and importance of each group member.

The five-member girl group under CTDENM includes artists previously part of the renowned girl group LOONA, debuting in 2018. The group's unique concept revolves around the idea of becoming crew members aboard their spaceship, Loossemble, as they embark on a mission to discover and connect with new companions.

The EP, featuring eight captivating tracks, opens with "Intro: Searching for their Friends," setting the stage for the interstellar adventure that awaits. The title track, "Sensitive," follows suit, offering a funky blend of bass and guitar rig, emphasizing the importance of trusting one's senses to navigate life. An English version of "Sensitive" is also included, broadening the group's reach to an international audience.

One notable aspect of "Loossemble" is the active participation of each member in the creative process. HyeJu takes the reins on "Real World," ViVi and YeoJin co-write "Colouring," Go Won contributes to "Newtopia," and HyunJin crafts the lyrics for "Day by Day." These collaborative efforts enhance the authenticity of the EP, allowing each member to express their perspectives and talents.

Amidst the intergalactic soundscape, the EP introduces "Strawberry Soda," a disco-infused track that encapsulates the emotions experienced by the members during their adventurous journey. The song showcases Loossemble's musical versatility and highlights their unity as they face the challenges together.

Panorama.it spoke with them.





Nice to meet you girls, can I ask you to introduce yourself to Panorama's readers?

HyunJin : Hello, I'm Loossemble's commander HyunJin, nice to meet you!

YeoJin : Hello, I'm Loossemble's YeoJin!

ViVi : Hello, I'm Loossemble's ViVi.

GoWon : I'm Loossemble's GoWon, debuted with the title song "Sensitive."

HyeJu : Hello, I'm Loossemble's HyeJu.









Loossemble, we know it means LOONA Assemble but can you tell us more about the name? How did you choose it?

HyunJin : Since we are LOONA, we came up with the name 'LOONA Assemble' because the five members of LOONA have gathered.

YeoJin : Loossemble conveys a beautiful implication that the LOONA have come together and C.Loo are coming together as well.

ViVi : 'LOONA Assemble' not only means the members coming together but also the fans.

GoWon : Since we are a group created by LOONA members, our group name is short for 'LOONA Assemble.' It also represents our direction for the future because we will continue to seek more members and crews in the future.

HyeJu : It means that the five of us have gathered, and in a way, it can also represent the hope for the day when LOONA gathers as a complete group in the future.

Also, I'm curious to know more about your fandom name: C.Loo?

HyunJin : Loossemble and C.Loo are one, like the moon revolving around the Earth, so Loossemble and C.Loo have the same meaning.

YeoJin : C.Loo means that Loossemble members on the Loossemble spaceship are looking for a crew (C.Loo) member.

ViVi : Since Loossemble is starting a new journey on a spaceship, it means Loossemble is also a C.Loo, and we are all one, and everyone is a C.Loo member.

GoWon : We chose the name because they always accompany Loossemble on our journey. It's also a word that combines the crescent moon shape (C) and Loossemble's 'Loo.'

Let's talk about music. I want to dig deeper into Sensitive. What kind of song is for you?

HyunJin : "Sensitive" means believing in your sensitive feelings that have always trusted you. It's a song that emphasizes catchy sounds and an attractive top line!

YeoJin : "Sensitive" is a profound song that conveys the meaning of believing in your sensitive feelings and that it is also your path.

ViVi : It's a song that expresses the message of believing in your sensitive feelings and giving yourself confidence. It's an attractive song that boosts self-confidence.

GoWon : "Sensitive" conveys the message of believing in your sensitive feelings. It features a catchy bass and guitar riff. As a title track chosen by the members' sensitive feelings, it holds a special meaning for Loossemble.

HyeJu : It conveys the message that believing in your sensitive feelings leads you to the right path. In addition, I think its catchy chorus is a highlight of the track.

Of course, the video… the cinematic idea behind it. Which was the most fun part to film?

HyunJin : I think the most memorable part was shooting the scenes that involved CGI. It was memorable since shooting on a chroma key made it challenging to immerse ourselves in the emotions.

YeoJin : The most enjoyable part was the scenes where we drove together.

ViVi : The final space scene required acting and imagination, so it was refreshing and fun to shoot.

GoWon : There were many scenes of acting in this story-driven music video, and I particularly remember the scenes where we smiled at each other's faces. Just looking at each other's faces made us laugh, so I think it captured our real laughter.

HyeJu : I have a memorable experience of shooting the car scene, I remember being quite ambitious and wanting to look as cool as possible.

And which was the most challenging part?

HyunJin : The most challenging part was probably the scene shot in the car. It was my first time shooting in a car, so I had to think about how to make it look cooler.

YeoJin : At first, we had a lot of concerns about the vacant spot of members, but now since I have Loossemble members with me, I'm doing well without any empty spaces.

ViVi : The challenging part was also the space scene, as we didn't know how the results would turn out, so I was a bit worried about how to approach it.

GoWon : There was an audition scene, and I was quite nervous because it felt like an actual audition!

HyeJu : I think the most challenging part was the outdoor dance scene since it rained on and off.

We can say you are reborn as Loossemble; how does it feel?

HyunJin : I feel happy to have this amazing opportunity to start again, and it motivates me to work even harder.

YeoJin : It feels new to show a new side to the audience, and I will work hard to show a more wonderful side.

ViVi : I'm excited because it's a new journey, and I'm happy to be able to meet the C.Loos again.

GoWon : I'm happy to be able to sing Loossemble's songs on stage, and more than anything, I'm happy to meet the fans again.

HyeJu : It feels like a new start, and I'm happy since it's fun.

Which is your MBTI? Do you feel it sticks to your personality?

HyunJin : I'm an ESFP. I think it represents my personality well. I'm really simple and spontaneous.

YeoJin : I'm an ISFP, and I believe it represents my personality well.

ViVi : I'm an INFP, and while it's not a perfect match, there are some aspects that fit, and I see it as a fun thing.

GoWon : I'm an INTP. Some parts match, and some don't, but it's interesting to compare these traits since there are similarities with the members.

HyeJu : I'm an ISTP, and I think it's quite a good match since people often say it looks like ISTP.

If you can describe yourself in one word, which would it be?

HyunJin : Simple

YeoJin : Pink, because I like Pink

ViVi : Deer

GoWon : Water, I permeate well and blend well with everything, and since I'm an essential part of the C.Loo!

HyeJu : Diligence. I complain about it but I do everything diligently. I think diligence helped me in life.

Who are Loossemble now?

HyunJin : Loossemble is a group filled with dreams, hopes, and desires. We promise to deliver great performances in the future, so please look forward to it!

YeoJin : Loossemble is a diverse group that can do well in any genre and has a variety of charms.

ViVi : Loossemble is a unique group embarking on a new journey, a unique group with strong individual colors.

GoWon : It's a group that wants to convey messages to both our crew and the audience through our performances on stage. We hope that you can gain strength by watching us!