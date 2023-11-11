Meet the «Hottest» Hwang Chansung

Seoul, September 9-10 were two of the HOTTEST days in the history of South Korea's capital. And we are not talking about the heat wave hitting Seoul hard those days. If you still need to get a glimpse of what we are talking about, on those days, 2PM were celebrating their 15th anniversary with a two-day concert that will make it to the K-pop history books.

2PM stands tall as a powerhouse that has captivated audiences worldwide. Formed by JYP Entertainment, this South Korean boy group has redefined the K-pop genre and left an indelible mark on the global music scene. Comprising members Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, and Chansung, 2PM quickly gained attention for their distinctive blend of powerful performances, catchy music, and charismatic stage presence. The group's musical style is known for its versatility, seamlessly moving between pop, R&B, and dance genres. Their discography boasts a spectrum of hits that showcase their vocal prowess and skills as performers. From the energetic beats of "Heartbeat" to the soulful tones of "My House," 2PM has consistently delivered a musical experience that resonates with fans.

Born on February 11, 1990, in Seoul, South Korea, Chansung joined JYP Entertainment and debuted as the youngest member of 2PM in 2008. Known for his tall stature, charming visuals, and versatile talents, Chansung has not only made a mark in the music industry but has also gained recognition as an actor in both television dramas and films. His acting skills have been well-received by audiences, showcasing his ability to transition between the worlds of music and acting successfully. Chansung's journey in the entertainment industry has solidified his status as a multi-talented artist, and he continues to be a beloved figure among fans, known for his warm personality and dedication to his craft. Dad of a young girl that - as he previously revealed - just looks like him, he's also known for his keen artistic sense and knack for business.

We sat with Chansung to talk one-on-one with one of the most eclectic artists in the K-pop industry.

First of all, thank you so much for being here. It's an honor for us to have you. I know it's not needed, but can I ask you to brieﬂy introduce yourself to Panorama's readers?

Hello, Panorama readers! I am Chansung, a member of 2PM.

I want to start by talking about the 2PM's 15th anniversary concert. How was it to get back all together on the stage?

It was our first group concert in 6 years. After being discharged from the military, there were album activities, but as much as I have been waiting for the concert, I looked forward to it and prepared a lot. As expected, it's a great concert. I was touched that I finally came back.

The show was incredible. It was a full walk into your discography. Thinking about your pre-debut time, which is the moment you will never forget?

The dorm life with the 2PM members.

The show was also very intense; you guys rarely left the stage and danced non-stop. Which was the most challenging part of preparing the concerts?

There are a lot of songs that I wanted to perform when making the concert setlist. And there's also a running time, so I had a difficult time selecting songs. And I thought the performance must be very hard when I saw the completed setlist. I was worried. (laughs)

HOTTEST is a really passionate fandom. When you think about them, is there a word that comes to your mind or a sentence you want them never to forget?

HOTTEST consists of hot people as their names go. They are our fans who are very passionate. There isn’t a sentence that I don't want you to forget, but I always want to be good to you.

A lot of things changed since your debut with 2PM. Let's start by talking about your acting career. What is the main difference - emotionally and physically speaking - between getting ready for a concert/music video and shooting a K-drama?

I think you're talking about the difference between acting and singing. I think as a singer it is important to show messages and feelings you want to deliver to fans in a short time. Meanwhile, as an actor, it is important to show his role in more detail. And I think the reaction of singer activities is almost immediate and the reaction of actor activities is relatively slower than that of singer activities.

And then you received one of the greatest gifts in life: you became a dad. How is life since then?

My career is always the same. I work for those who love me, for my self-impact, but since then, my daily life has changed like a different person than before.

And what do you see in Chansung's future?

As long as I have a chance as an actor and singer, I will try my best to show the best performance. I have confidence that if I continue, there will be a good future.

I have to ask you, for all the European HOTTEST. I know they supported 2PM before and during the concert with event and trucks, so... is there any chance to see you in Europe anytime soon?

I would love to visit Europe to see my fans in person. Please persuade JYP members to go. 😊

If you could describe 2PM in one word, which would it be?

Concert!

And if you had to describe yourself?

A tree waiting for a refreshing summer.







After our chat, Chansung asked us to relay a heartful message to all the European HOTTEST who were in the first line to ask JYP more for 2PM's and always supported them, not only during the show. "I rarely went to go to Europe for the performance, but my longing to go to Europe is second to none," Chansung said. "Thank you for your love and I look forward to seeing you soon. I love you all!".