KARD: “Naples, We’re Ready for You!”

The buzz around KARD’s upcoming concert in Naples is electric, and we couldn’t miss the chance to catch up with them before they land in Italy. Even though it was 3 a.m. for us, any trace of tiredness disappeared quickly as we were swept up in the group’s friendly talk and amazing vibes. Despite the late hour, the conversation flowed easily, filled with laughter and genuine excitement, making it feel like time was flying. The atmosphere was so lively and warm that we were instantly transported into the KARD world, a place where camaraderie and joy are paramount.

A Relaxed Vibe: KARD’s Natural Charisma Shines Through

From the moment we began, KARD exuded a relaxed yet excited energy that instantly put everyone at ease. BM, ever the lively and outgoing member, casually rolled up the short sleeves of his black T-shirt, ready for a chat that felt more like a gathering of friends than an interview. His curiosity was palpable as he leaned into the conversation, eager to hear more and engage with us. His playful demeanor set the tone for the rest of the group, inviting us all into a comfortable space filled with shared enthusiasm.

Somin and Jiwoo were effortlessly stylish, embodying the essence of Italian fashion, already channeling that classic Italian chic with their outfits. Jiwoo's graceful attire was complemented by Somin's vibrant colors and patterns, both perfectly blending style and comfort. J.seph, cool and laid-back, sported a cap with sunglasses perched on top, which not only added to his casual charm but also gave off an air of effortless style. His relaxed demeanor, mixed with a hint of playful mischief, made it clear that he was ready for anything.

“Naples is a place I’ve always dreamed of visiting,” Somin shared, her eyes sparkling with anticipation. “It’s our first time performing there, and I’ve heard such amazing things about the city and the fans. I can’t wait to experience everything firsthand!” Jiwoo nodded enthusiastically, clearly just as eager for what’s to come, her excitement contagious and amplifying the energy in the room.

As we delved deeper into their expectations for the Italian leg of their tour, J.seph couldn’t help but draw an intriguing comparison between Italy and Korea. “In Korea, there’s a city called Tongyeong,” he explained thoughtfully, adjusting his cap, which seemed to embody a blend of casual and intentional style. “It’s often called the ‘Naples of Korea’ because of the coastal views and the charm of its harbors. But funny enough, I’ve never been there myself. So going to the actual city of Naples feels like a dream come true.” He paused for a moment, allowing his words to resonate, before le us adding, “I’ve heard that Naples and Busan share a similar energy—a port city vibe, where life by the water gives everything a different rhythm.” His observations now are painted with a vivid picture, and it was clear that he had a genuine appreciation for the cultural ties between the two countries.

This reflection seemed to strike a chord with the group, all of whom share a love for travel and immersing themselves in different cultures. The idea of southern Italy’s vibrant, down-to-earth culture resonated with their own experiences of coastal Korea, creating a beautiful connection that transcended borders.

BM, always quick with a playful comment, added with a grin, “I’ve heard the parties in Naples are wild. I think we’ll fit right in!” The group erupted in laughter, their excitement clear as they imagined embracing all that Naples has to offer, both on stage and off. The idea of reveling in the lively nightlife, mingling with the locals, and immersing themselves in the rich culture seemed to invigorate them even more, setting the stage for a memorable experience.

A Music Video in Milan: Italian Inspiration at Every Turn

As the conversation flowed, we transitioned to discussing their recent music video shoot in a historical villa just outside Milan. The experience clearly left a lasting impression on the group, and it was fascinating to hear their thoughts. “It was like stepping into a different time,” Jiwoo said, her voice full of awe as she pulled out her phone to show us some behind-the-scenes snapshots. “Every corner of that villa was so beautiful, it was hard to focus on the shoot! I kept sneaking in photos whenever I could.” Her enthusiasm was infectious, and we couldn’t help but marvel at the stunning visuals she shared, a glimpse into their creative process amidst Italy’s breathtaking landscapes.

Somin chimed in with a laugh, “We were on such a tight schedule that we didn’t have much time to explore. But I definitely want to come back when we have more time. Italy is too beautiful to just rush through.” Her words were tinged with a sense of yearning, a desire to fully experience the culture, art, and history that Italy has to offer. The allure of the country was clearly magnetic for the group, sparking conversations about future travels and explorations.

BM, still visibly impressed by the villa's grandeur, nodded in agreement. “You can’t replicate what we saw in that villa,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief, his enthusiasm palpable. “The architecture, the history—it’s something that stays with you. It made me think about how we could bring more classical elements into our music. We’re always blending genres, but being in Italy inspired us to think about using more orchestral sounds and instruments that you don’t always hear in K-pop.” His vision reflected a deeper appreciation for the fusion of cultures, art, and music, revealing the potential for growth and evolution within their sound.

J.seph, flashing a rare grin, leaned forward with a mischievous sparkle in his eye. “Jiwoo actually played the clarinet when she was younger,” he revealed, teasingly. “Maybe we’ll get her to pick it up again for one of our future tracks. What do you think?” The playful banter was delightful, and it was evident that their strong camaraderie and mutual respect allowed for this kind of light-hearted teasing.

The group burst into laughter at the thought, but it was clear that the inspiration Italy provided was genuine. Known for their genre-blending music, KARD is always open to new influences, and Italy’s rich cultural landscape seemed to have left a deep impression on them. The prospect of intertwining their K-pop roots with classical Italian elements had them buzzing with ideas.

Fashion with an Italian Twist

The elegance of Italy naturally led to a discussion about fashion, another area where KARD never fails to impress. “Italy is the heart of fashion,” BM remarked, rolling up his sleeves again with a grin that showcased his charismatic personality. “We’ve got some special looks prepared for the tour, but no spoilers yet.” His teasing tone and playful demeanor left us eager to see what stylish surprises the group had in store.

Somin, practically glowing with excitement, agreed wholeheartedly. “We’ve definitely been inspired by Italian designers. The craftsmanship, the beauty—how could we not be? Fashion is such a big part of what we do on stage, and we want to make sure our outfits reflect the sophistication and style that Italy is known for.” The thought of fusing their unique style with Italian elegance made the upcoming concert even more enticing.

J.seph, ever the calm presence in the group, added, “Each of us brings something unique to the table, but at the end of the day, it’s about how it all comes together as one. We like to keep our looks cohesive while still letting our individual personalities shine through.” His insightful perspective on teamwork and collaboration highlighted the unity that KARD embodies, both in music and in fashion.

Embracing Italian Culture: Language and Food

Our conversation naturally flowed to one of Italy’s most famous exports—its food. “We’ve heard so much about the food in Naples,” Jiwoo said, her eyes lighting up at the mere thought of it. “Pizza with cheese inside the crust? We have to try that.” Her enthusiasm was palpable, and it was clear that the culinary delights of Italy were just as alluring to the group as the music scene.

Somin, nodding eagerly, added, “I’m ready for all the pizza and pasta Naples has to offer. Do you have any recommendations for us?” she asked, genuinely curious about the local culinary scene. Her eagerness to explore the flavors of Italy was infectious, and it seemed that the prospect of indulging in authentic Italian cuisine was as exciting as their concert.

With promises to send over a list of must-try dishes, we ended the conversation with a palpable sense of excitement. BM, always one to leave a lasting impression, wrapped up the interview with a heartfelt message to KARD’s Italian fans. “Italy has always shown us so much love, and we’re working on something really special for the concert in Naples. We can’t wait to see you all there and party together!” His sincerity echoed the group’s gratitude and eagerness to connect with their fans.

A Night to Remember in Naples

KARD’s connection with Italy is clear, and their upcoming performance in Naples is shaping up to be more than just another stop on their tour. With their deep appreciation for Italy’s culture, music, fashion, and food, KARD is ready to make their mark on the city—and on their Italian fans. The anticipation is building, and it feels like this concert will be a memorable chapter in their journey.

As they prepare to hit the stage, one thing is certain: Naples, get ready, because KARD is more than ready for you. The blend of cultures, the shared excitement, and the vibrant energy that surrounds this group promise a night that will be remembered for years to come.