Strike a "Pose!" with LIGHTSUM

LIGHTSUM are back and ready to captivate fans with their latest single, "Pose!" The much-anticipated comeback generated a buzz with their striking teaser images. Their perfect visuals offered a glimpse into their new concept, showcasing a sporty and dynamic style that perfectly aligns with the energetic vibe of their upcoming release.

Their chic, sporty outfits reflect the fun and vibrant essence of "Pose!" and hint at a concept brimming with youthful energy. The group's stylish, athletic look is a fresh departure from their previous aesthetics, setting the stage for an exciting return.

This comeback is especially significant for LIGHTSUM as it marks their first music release in 10 months. Their last project, the 2nd mini album 'Honey or Spice,' was released in October of the previous year. Fans have eagerly awaited new music from the group, and "Pose!" promises to deliver a rejuvenating burst of creativity and enthusiasm.

Since their debut in 2021 under CUBE Entertainment, LIGHTSUM - the 6-member girl group comprising SANGAH, CHOWON, NAYOUNG, HINA, JUHYEON, and YUJEONG - has made a name for themselves with their unique blend of talent and charisma. The group has garnered a loyal following thanks to their engaging performances and distinct musical style. With "Pose!," LIGHTSUM is set to build on its growing success and further solidify its place in the K-pop industry.

Panorama.it spoke with them.

How did the concept of your summer comeback song come about?

SANGAH: We decided to do this concept to fully show LIGHTSUM’s natural charm!

JUHYEON: We've always wanted to release a unique LIGHTSUM's summer song at the right time, and we chose this one through many discussions. I think it was a big challenge to choose an easy listening song with a different atmosphere, unlike previous LIGHTSUM songs.

Can you tell us about the new song and what it means to you?

YUJEONG: Our new song ‘POSE!’ is about appealing our charm by comparing the camera to a loved one. Also, it is significantly meaningful to us because it is our first summer song!

HINA: Our new song ‘POSE!’ is all about emphasizing each member’s individual characteristic without the need for extras. Fans will therefore be able to see the genuine and individual appeal of each member when they watch our performances.

How does this summer song showcase LIGHTSUM's unique charms?

NAYOUNG: Since this is an easy-listening song that emphasizes our natural charm, I hope our fans can easily recognize our charm too.

CHOWON: Since ‘POSE!’ is a song that LIGHTSUM truly enjoys and that reflects the authentic, free, and natural side of ourselves, our fans will be able to see LIGTHSUM’s unique charm very well through this song and performances.

What was the inspiration behind posing in front of a camera as the theme for this comeback?

SANGAH: In order to incorporate my own style with this concept, I watched various magazine photoshoots and unique videos to get ideas for gestures and visual elements.

YUJEONG: I studied different poses and facial expressions of various artists from magazine photoshoots. I also practiced using this knowledge to show and add my own charm with it.

How has your journey as a group influenced the music and themes of your comeback?

CHOWON: All of the aspects of our experience like freely having fun on stage and striking poses in front of SUMIT really helped us to create the mood of this album and concepts.

JUHYEON: As an idol, we have to dance, sing, and pose in front of the camera and audiences. I think all the performances and filming experiences I've had while making eye contact with the camera lens have been helpful. While monitoring past performances, I thought a lot about how to reflect myself in a more natural way.

Can you share any memorable moments from the recording process of this album?

NAYOUNG: I remember a singer of the guide vocal track came to help us with our pronunciation and assist us get into the right atmosphere for the song. They put a lot of attention into creating a joyful environment throughout the recording session so we could record without feeling anxious!

HINA: During the break, I personally wanted to improve my vocalization so I took vocal lessons. When recording our new song, I focused on the techniques that I learned to make a stronger and more solid sound than before.

How do you feel this comeback differs from your previous releases?

SANGAH: We put a lot of effort into expressing our individualities and personalities of all six of us, which allowed us to enjoy the stage more. This time, I believe we've managed to capture the charming yet trendy vibe that differentiated this release apart from the others.

NAYOUNG: Personally, I tend to get very nervous on stage, so I always try to focus on enjoying myself even during the practice. However, I believe I’ll be able to genuinely enjoy and have fun during the performances because of the choreography that involves a lot of interaction with other members! I can’t wait to go on stage!

What was the most challenging part of preparing for this summer comeback?

JUHYEON: There is my individual part where I walk alone while doing solo dance, and I think I was most burdened and nervous because it drew full attention. I put a lot of effort into making sure I performed everything perfectly without any mistakes.

YUJEONG: This choreography required us to use the body's line effectively, which made it a little challenging. Therefore, I practiced a lot to demonstrate these features when dancing.

How do you hope fans will connect with the new song and its summer vibes?

CHOWON: Since this song is all about capturing our free and honest selves, we want to show how we are genuinely enjoying the performances to our fans. We hope that our fans like our new song as we do when we perform on stage.

HINA: This is our first time making a comeback in the summer! Because of that, we want to do more events, and we hope our fans can enjoy the hot summer with our refreshing summer song!!

Can you describe the overall theme and feel of the music video for ‘POSE!’?

NAYOUNG: Compared to our previous music videos, this one captures the natural characteristics of having a house party with our members. Through this ‘POSE!’ music video, we hope our SUMIT checks the varied and genuine aspects of our charms.

YUJEONG: Our intention when making this new music video was to reflect our genuine and authentic characteristics. The music video naturally adopted aspects of our members' amazing charm, so we think SUMIT will enjoy it while watching it.

How do you think your music has evolved since your debut to this upcoming comeback?

SANGAH: By performing music with various concepts, we believe we are gradually showing the many charms we have. Making music that people can listen to on a daily basis is our goal.

NAYOUNG: We constantly attempt as many genres as possible without any limits so I believe that is the reason why we can show many aspects in our music.

Are there any special elements or surprises in the choreography for ‘POSE!’?

JUHYEON: There's a dance move that goes down while doing a body roll at the end. That part caught me as the most interesting and memorable element when I first saw it. Please pay attention to that part when we perform on stage!

HINA: I personally love my part where I dance while pointing my eyes, during the line "keep your eyes on me". That line caught my eye when I first saw this choreography so please look forward to it♡

Our LIGHTSUM’s ultimate goal and dream is to meet more SUMIT around the world, perform many shows, and have concerts together with them.We would like to sing and perform for as many people as we can and want to continue performing with our lovely members and SUMIT for a very long time.