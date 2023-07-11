Iron Maiden: come sarà la scaletta del concerto di Milano

Mancano pochi giorni allo show evento degli Iron Maiden all'Ippodromo di Milano. La leggendaria heavy band inglese si esibirà il 15 luglio all'interno del Return of the God Festival. Prima degli Iron saliranno sul palco The Raven Age (la band del chitarrista George Harris, figlio di Steve, il fondatore degli Iron Maiden), Blind Channel, Epica e Stratovarius.

Ma veniamo alla scaletta: l'8 luglio alla 02 Arena di Londra gli Iron hanno eseguito questi brani:

Caught somewhere in time (dall'album Somewhere in time - 1986)

Stranger in a strange land (Somewhere in time)

The writing on the wall (Senjutsu)

Days of future past (Senjutsu)

The Time Machine (Senjutsu)

The Prisoner (Number of the beast)

Death of the Celts (Senjutsu)

Can I play with madness (Seventh son of a seventh son)

Heaven can wait (Somewhere in time)

Alexander the Great (Somewhere in time)

Fear of the dark (Fear of the dark)

Iron Maiden (Iron Maiden)

BIS



Hell on Earth (Senjutsu)

The Trooper (Piece of mind)

Wasted Years (Somewhere in time)