È la notte dei Grammy

È la notte più importante dell'anno per l'industria musicale mondiale. Giunti alla 63esima edizione, questa notte a Los Angeles si terranno i tanto attesi Grammy Awards. Inizialmente previsti per gennaio, la cerimonia è stata rimandata a causa del crescente numero di casi di Covid-19 registrati a inizio anno negli Stati Uniti.

Come già annunciato, non ci sarà pubblico presente alle premiazioni e gli artisti che si esibiranno saranno separati su cinque palchi, disposti in un cerchio all'interno del Los Angeles Convention Center per mantenere la distanza sociale. «Non è Zoom, non è pandemico», ha commentato il conduttore della serata e comico Trevor Noah. «Le band si esibiranno l'una per l'altra» ha spiegato Noah rivelando che alcune esibizioni saranno invece pre registrate. «Ma vi assicuriamo - ha concluso il presentatore - che a fine serata non sarete in grado di distinguere chi sarà presente in diretta e chi no». Un'altra differenza sarà sulle modalità di consegna dei premi. A salire sul palco, ha spiegato la Recording Academy saaranno infatti persone comuni, le cui professioni nel mondo dello spettacolo hanno subìto un brusco stop durante la pandemia. «La cerimonia» ha dichiarato la Recording Academy in una nota «renderà omaggio ai luoghi indipendenti, che sono stati fortemente colpiti dalla pandemia». Dai baristi ai gestori di botteghini, coloro che lavorano giorno per giorno al Troubadour (Los Angeles), The Hotel Café (Los Angeles), Apollo Theatre (New York City) e The Station Inn (Nashville) presenteranno le varie categorie per tutta la notte.

Quest'anno, Beyoncé guida le nomination, con nove in totale - comprese quattro per il suo inno ai diritti civili Black Parade, che è stato rilasciato al culmine delle proteste Black Lives Matter l'anno scorso. Seguono Taylor Swift e Dua Lipa, con sei nomination a testa.

Grande attesa anche per i BTS. Tecnicamente il gruppo coreano che sta infrangendo ogni record mondiale con la hit Dynamite, si è già esibito lo scorso anno sul palco dei Grammy con Old Town Road di Lil Nas X. Quest'anno i sette ragazzi di Seoul tornano da protagonisti, inseriti nella lista delle performance della serata e candidati nella categoria “miglior performance pop di un duo o un gruppo". A far discutere sui social la scelta dell'organizzazione dei Grammy di premiare questa categoria prima della cerimonia televisiva. Quel che è certo è che i BTS sono il primo gruppo k-pop coreano ad aver infranto la barriera razzista che da anni circonda il mondo dei Grammy e si preparano a scrivere un nuovo pezzo di storia come i primi artisti coreani a esibirsi con una loro canzone durante lo show. Se vinceranno o meno, invece, lo sapremo intorno alle 20, quando inizierà la diretta del pre-Grammys (che potete seguire a questo link).





Come vedere i Grammys

Il pre show inizierà intorno alle 20 ed è visibile gratuitamente cliccando QUI

Il red carpet è previsto invece per mezzanotte e sarà visibile in diretta su Facebook dalla pagina dei Grammys e sul sito www.grammys.com

Per vedere lo show e le performance in diretta, invece, l'appuntamento è all'1 sul sito si CBS. (In Italia visibile solo tramite Vpn)





Tutte le performance della serata (in aggiornamento)

Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch e Taylor Swift. Ma anche Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, le Haim, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion e Harry Styles.





Tutte le categorie e i nominati (vincitori in aggiornamento)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Rich

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"



