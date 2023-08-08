Musica08 August 2023
HYAENA
Travis Scott, la scaletta del concerto al Circo Massimo, Roma
La scaletta di Travis Scott al Circo Massimo di Roma (7/8/23)
THANK GOD
Greetings From Utopia
MODERN JAM
Aye
(Lil Uzi Vert cover)
SIRENS
(Live debut)
Praise God
(Kanye West cover) (with Kanye West)
Can't Tell Me Nothing
(Kanye West cover) (with Kanye West)
MY EYES
(Live debut)
BUTTERFLY EFFECT
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
CIRCUS MAXIMUS
DELRESTO (ECHOES)
LOST FOREVER
MAFIA
I KNOW ?
(Live debut)
NO BYSTANDERS
FE!N
TOPIA TWINS
(Live debut)
beibs in the trap
GATTI
(JACKBOYS song)
MELTDOWN
(Restarted, performed with a fan)
SICKO MODE
Antidote
goosebumps
TELEKINESIS