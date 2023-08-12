BBGIRLS are back, “One More Time”

Every summer has its anthem. The crown of the best song of the season this year goes to BBGIRLS. Formerly recognized as Brave Girls, BBGIRLS have re-emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Their latest release, "ONE MORE TIME," stands as a testament to their evolution, as they shed their previous identity to embrace a new chapter. Consisting of MINYOUNG, YOUJOUNG, EUNJI, and YUNA, the group's rebranding signifies a deliberate shift in their artistic narrative.

The embodiment of individuality merged with a collective vision lies at the heart of "ONE MORE TIME." MINYOUNG, as the leader, eloquently conveys the essence of the album—a joint effort where each member's distinct artistic hues meld seamlessly. This culminates in the titular track "ONE MORE TIME," a captivating blend of retro pop elements intertwined with a contemporary flair. Anchored by a sample from Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby," the track not only revitalizes a classic sound but also encapsulates BBGIRLS' direction. The lyrics serve as a dual-purpose canvas, painting the vivid colors of passionate love and projecting the radiance of BBGIRLS' promising trajectory.

"Lemonade," the second single from the album, introduces yet another facet of BBGIRLS' artistry. A vibrant and trendsetting pop track, it radiates an aura of refreshment and vitality, effectively showcasing their versatile musical spectrum.

Stepping back to their earlier persona as Brave Girls, their journey is one marked by resilience and achievements. The transition to BBGIRLS in 2023 marked a pivotal moment in their trajectory. The group's ascendancy to the summit of the Melon monthly chart for three consecutive months underscored their groundbreaking status. Remarkably, "Rollin'" held a streak of 553 consecutive days on the Melon daily chart, alongside an impressive eight-week streak atop the weekly chart, solidifying their dominance.

"ONE MORE TIME" encapsulates BBGIRLS' evolution, musical artistry, and the bold step towards their recalibrated identity. Their fresh sonic direction and resolute unity continue to enrapture fans worldwide, effectively cementing their position in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of K-pop.

Panorama.it spoke with them.





Nice to meet you girls, and... welcome back! So, your goodbye became a new beginning. Quoting your comeback song “ONE MORE TIME”. How does it feel?

EUNJI : We are both very excited and nervous to debut one more time as BBGIRLS, and as it really is our beginning in a new stage, this album is very special for us. But we believe that fans will love it!

MINYOUNG : It's even more special as we all have participated in every step of the process to create something that shows the unique colors of all four members. That makes us feel more responsible, too.

Before digging into your new music, I would like to know more about your new name. How did you choose it, and what BB stands for?

MINYOUNG : As we do have a history, we wanted our fans and the public to find our new name familiar. Also, BB stands for ‘Breaking Barriers’, which I feel is an important message for our group.

Let’s talk about One More Time. We define a lot of songs like “the perfect summer bop,” but this is something different and, indeed, is the perfect summer song. What was your first impression when you heard it?

YOUJOUNG : We really listened to many demos, but “ONE MORE TIME” left the strongest first impression. It was very intense and caught all of our ears.

You sampled the legendary Rick James’ Give It To Me Baby. You also started the song by quoting the original song title... How was singing such a vibrant song thinking on a piece that is part of the history of the funk?

YUNA : We feel very honored to be able to sample such a legendary artist that we respect very much. Along with the sound, this story makes the song and this comeback even more special.

Listening to the song, it seems you haven’t lost your braveness. In the lyrics, we can hear distinctively the sentence “I don’t need a savior”; a compelling sentence indeed. But was there a point in your career when something or someone saved you? If so, can you share with us what it was?

YOUJOUNG : For all of us, each member was our savior. It was like, “She is my savior, and I am her savior.”

YUNA : We helped each other in every aspect.

The second song is a refreshing track called Lemonade. Can you tell us more about it?

YUNA : “Lemonade” is a summer pop song with a refreshing vibe. It has a contrasting vibe from “ONE MORE TIME”, so we can present two very different styles of BBGIRLS through the two tracks.

I have to be honest. I have listened to “One More Time” a hundred times already. If I close my eyes, I can envision driving on a highway above the ocean, feeling the breeze with this song as a soundtrack. If you close your eyes, which is the first image you can visualize while thinking of your piece?

YOUJOUNG : When I close my eyes, the first image that comes to my mind is a stage.

EUNJI : It is the same for me, I can think of a stage with a spotlight on it.

You debuted and are recognized as second-generation idols. How do you think did the K-pop industry change since your debut?

EUNJI : I feel like the new generation idols are just perfecting everything in all aspects.

YOUJOUNG : The success of the K-Pop industry makes me feel proud to be part of the industry and be a K-pop artist. There are so many amazing K-pop artists who are making great achievements all over the globe. Thanks to them, I have gained more pride in my work.

MINYOUNG : At the same time, I wish that there are more variety of sounds and diversity in the K-Pop genre.

BBGIRLS : However, we don’t really want to be labeled and boxed in under the term, second-generation idols. (laugh)

As a veteran, do you have any message you want to share with idols that just debuted or are about to debut and might be facing struggles inside the industry?

YOUJOUNG : I am not used to calling myself ‘veteran’, but if I have to, I’d like to say “Be hopeful”. There’s always hope, so try everything when you are young.

MINYOUNG : It won’t all be easy, but don’t be disappointed over small things, and try to be strong. We are also making a re-debut with this mindset.

In the past, you achieved a lot of success, like being the first girl group to top the Melon monthly chart for three consecutive months or having Rollin on the Melon daily chart for 553 consecutive days. What is your goal now?

YUNA : As it is our new beginning as BBGIRLS, our goal is to clearly find and show our group’s distinct color to people. Another goal would be, perhaps this year’s Rookie Award? (smiles)

A question for each of you: if you had to describe yourself with one word, which would it be?

YOUJOUNG : Crazy

YUNA : Short-hair

MINYOUNG : A sofa, that members can lean on

EUNJI : An onion, with endless charms layer after layer

One last question. Who are BBGIRLS now?

YUNA: Who are BBGIRLS now… perhaps wild grass? (smile)