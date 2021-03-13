Jazz: i 100 migliori album di sempre
Poco più di secolo fa venne inciso il primo disco jazz dalla Original Dixieland Jass Band di Nick La Rocca - I capolavori da ascoltare almeno una volta nella vita
La storia del jazz è fatta di album straordinari, vere e proprie opere geniali che hanno cambiato il jazz e e la musica nel suo insieme. Dischi che hanno ispirato altri artisti, che hanno spostato in avanti il confine dell'ispirazione e della sperimentazione.
Un'epopea, quella del jazz, fatta da musicisti geniali, capaci di partiture incendiarie e fulminanti.
Per questo simbolicamente, al primo posto abbiamo messo BITCHES BREW di Miles Davis.
Un album meravigliosamente visionario e dalla ricchezza sonora straripante (due bassi, due batterie, una chitarra elettrica, sax, percussioni e pianoforti elettrici), considerato il primo grande incontro tra jazz e rock (imperdibile Miles runs the voodoo down con la tromba di Davis che "insegue" Jimi Hendrix), ma soprattutto uno dei dischi più importanti e influenti di sempre.
LA NOSTRA TOP 100:
100) Wynton Marsalis - Black Codes From The Underground - Columbia
99) Charlie Haden - Liberation Music Orchestra
98) Steps Ahead - Steps Ahead - Elektra/Musician
97) Oscar Peterson - Night Train
96) Cecil Taylor - Conquistador!
95) Oliver Nelson - The Blues And The Abstract Truth
94) Gerry Mulligan - Gerry Mulligan Quartet
93) Max Roach - We insist!
92) Diana Krall - Love Scenes
91) Gil Evans - The Individualism of Gil Evans
90) John Coltrane - Ascension
89) Archie Shepp - Four For Trane
88) Pharoah Sanders - Karma
87) Errol Garner: Concert by the Sea
86) Benny Goodman: At Carnegie Hall 1938
85) Sarah Vaughan: Complete Recordings with Clifford Brown
84) Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - African Marketplace
83) Brad Mehldau - Art Of The Trio Vol.3
82) Coleman Hawkins - Body And Soul
81) John McLaughlin - Extrapolation
80) Cecil Taylor - Conquistador!
79) Roland Kirk - Rip Rig & Panic
78) Frank Sinatra - In the wee small hour
77) Joe King Oliver - King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band: The Complete Set!
76) Billie Holiday - The quintessential Billie Holiday 1937-1938
75) Sarah Vaughan - Sarah Vaughan With Clifford Brown
74) Art Tatum - The Complete Pablo Solo Masterpieces
73) Lee Konitz - Subconscious-Lee
72) Wayne Shorter - Speak No Evil
71) Django Reinhardt - Rétrospective
70) Cassandra Wilson - Blue Light 'Til Dawn
69) Billie Holiday - Lady in satin
68) Fletcher Henderson - Tidal Wave
67) Louis Armstrong - Louis Armstrong Plays W. C. Handy
66) Bix Beiderbecke - The Bix Beiderbecke Story
65) Fats Waller - Handful of Keys
64) Sun Ra - The Heliocentric Worlds of Sun Ra Volume 1
63) Thelonious Monk - The Genius Of - Modern Music - Vol 1
62) Ella Fitzgerald - Ella sings Gershwin
61) Count Basie - The Atomic Mr Basie
60) Herbie Hancock - The New Standard
59) Miles Davis - Birth of the Cool
58) Duke Ellington - Money Jungle
57) Lennie Tristano and Warne Marsh - Intuition
56) Stan Getz - Focus
55) Wes Montgomery - The Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery
54) Jimmy Witherspoon - The Spoon Concerts
53) Modern Jazz Quartet - Fontessa
52) Art Blakey - Moanin'
51) Sonny Rollins - Night at the Village Vanguard
50) John Coltrane - Giant Steps
49) Charlie Christian - The Genius of the Electric Guitar
48) Sonny Clark - Cool Struttin'
47) Andrew Hill - Point of Departure
46) Charles Mingus - The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady
45) Chat Baker - Playboys
44) Miles Davis - 'Round about midnight
43) Jaco Pastorius - Jaco Pastorius
42) Jan Garbarek - Afric Pepperbird -
41) Pat Metheny - Bright Size Life
40) John Coltrane - Giant Steps
39 Tony Williams Lifetime - Emergency!
38) Lennie Tristano - Tristano
37) Jimmy Smith - A New Sound, A New Star
36) George Russell The Jazz - Workshop
35) Sun Ra - The Heliocentric Worlds of Sun Ra Volume 1
34) Eric Dolphy - Out to Lunch
33) Miles Davis - Ascenseur pour l'échafaud
32) Dizzy Gillespie - Shaw 'Nuff
31) John Coltrane - My favorite things
30) Herbie Hancock - Maiden Voyage
29) Charles Mingus - Tijuana Moods
28) Ella Fitzgerald - Sings The Cole Porter Songbook
27) Chick Corea - Return to Forever
26) Miles Davis - Sketches Of Spain
25) Thelonius Monk - Brilliant Corners
24) Cannonball Adderley - Somethin' Else
23) Bill Evans Trio - Waltz for Debby
22) Stan Getz/Joao Gilberto - Getz/Gilberto
21) Ornette Coleman - Free Jazz
20) Thelonious Monk - Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane: The Complete 1957 Riverside Recording
19) The Mahavishnu Orchestra With John McLaughlin - The Inner Mounting Flame
18) Ornette Coleman - The Shape of Jazz to Come
17) Sonny Rollins - The Bridge
16) Weather Report - Heavy weather
15) Herbie Hancock - Head Hunters
14) Louis Armstrong - The Complete Hot Five and Hot Seven Recordings
13) Duke Ellington - Ellington at Newport 1956
12) Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker - Town Hall, New York City
11) Bill Evans Trio - Sunday At The Village Vanguard
10) John Coltrane - Blue Train
9) Charles Mingus - Mingus Ah Um
8) Keith Jarrett - The Köln Concert
7) Dave Brubeck - Time Out
6) Duke Ellington - Never No Lament: The Blanton-Webster Band
5) Sonny Rollins - Saxophone Colossus
4) Charlie Parker - Bird: the complete Charlie Parker on Verve
3) Miles Davis - A kind of Blue
2) John Coltrane - A love supreme
1) Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
- Zucchero: «La mia vita soul tra Miles Davis e Dustin Hoffman ... ›
- Miles Davis, 25 anni senza - I 5 album più belli (e famosi) - Panorama ›
- Miles Davis: "Rubberband", l'album perduto del "principe delle ... ›
- L'album del giorno, Miles Davis, Bitches Brew - Panorama ›
- E' morto Allan Holdsworth, virtuoso della chitarra jazz-rock - Panorama ›
- Il jazz italiano è nato a New Orleans con Nick La Rocca - Panorama ›
- Kiss, The Elder: un flop diventato un album cult - Panorama ›
- Edoardo Bennato: «Non c'è è un mix di nuove e vecchie canzonacce» - Panorama ›
- I 15 migliori album italiani del 2020 (finora...) - Panorama ›
- Le più belle canzoni italiane del 2020 (finora...) - Panorama ›
- Sette libri musicali da regalare a Natale - Panorama ›
- Squérez? dei Lùnapop: l'album d'esordio di una band italiana più venduto di sempre - Panorama ›
- Vezzoso-Collina il duo jazz che ha conquistato l'Asia - Panorama ›
- I 150 album da ascoltare almeno una volta nella vita - Panorama ›
- I 15 migliori album italiani del 2020 - Panorama ›
- Spotify: nasce la playlist memsile dedicata al jazz italiani - Panorama ›
- Kiss, The Elder: un flop di 40 anni fa diventato un album cult - Panorama ›
- Addio a Chick Corea, genio del pianoforte e delle tastiere elettroniche - Panorama ›
- Addio a Chick Corea, genio del pianoforte e delle tastiere elettroniche - Panorama ›