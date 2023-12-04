Meet the K-Princess HeeJin

Once upon a time in the mystical realms of a traditional Korean palace, a princess named Jeon HeeJin dared to dream beyond the confines of royal expectations. At the age of 23, she embarked on a journey that would lead her from the regal corridors to the dazzling world of K-Pop, all fueled by her unwavering passion for music.

HeeJin's odyssey took a tangible form on October 31, 2023, with the release of her mini-album "K," a reverent nod to Korean culture and a jubilant celebration of her roots. The title track, "Algorithm," unfolded a poignant narrative mirroring HeeJin's own defiance against familial disapproval. Her parents, disapproving of her musical ambitions, and a benevolent older sister who provided the means for her auditions in Seoul – a parallel story that resonates through the beats of her music.

"Algorithm" goes beyond mere melody; it delves into the intricate emotions of a failed romance, hauntingly persistent in memory. The title cleverly nods to the algorithmic feeds that persistently remind us of a love we wish to forget, aligning seamlessly with the track's emotional depth.

HeeJin's metamorphosis into a K-Pop luminary didn't unfold in isolation. Alongside four former members of LOONA, she became an integral part of Modhaus' ARTMS project group. Standing out as the most popular ARTMS member, HeeJin continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma.

Her journey with LOONA began with a solo track, "ViViD," revealing a unique debut strategy. Each month unveiled a new member, culminating in the group's debut a year later. HeeJin's pivotal move to Modhaus in March 2023 marked a new chapter, making "Algorithm" her inaugural release as part of ARTMS.

HeeJin's involvement in JTBC's survival reality show MIXNINE in 2017, though ending in elimination, showcased her resilience and determination. As LOONA's unofficial visual center, she graced advertising campaigns for renowned brands like LG, Nivea, and Innisfree, solidifying her influence beyond the stage.

In the ever-evolving landscape of K-Pop, HeeJin's story echoes the spirit of breaking free from convention, finding one's voice, and embracing the harmony of individuality. From a princess in a palace to a reigning star on the K-Pop stage, Jeon HeeJin's journey is a testament to the transformative power of following one's passion against all odds.

Panorama.it spoke with her.

Nice to meet you and thank you for being here. Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

HeeJin: Ciao~ and hello Panorama readers. It's HeeJin from ARTMS who became a solo artist for the first time in 7 years! Nice to meet you.

Let's start with your new journey: how does it feel to debut as a solo artist?

HeeJin: It's been a while since I promoted as a solo artist. So I feel kind of awkward but also very happy to be on stage and be able to showcase the album which I produced!

What was the most challenging part of preparing your album?

HeeJin: Handling everything by myself was the biggest challenge for me. I am not good at multitasking. I was stressed out at times to a certain degree considering that I had so much to take care of during the production of this album.

Let's talk about the album name. "K" is a key letter for Hallyu. Where does the idea of calling the album "K" come from?

HeeJin: We named the album "K" because I am a K-pop idol and I wanted to represent K-pop with this album. I also wanted to show features of Korea that I feel proud of. You can check out those features, such as K-pop and K-food, in my music video!

“Algorithm" is the title track. Can you tell us more about it?

HeeJin: The title song "Algorithm" talks about love that keeps coming back to your head after it ends, like recommendations and pop ups that show up on your phone even though you don't want them to. It was inspired mostly by 80s pop music like Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Cyndi Lauper.

The MV is very cinematic but also very meaningful to you. Can you tell us more about this story?

HeeJin: This time I was working with a drama director for the music video. I'm really happy with the result and I like the fact that the music video resembles a movie. It is a story of a princess who escapes the palace and goes to auditions to become a K-pop idol. Please check it out since our ARTMS members make a cameo in it!

Are there any interesting behind-the-scenes stories while shooting the MV you would like to share with us?

HeeJin: There was a scene where I had to audition in front of the judges. It was very awkward, so I tried hard not to laugh and just danced.

If you had to choose a word to describe yourself, which one would it be?

HeeJin: Passion! (she laughs)

Who is HeeJin now?

HeeJin: a princess.. (she laughs) This album concept was a K-princess. I think it suits me well, so I feel very happy!