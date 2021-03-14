È la notte dei Grammy
Riusciranno i più contestati award musicali a togliersi l'etichetta razzista? Lo scopriremo in diretta questa sera, a partire dalle 20, quando verranno annunciati i primi vincitori. I più attesi? I BTS, alla loro prima nomination e ospiti con una performance esclusiva. Seguili in diretta con noi su Twitter
È la notte più importante dell'anno per l'industria musicale mondiale. Giunti alla 63esima edizione, questa notte a Los Angeles si terranno i tanto attesi Grammy Awards. Inizialmente previsti per gennaio, la cerimonia è stata rimandata a causa del crescente numero di casi di Covid-19 registrati a inizio anno negli Stati Uniti.
Come già annunciato, non ci sarà pubblico presente alle premiazioni e gli artisti che si esibiranno saranno separati su cinque palchi, disposti in un cerchio all'interno del Los Angeles Convention Center per mantenere la distanza sociale. «Non è Zoom, non è pandemico», ha commentato il conduttore della serata e comico Trevor Noah. «Le band si esibiranno l'una per l'altra» ha spiegato Noah rivelando che alcune esibizioni saranno invece pre registrate. «Ma vi assicuriamo - ha concluso il presentatore - che a fine serata non sarete in grado di distinguere chi sarà presente in diretta e chi no». Un'altra differenza sarà sulle modalità di consegna dei premi. A salire sul palco, ha spiegato la Recording Academy saaranno infatti persone comuni, le cui professioni nel mondo dello spettacolo hanno subìto un brusco stop durante la pandemia. «La cerimonia» ha dichiarato la Recording Academy in una nota «renderà omaggio ai luoghi indipendenti, che sono stati fortemente colpiti dalla pandemia». Dai baristi ai gestori di botteghini, coloro che lavorano giorno per giorno al Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), Apollo Theatre (New York City) e The Station Inn (Nashville) presenteranno le varie categorie per tutta la notte.
Quest'anno, Beyoncé guida le nomination, con nove in totale - comprese quattro per il suo inno ai diritti civili Black Parade, che è stato rilasciato al culmine delle proteste Black Lives Matter l'anno scorso. Seguono Taylor Swift e Dua Lipa, con sei nomination a testa.
Grande attesa anche per i BTS. Tecnicamente il gruppo coreano che sta infrangendo ogni record mondiale con la hit Dynamite, si è già esibito lo scorso anno sul palco dei Grammy con Old Town Road di Lil Nas X. Quest'anno i sette ragazzi di Seoul tornano da protagonisti, inseriti nella lista delle performance della serata e candidati nella categoria “miglior performance pop di un duo o un gruppo". A far discutere sui social la scelta dell'organizzazione dei Grammy di premiare questa categoria prima della cerimonia televisiva. Quel che è certo è che i BTS sono il primo gruppo k-pop coreano ad aver infranto la barriera razzista che da anni circonda il mondo dei Grammy e si preparano a scrivere un nuovo pezzo di storia come i primi artisti coreani a esibirsi con una loro canzone durante lo show. Se vinceranno o meno, invece, lo sapremo intorno alle 20, quando inizierà la diretta del pre-Grammys (che potete seguire a questo link).
Come vedere i Grammys
Il pre show inizierà intorno alle 20 ed è visibile gratuitamente cliccando QUI
Il red carpet è previsto invece per mezzanotte e sarà visibile in diretta su Facebook dalla pagina dei Grammys e sul sito www.grammys.com
Per vedere lo show e le performance in diretta, invece, l'appuntamento è all'1 sul sito si CBS. (In Italia visibile solo tramite Vpn)
Tutte le performance della serata (in aggiornamento)
Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch e Taylor Swift. Ma anche Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, le Haim, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion e Harry Styles.
Tutte le categorie e i nominati (vincitori in aggiornamento)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Beyonce
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Yummy" — Justin Bieber
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
BEST ROCK SONG
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
BEST ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
BEST R&B ALBUM
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby
"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" — Pop Smoke
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
BEST RAP ALBUM
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
