Rising stars: Meet Kang Chun-Il

When you translate his name into kanji, the word "sky" comes out of it. And the sky is definitely not the limit for Kang Chun Il, the 36 years-old performer known not only for being part of the one-of-a-kind show in Seoul called Wild Wild but also for his participation in Disney+ hit reality "Pink Lie" and Netflix's survival show "Physical 100".

Chun Il's presence on stage is overwhelming, which is only one of the keys to his fast-growing fanbase. His presence on his personal social media and the high level of interaction with fans through live, where he talks freely about almost everything and shows his gym life other than his private time, is one of the keys to his success.

Wild Wild is a show produced by W2 Company and will debut a new season, After Party, at the Myungbo Art Hall on December 1st.

Panorama.it spoke with him in an exclusive interview.

















Nice to meet you, Chun Il. Thank you for being here with us at Panorama. Can I ask you to introduce yourself to our readers?

Hello, my name is Kang Chun Il. I am an actor majoring in modern dance and currently performing in the show musical Wild Wild. It's an honor to be here with Panorama readers.

Let's start from the beginning: when did you envision yourself working in the entertainment industry for the first time?

When I was in school, I was a traditional Korean wrestling wrestler. Unfortunately, I had to quit due to an injury, so I lost 30 kilograms and switched to a modern dance major at Daehak University at the recommendation of my sister-in-law; as my body fit changed, I became interested in modeling. I started modeling at the age of 20 and became interested in entertainment.

What is your background? Did you study dance or acting before?

My athletic background began as a collegiate athlete, and my dance background started in college as a modern dance major, performing spontaneously. Acting was something I learned professionally through a four-month course at the age of 19, and then when I was 30, I was a principal dancer in a dance company called Second Nature Dance Company for six years. The director of Second Nature Dance Company is a French expatriate, and I learned a lot from him about the realistic and authentic European style of dance and acting.

Wild Wild is a one-of-a-kind show. How did you choose to become part of it?

There is an all-girl group called Diana in W2 Company, the production company of Wild Wild, and one of the team members received an offer and met CEO Oh Joon-seok. They were looking for someone with my physique and dance ability. At first, it was not easy for me to enter the Wild Wild show with the concept of sexy. I think I frantically signed the contract as the CEO proceeded one after another. In fact, I think I was also curious and excited about what kind of stage would be created.

I knew I could do it, but would I be able to break through my notion of doing an overtly sexy performance? It was more of a fear of what the reaction would be if I stood on stage in Wild Wild.

How did you prepare for the unique challenges and nuances of the show?

I just did what I do best. I looked at the show's direction, the role on stage, what I could do as a performer, the concept, and what I needed to turn into as a character. And once that was established, I would change the accents and the changes in movement, the feel, the lines, and the posture of the body, and I would try to make the facial expressions and the character authentic and realistic.

Can you share any memorable behind-the-scenes moments or anecdotes from these years at "Wild Wild"?

I think there's a lot of freedom on stage, and everything is possible. I'm very much influenced by my previous modern dance company and dance director, but in a musical or Wild Wild, you have to keep the promise of what you're doing. You have to have a lot of fun and energy so that the audience is excited, moved, and entertained, so if you build up the tension and don't control it, it leads to accidents. I remember getting in trouble for that sometimes. It's okay. But I think my performances are always the best because I really do give it my all, and I'm not afraid of being criticized. (he laughs)

Your chemistry with the rest of the cast is often praised. How did you build such a strong rapport with your co-stars?

It wasn't easy at first because they were all adults of a certain age, so it was awkward to approach them, and I was also a little cautious and shy. During the whole year of Season 2, we built up our stage relationship by supporting each other, caring for each other, and filling in the gaps. As we worked out together, exchanged information, and had private meetings, we had jam-packed memories, which made us feel better and more righteous as people.

We saw you on the small screen, too. I want to start by talking about Pink Lie. How did you choose to take part in the project?

I'd be lying if I said it wasn't to promote Wild Wild (he laughs), but that's not the whole story.

And then we have Physical 100 on Netflix. How hard were the physical challenges on the show for you?

I started the Physical 100 with a pull-up game as a basic warm-up. The long jump was more challenging than I thought it would be, and I was worried about injuring myself before the main event even started, so I planned to finish in the middle of the pack. My plan worked, but unfortunately, I finished 51st out of 100. It should have been in the top 50. My opponent had a chronic shoulder dislocation, so he dislocated his shoulder while trying to get the ball. Fortunately, after the stoppage of play, the dislocated shoulder went right back in, and play resumed, but with 13 seconds left, the referee gave the ball to my opponent. I was a little confused and surprised because I thought I had gotten the ball after a scuffle. Anyway, I ran to the end to get the ball, but I was in a hurry and injured my hamstring on the way. I was very disappointed because I was a wrestler and very confident in my abilities. I think the referee didn't cut us because we were provocative. The Physical 100 is a program that leaves a lot to be desired. I didn't get to show my full manhood and power.

Wild Wild, Pink Lie, Physical 100: you gained a dedicated fan base. How has the audience's response impacted you personally?

I'm doing a solo scene for the main stage, combining modern and pole dance. It's also my favorite part of the show, and many of my fans have told me they've been moved to tears or have found it therapeutic. I'm so grateful because it proves my sincere acting and dancing captivated them, and they told me nicely. I feel like I'm on stage for that. In the other position, there's a scene called Devil's Eye, where the five actors are heavy and raunchy but also sexy, and it's a vampire man's eroticism. Fans tell me they get goosebumps when I'm standing in the center, and they tell me there's something about how I look at them and how I dance that's sexy, even if I don't do a lot of movement. I think that's what I was trying to do, and it's pretty exhilarating to express a concept I've created in a set production without copying anyone else. When I announce my casting schedule, fans seem to divide into two camps: the Polydevil and the Dirty Sexy.

You're very active on social media. What's the best way to connect with your audience?

I usually communicate on Instagram, where I thank people for their DMs and post photos and videos on my feed to show different sides of me. I tried to become a YouTuber, but I realized that I couldn't do it because it takes time and effort, and besides my performance schedule, I also have a second job as a Pilates instructor to give my members workouts.

Can you give us some spoilers on what's coming next for you?

You'll get to know Wild and Wild and dancer and actor Kang Chun Il worldwide.

If you could define yourself in one word, what would it be?

Sky, one thousand, one thing. If you translate my name into kanji, it means something like this: "The sky is one." Don't get me wrong, I'm not being grandiose and arrogant.

Who is King Chun Il now?

A famous and recognized artist in the world, this is the dream I hope and have. With such big dreams, Kang Chun Il is someone who does his best on stage.