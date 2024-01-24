Ji Chang Wook is the perfect "boyfriend material" in his last project, "Welcome to Samdal-ri"

"Welcome to Samdal-ri" can be defined as the quintessential "comfort drama" that leaves viewers feeling soothed and content.

Ji Chang Wook's portrayal of Cho Yong-pil - the male lead in this K-drama available in Italy on Netflix, is nothing short of "exemplary," showcasing his versatility as an actor and cementing his status as "boyfriend material."

This K-drama is a masterpiece, weaving together themes of friendship, family, love, and self-discovery against the stunning backdrop of Jeju Island's sea. The waves of the ocean set the rhythm and pace of the narrative, evoking a sense of calm and serenity that is truly enchanting.

Produced by SLL, a renowned production company known for its unwavering commitment to excellence, Welcome to Samdal-ri boasts a talented cast and crew delivering a compelling story transcending cultural boundaries. The drama is a veritable "tour de force," capturing a range of emotions and experiences with breathtaking accuracy and beauty.

Ji Chang Wook's performance as Yong-pil is nothing short of exquisite, showcasing his ability to portray complex characters easily. Born on July 5, 1987, in Anyang, South Korea, Ji Chang Wook is a celebrated actor with a vast and impressive filmography. He gained widespread recognition for his exceptional performances in popular dramas such as "Healer," "The K2" and "Suspicious Partner." Ji Chang-wook's ability to portray diverse characters, from action-packed roles to nuanced romantic leads. His versatility and range have earned him acclaim from audiences and critics alike, and his "magnetic presence" on-screen is genuinely captivating.

Panorama.it spoke with him in an exclusive interview.





Nice to meet you, and thank you for this interview. Can you please introduce yourself to Panorama's readers?

Hi, I'm actor Ji Chang Wook. It's a pleasure to have an interview with Panorama.

I want to start talking with you about your most recent project, Welcome to Samdal-ri. You became him, so I'm curious: who's Cho Yong-pil from your point of view?

He is a very bright and warm-hearted person. Rather than being a standout, he has a charm that makes everyone feel comfortable around him.

Do you think you have something in common with Yong-pil? If so, what? If not, in what way do you differ the most?

Since I played the character, there were a lot of behaviors and ways of talking that reflected mine. Yong-pil is a figure who has a purer and bigger heart than me.

The part you play looks pretty calm and composed, but Yong-pil, like each one of us, has gone through a lot and lives in a world that seems very "little" compared to life in a city like Seoul. If he was one of your friends, what would be your advice for him from you?

Yong-pil is a solid person and someone with a big love, so I don't know if I need to give him any advice. He's dreaming of being in love, so I just want to be there to support him.

Welcome to Samdal-ri is a very healing drama. It's totally different from your last project (The Worst Evil). How do you switch from one character to another? Do you have some kind of routine that helps free you from the peculiarities of each role you play?

I don't have a specific routine. I go over the script hard and try to express the character's situation by empathizing with the one. Also, I eagerly talk to the director and writer to understand the story and the character.

You have been in this business for over 15 years now: is there a role you feel you are the most attached to? And if so, which one is it and why?

I get asked this a lot, and it's really tough to choose. I've worked so hard to prepare and play all the characters, so I'm attached to them all, and it's hard to pick. I hope the viewers love their favorite character more and love the other characters I played as much.

You are not only a multi-faceted K-drama actor but also a multi-hyphenate artist. You sing, and we have seen you playing a role in a TV musical, The Sound of Magic, but you are also a theatre actor. How does it differ between getting ready to play a part in a TV series or a movie and getting ready to walk on the stage?

When it comes to preparing for a role, it's the same. However, acting on stage is showing itself, so I try to keep stage promises. Remembering and keeping promises is important when performing on stage.

People gave you a lot of different nicknames: Wookie - or better, Gob Wookie, Ji Geu Dok, Bbi Geu Dok… is there something missing? I'm curious: which one better represents you, and what do you prefer to be called?

There is no particularly favorite nickname that I prefer to be called. All of the nicknames you mentioned are affectionately called by fans, so I'm grateful for that.

You are always very active on the entertainment scene, but what is your favorite thing to do when you can take a breath, have time for yourself, and rest?

I do what I want to do when I can take a rest. My goal is to be well-rested, so I get a good sleep in my free time and catch up with friends. If I have the time, I'd like to travel.

Talking about you fans, have you ever been to Italy? And if there was a chance, would you hold a fanmeet/concert here?

I appreciate that I have fans in Italy as well. If I get the chance, I'd love to meet them at a fan meeting or something, and I'd be happy to visit and meet fans.

I have a signature question: if you had to describe yourself in one word, just one, without overthinking it… which would it be and why?

An actor. Because literally, I'm an actor. I've been really busy working lately, so it's hard to describe me without the word actor.

I have one last question: who is Ji Chang Wook now?

The person I am today is a challenger. I am curious about new things and try to challenge those things without worrying about failure or what others think.