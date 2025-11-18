Esclusivo: De Meo, Tutte le verità proibite sulla crisi Kering nel suo memo top secret

LA NOTIZIA: IL FILE CRIPTATO

Lunedì 10 novembre 2025, una nutrita schiera di manager del Gruppo Kering ha trovato nella propria casella email un file protetto da password e per il quale la funzione di stampa era stata disabilitata. L’invio – finalizzazto a workshop interni tenutosi venerdi 14 novembre – era assortito da un perentorio divieto di divulgazione. Il nome del file è ReconKering Memo_06.10.2025 e l’autore del memo è il nuovo amministratore delegato del Gruppo transalpino, Luca De Meo. Il titolo evoca il neologismo RECONKERING coniato dal Gruppo Kering e da questo sottoposto per la registrazione come marchio lo scorso 29 luglio insieme a quello analogo CONKERING. Il tutto nella tradizione di innovazione linguistica che ha visto il super CEO De Meo condensare il messaggio chiave dei suoi piani strategici in delle parole chiave innovative come, per esempio, RENAULUTION, ovvero la rivoluzione di Renault che è diventato il titolo del piano strategico di Luca De Meo per l’omonimo gruppo automobilistico. Ed anche in questo caso il neologismo che dà il titolo al file top secret evoca l’obiettivo strategico del Gruppo Kering di RICONQUISTA della propria leadership al fine di diventare il leader del prossimo lusso nel corso dei 60 mesi a venire, come si legge nel file stesso.

Il protettissimo file circolato in Kering, infatti, contiene varie decine di pagine di analisi, considerazioni, priorità e propositi strategici relativi al passato, al presente ed al futuro del Gruppo Kering e dei suoi marchi. Una vera e propria prima bozza del piano strategico promesso ed atteso per la primavera del 2026 e sulla cui preparazione è stato riferito che il nuovo capo di Kering ed i CEO dei marchi sarebbero stati assistiti dalle due big firm della consulenza Bain & Company e Boston Consulting Group.

Poterlo consultare in anteprima e condividere con i lettori è, dunque, di particolare interesse ed è come avvicinarsi amorevolmente al capezzale del malato Kering per manifestare il sentito interesse per il suo stato di salute ascoltando dalla viva voce del medico incaricato l’anamnesi, le analisi diagnostiche, la cura e la prognosi da lui elaborate per il paziente.

L’IMPIETOSA ANAMNESI DELLO STATO DI KERING

E come in ogni percorso diagnostico che si rispetti il rapporto di De Meo inizia dalla valutazione anamnestica del Gruppo che viene poi ripresa e dettagliata in varie parti del documento.

Fatturato

E, infatti, le prime righe del rapporto ricordano che, in termini di performance, nel periodo 2022-2024 il Gruppo ha perso ricavi per 3 miliardi di Euro mostrando un tasso di crecita annua composto (CAGR o Compound Annual Growth Rate) pari a – 9% mentre il mercato, nello stesso periodo, è cresciuto con un CAGR del 2%.

EBIT

Nello stesso periodo 2022 – 2024, il Gruppo ha generato un EBIT che è passato dal 27% al 15% del fatturato con una perdita di ben 12 punti percentuali. In termini assoluti, l’EBIT si è contratto con un CAGR del -32% mentre LVMH ha visto una contrazione del -4% CAGR ed Hermes ha visto un incremento del +14% CAGR in valore assoluto.

Margine Lordo

Il margine lordo del Gruppo è stato pari al 74% nel 2024 ma, nonostante le vendite in contrazione, le spese operative totali sono aumentate significativamente passando da 8,1 mld€ nel 2021 a 10,1 mld€ nel 2024, pari questi ultimi al 59% delle vendite contro un 44% delle vendite per il Gruppo LVMH ed un 30% delle vendite per il Gruppo Hermès.

Spese in Conto Capitale

Le spese in conto capitale (CAPEX) hanno raggiunto il 19% delle vendite contro il 6% nel Gruppo LVMH ed il 7% nel Gruppo Hermès, portando ad un ROCE (RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED) che nel 2024 è stato del 6% in precipitosa discesa rispetto al ROCE del 22/23% fatto registrare nel 2021/22, laddove, nel 2024, il ROCE di LVMH è stato del 14% e quello di Hermès è stato dell’84%.

Debito Netto

In tre anni, il debito netto è passato da 0 a circa 10,5 miliardi di Euro pari ad una leva di 3,6 volte l’EBITDA del 2024.

Tutto quanto sopra con varie conseguenze deteriori quali una consistente perdita di valore azionario un diminuito interesse degli investitori Growth, un rischio di rating ed un costo dell’indebitamento più alto.

Valore Azionario

In particolare, le azioni Kering hanno perso l’80% del valore rispetto al picco del 2021 per poi recuperare il 30%. Il rapporto di De Meo dice che ciò riflette la peggiore performance del settore, ma anche un segnale di fiducia nella strategia e nell’attrattività dell’industria, dato che il multiplo di Kering resta discreto.

Inoltre di particolare interesse sono le valutazioni più granulari in termine di performance del business.

Il Retail

A questo proposito, in particolare, De Meo sottollinea che la rete retail del Gruppo è sovradimensionata con una densità di vendita bassa (pari a 20.000/30.0000 Euro al mq), negozi troppo piccoli, outlet e wholesale dilutivi. De Meo denuncia che tutti i brand Kering hanno ampliato le reti di distribuzione assumendo un incremento meccanico del fatturato, il che ovviamente non è avvenuto. La rete distributiva è sovradimensionata e costosa. Le performance sono deludenti: i brand registrano densità di vendita medie di 20–30K€/m² e non hanno mai superato i 50K€/m², neppure negli anni migliori. Questo pone Kering significativamente indietro rispetto ai leader di mercato quali Louis Vuitton, Chanel ed Hermés, che generano densità intorno ai 100K€/m² (densità di LV). Ma, quel che è ancora più rilevante, De Meo sottolinea il ritardo del Gruppo Kering anche rispetto a marchi come Dior e Céline.che operano nella fascia 50–75K€/m². De Meo scrive che il mix della presenza di Kering è fuori dagli standard di mercato con troppi negozi di piccolo formato, outlet e canali wholesale che cannibalizzano i flagship.

Secondo De Meo, tutti i brand del Gruppo si sono espansi allo stesso modo facendo crescere le loro reti di negozi secondo le logiche strategiche di marchi da 7–10 mld€ di fatturato in grado di rivolgersi sia a clienti luxury sia aspirazionali con una copertura di categorie ampia e cioè seguendo le orme di LV e Dior, e in contrasto con Chanel o Hermès, che hanno scelto di rimanere distribuiti in modo relativamente selettivo per preservare la desiderabilità.

De Meo denuncia una rete retail del Gruppo Kering sovradimensionata e strutturalmente sottoutilizzata. Tra i brand del Gruppo la produttività per store è significativamente inferiore ai concorrenti: meno del 50% del footprint genera la maggior parte delle vendite e dell’EBIT. Gucci, per esempio, genera il 50% delle vendite e il 60% dell’EBIT da meno del 20% dei suoi negozi. Gli outlet sono i punti più performanti, mentre troppi negozi di piccolo formato diluiscono la performance dei flagship (i migliori store di Gucci registrano in media vendite 2–3x inferiori rispetto a Dior, LV, Chanel, Hermès).

Negli anni recenti il Gruppo non ha frenato la retailizzazione anche quando il contesto macro si è fatto più sfidante; anzi, nuovi progetti retail sono stati accelerati. La superficie retail dei brand del Gruppo è cresciuta più rapidamente nel periodo 2021–2024 con un CAGR del +9%, rispetto al +4% del periodo 2015–2019. Questo ha reso lo stato patrimoniale più rigido (maggiore stock, immobilizzazioni immobiliari, costi del personale).

Gli Stock

Per quanto concerne gli stock del Gruppo, lo stock lordo prima delle svalutazioni ha raggiunto la cifra monstre di 6 mld€ nel 2022–23 ed è ora ancora di oltre 5 mld€ che De Meo si propone di ridurre di almeno il 30% nei prossimi 12/18 mesi.

Il Sell Through

Il sell through è definito senza mezzi termini basso, gli assortimenti troppo ampi e gli aumenti dei prezzi non sempre sostenuti da adeguata desiderabilità. De Meo constata che quasi tutti i brand del Gruppo Kering affrontano problemi di copertura della domanda, disponibilità prodotto e uno scollamento tra aumenti di prezzo e valore percepito. Tutto ciò ha portato a margini più bassi e perdita di quota di mercato. I tassi di sell-through restano ben al di sotto dei benchmark di settore (sell-through a prezzo pieno nella pelletteria: 50% per Gucci contro 95% LV e Hermès e 80% Chanel, quest’ultima nonostante una quota crescente di novità nell’assortimento). I canali off-price rappresentano in media il 15–20% delle vendite retail e i livelli di inventario sono troppo alti: un vero e proprio triangolo delle Bermuda.

Nessuna azienda industriale può sopravvivere producendo 3 per venderne 1! esclama De Meo.

I Prezzi

Inoltre, il settore ha aumentato i prezzi in modo sproporzionato negli ultimi anni (3× rispetto alla serie storica), e Kering ha ridotto la sua offerta di prodotti a prezzo di ingresso più di alcuni suoi concorrenti: tra il 2022 ed il 2024 l’offerta entry a meno di 1.000 € online è diminuita del 30% per Gucci e del 20% per Saint Laurent, mentre è rimasta sostanzialmente stabile per Dior per a Louis Vuitton (per cui è calata solo dell’1%). Secondo De Meo, indipendentemente dalla qualità del lavoro creativo, questo ha portato a una diminuzione dei tassi di conversione, unita a un forte calo del traffico in negozio (-15% per i brand migliori e -40% per Gucci!), segno di una desiderabilità di brand indebolita, senza compensazione da uno spostamento verso l’alto in termini di prodotto o mix cliente (strategia di “elevation”). In altre parole, i marchi Kering hanno lasciato spazio a brand premium nel segmento basso della gamma di prezzo senza conquistare terreno nella fascia alta di tale gamma.

Il Marketing

Il marketing viene tacciato apertamente di inefficienza, visto che, dal 2021, le spese annue di marketing e comunicazione sono aumentate di circa 400 milioni di Euro mentre il business è diminuito. Nello stesso primo semestre 2025, la spesa marketing è salita ad oltre il 9% delle vendite rispetto al 7% registrato in precedenza.

Vista la cruda franchezza dell’anamnesi condotta da De Meo non sorprende che i vertici di Kering volessero tenere il documento riservato.

LE ANALISI E LA DIAGNOSI

E, passando alla diagnostica dello stato di Kering e dei suoi marchi, non meno franche sono le analisi condotte da De Meo su marchi, mercati e prospettive.

I Marchi e la Desiderabilità

Viene denunciata una chiara perdita di desiderabilità sui marchi chiave (Gucci e Balenciaga), mentre si evidenziano delle opportunità su Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, il Beauty (poi ceduto a L’Oreal come annunciato il 19 ottobre 2025 ma il rapporto è del 6 ottobre) e la Gioielleria.

In particolare, Gucci viene considerato come attualmente sovraesposto: ha alta awareness (#2), ma una desiderabilità più debole (#5 — un punteggio basso rispetto al livello di awareness) — spinto da consumatori aspirazionali non-core, il che indica una conoscenza ampia ma non qualificata. In quanto brand “porta d’ingresso” nel fashion di lusso, Gucci ha la legittimità per operare su uno spettro più ampio “highlow”, ma questo allargamento va gestito con maggiore cura per rinforzare la sua base clienti. La priorità strategica è ricostruire la desiderabilità e proteggere l’immagine del brand dall’esposizione non qualificata, perseguendo una crescita più moderata, “pulita” e sostenibile.

Brutte notizie anche per Balenciaga la cui percezione viene valutata come polarizzata e per il quale la priorità è la stabilità più che la scala. Balenciaga è un brand altamente polarizzato che genera o forte amore o rigetto. Pur essendo visto come alta moda, spesso viene percepito come “low luxury”. Per De Meo, strategicamene la priorità è costruire una base di clientela core più stabile, capitalizzando sui suoi VICs (Very Important Customers)— senza però impegnarsi in una crescita aggressiva. La conclusione di De Meo è che, rispetto a Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga potrebbe avere un potenziale di crescita più limitato e bisognerà evitare obiettivi irrealistici.

Diverso è l’apprezzamento di Saint Laurent che dimostra una desiderabilità sostenuta e profilo di crescita più resiliente Secondo De Meo, Saint Laurent ha mantenuto nel tempo un profilo di desiderabilità stabile, consistente e alto. Il brand è ben percepito e valorizzato dal suo pubblico — sebbene a volte venga percepito come poco “eccitante”. C’è una chiara opportunità di introdurre più novità e diversificare l’offerta, in particolare spostando il suo centro di gravità verso l’alto. Questo rafforzerebbe rilevanza e engagement, soprattutto tra i clienti highend.

Bottega Veneta dimostra awareness bassa ma rappresenta un chiaro serbatoio di crescita. Secondo De Meo, l’awareness del brand rimane bassa, il che pesa sulla desiderabilità complessiva. Tuttavia, i risultati migliorano significativamente tra i consumatori che conoscono il brand — principalmente l’audience highend (con BV che mostra maggiore desiderabilità rispetto a Prada e Gucci tra un pubblico più qualificato). Questo indica un chiaro serbatoio di crescita sfruttando la forte desiderabilità presso i grandi spendenti e approfondendo il posizionamento highend.

Brioni e McQueen sono in perdita: Brioni è ben posizionata in un segmento affermato ma non è riuscita a scalare; McQueen è ancora in cerca di uno scopo chiaro nel mercato e nel portafoglio.

Il segmento Gioielleria è sottodimensionato rispetto alla concorrenza e non è sinergico con gli altri brand e con la categoria.

Il Beauty è una leva di crescita ad alto potenziale, ma richiede investimenti per raggiungere scala e liberare pieno valore.

L’Eyewear è una case history di successo con forte performance operativa; tuttavia, gli ultimi investimenti devono ancora produrre pieno ritorno e pesano sul ROCE.

Kering si è disinvestita da alcune categorie per mancanza di successo (es. Orologi) e non ha investito in categorie adiacenti del nuovo ecosistema del lusso (Hospitality, Auto & Travel, Wellness).

I Mercati

L’ovvia osservazione di partenza è che stiamo affrontando le condizioni più complesse e imprevedibili del mercato del lusso negli ultimi anni.

La crescita annua del mercato dei beni personali di lusso è passata da +3% (2016–2019) e +5% (2022–2023) a -1% nel 2023–2024. Il calo è spiegato principalmente dalla perdita di 50 milioni di consumatori aspirazionali, in particolare tra la Gen Z.

Il mercato cinese ha rallentato (-20% nel 2024 – tornando ai livelli del 2020), mentre aveva fortemente contribuito alla crescita tra 2016 e 2019, quando la Cina e i clienti cinesi hanno rappresentato rispettivamente circa il 40% e quasi il 75% della crescita del mercato del lusso nel periodo.

La stanchezza dei consumatori è dovuta a molteplici aumenti di prezzo (+10% CAGR nel periodo 2020–23 contro un +2,3% annuo medio pre-Covid), spesso eccessivi e talvolta scollegati dalla reale desiderabilità del brand e del prodotto e questa stanchezza sta erodendo la base di clienti aspirazionali. Secondo De Meo, i brand che performano meglio e mantengono crescita sono quelli che sono stati cauti (Hermès, Prada, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bottega Veneta ecc.).

Infine De Meo ravvisa un’accelerazione del lusso esperienziale: la crescita negli ultimi anni è stata trainata principalmente dal non-personal luxury (+4% nel 2023–2024) rispetto al personal luxury (-1% nel 2023–2024).

Il riassunto di De Meo è ancora una volta impietoso. Nel periodo 2012–2022 tutti vincevano, in tutte le geografie e segmenti e Kering ha guadagnato un po’ più degli altri. Nel periodo 2022–2025 la Cina ha rallentato e gli altri mercati sono entrati in alta volatilità. E così il mercato ha separato i vincenti dai perdenti e Kering siamo finiti sul lato sbagliato, mancando di vera desiderabilità, vera iconicità e prezzo giusto.

Forse qui si può dire che, oltre ad essere impietoso, il riassunto di De Meo per il periodo 2012 – 2020 è anche un po’ ingeneroso per il lavoro fatto da generazioni di manager e di creativi di primissimo piano che, rispetto al passato, sono riusciti a far crescere oltre misura Gucci e Saint Laurent ad affermare brand come Balenciaga e Bottega Veneta.

Il Prodotto e i Prezzi

Sull’assortimento, la necessità ravvisata da De Meo è quella di chiarire, per ciascun brand, l’offerta prodotto necessaria alla massimizzazione del potenziale. L’intendimento del nuovo CEO di Kering è che, a partire dalla prossima stagione, tutti i team Merchandising condividano le loro griglie prodotto — sovrapponendo architettura assortimento e domanda di vendita — per identificare mancanze, individuare le 2–3 priorità prodotto e prezzo per brand, quantificare il potenziale upside e guidare meglio design, sviluppo e distribuzione.

Gli obiettivi sono il miglioramento del posizionamento prodotto ed il perseguimento di un prezzo intelligente. Per raggiungere questi obiettivi si impone la necessità di elevare il mix prodotto nelle categorie esistenti come pelletteria e RTW e perseguire estensioni coerenti (es. alta gioielleria, casa/design). Pure essenziale appare a De Meo migliorare la qualità del prodotto e riflettere l’upgrade nei prezzi ma pure ampliare l’offerta value-for-money (es. nelle calzature casual) dove De Meo ritiene che sia stato lasciato spazio ad altri attori. Inoltre, De Meo ritiene necessario ripopolare categorie trascurate, ad es. gifting, a prezzi competitivi e ben posizionati rispetto ai peer, per riconquistare domanda.

Anche qui la constatazione di base è impietosa: per Gucci il 15–20% degli SKU in Pelletteria e Scarpe genera l’80% delle vendite delle rispettive categorie con la conseguente opportunità di ridurre la complessità e ottimizzare l’assortimento riducendo l’offerta di almeno il 10%.

In punto di prezzi, secondo De Meo bisogna creare urgentemente una task force cross-funzionale e cross-brand per rifare il pricing a partire dalla collezione 2026. Pure è necessario pensare al “prezzo reale”, cioè considerando i volumi di markdown che finiscono in canali “sporchi”. Il prezzo ottimale va identificato non solo avuto riguardo ai concorrenti diretti ma considerando un perimetro più ampio che includa l’accessible luxury. Infine De Meo ravvisa la necessità di un pricing dinamico in-season con l’aggiustamento dei prezzi nel corso della stagione, invece di rimandare il problema e distruggere valore nei canali alternativi.

Le Prospettive

L’ipotesi di De Meo è quella di un mercato stabile per il 2026 con una leggera crescita nel 2027 e 2028. La “speranza” può essere fuorviante in azienda. Non bisogna contare su venti favorevoli esterni quando si fissa la struttura dei costi.

I prezzi dovrebbero stabilizzarsi. Secondo De Meo, alcuni concorrenti, come Kering, hanno teso troppo la corda e rotto il giocattolo. Bisogna aspettarsi strategie “value for money” da parte di concorrenti e non assumere vantaggi dovuti all’inflazione di mercato. Il proposito di De Meo è di concentrarsi sulla produttività interna per recuperare i margini e pianificare guadagni di produttività del 10% annuo per tre anni, oltre all’ottimizzazione del sell-through.

In Cina, il consumo di lusso probabilmente non tornerà ai livelli preCovid; non ci sono ragioni politiche finché non cambierà la leadership. Il governo però punta su innovazione e stimolo dei consumi interni. Nessun panico, dunque, ma solo trovare la strategia giusta. La Cina sarà sia un mercato sia fonte di innovazione. Bisogna considerare di sfruttare competenze cinesi e l’ecosistema dei fornitori.

La classe media USA sarà impattata dai dazi tramite l’inflazione, riducendo il numero di clienti aspirazionali nei negozi. La polarizzazione sociale creerà opportunità per servire un segmento highend in crescita. Bisogna attendersi un dollaro debole.

Le demografiche europee sono chiare. La Gen X rimarrà il nucleo del mercato; dobbiamo adattare la nostra offerta. La complessità della governance UE, la gestione del debito e la politica monetaria non favoriranno la crescita; l’Europa potrebbe contrarsi o entrare in recessione. Giappone e Corea, mercati chiave per Kering, affrontano anch’essi tendenze demografiche strutturali e un contesto politico altamente instabile.

Il mondo si sta frammentando. Una strategia unica non funzionerà. Andranno considerate tre strategie per tre regioni, più una per i mercati emergenti.

Le Altre aree in accelerazione sono il SudEst Asiatico, il Medio Oriente, l’America Centrale e del Sud e l’Africa. Potrebbe non esserci una “nuova Cina”, ma i prossimi sei mercati emergenti principali (India, Brasile, Thailandia, Messico, Arabia Saudita, UAE) potrebbero rappresentare collettivamente un’opportunità comparabile. Perciò è necessario creare un team di business development dedicato per cinque anni, con piano, budget e organizzazione. È essenziale cogliere l’opportunità prima degli altri.

Le dinamiche di M&A e portafoglio nei grandi gruppi potrebbero portare a vendite di brand e chiusure di negozi. Mentre i valori di brand e location potrebbero calare, emergeranno nuove opportunità. Bisognerà dunque evitare di pagare troppo per location o marchi.

Hard luxury, minimal luxury, experiential, wellness, così come accessible luxury e fast fashion continueranno a evolvere e ridefinire le aspettative dei consumatori. Bisognerà tenerne conto nella costruzione del portafoglio futuro e nell’analisi competitiva, non limitandosi a misurarsi solo con i competitor diretti ma esplorando e imparando da modelli operativi diversi.

LA CURA

E dopo anamnesi e diagnosi, il rapporto top secret di De Meo per i manager del Gruppo delinea la cura con lo schematismo degno una ricetta medica.

La ricetta De Meo delinea una serie di interventi correttivi in successive fasi temporali abbozzando una prima ipotesi di piano strategico.

Nel breve termine (12 mesi) gli interventi programmati da De Meo sono

ridurre il debito con la dismissione di immobili. ridurre le spese marketing fino al benchmark di settore; ridurre i sampling; negoziare +20% di efficienza media; mappare agenzie e fornitori; aumentare la copertura della prossima collezione del 20%; rivedere il pricing di alcune categorie con elasticità di volume. ridurre gli stock di almeno il 30%. valutare l’organizzazione per attrarre e trattenere i migliori talenti e affrontare proattivamente le sotto‑performance; mutualizzare il personale retail. integrare uno strumento dati AI‑powered per la gestione end‑to‑end del business. revisionare e, se necessario, congelare nuovi progetti. gestire l’accordo con Valentino.

Nel medio termine (18 mesi) invece si dovrà:

allineare leve di supply chain (dal forecasting al refurbishment dei negozi fino al channel management). Potenziale +20% fatturato e miglioramento del capitale circolante; pulire la struttura delle collezioni per tutte le Maison con organizzazione coerente per segmento; mutualizzare capacità industriali, acquisti, logistica, sistemi/cloud e retail tra i brand; Definire strategia e organizzazione per entrare in nuovi mercati/segmenti; accelerare lo sviluppo della Gioielleria e disegnare il modello operativo adeguato; coordinare la strategia tra ARTEMIS (seeding) e KERING (scaling) per nuove attività. Abilitare la cooperazione su alcuni progetti operativi — Ponant, CAA, Christie’s, Puma.

Nella ricetta De Meo c’è, infine, anche la terapia d’urto che consiste delle prime 5 azioni consigliate nei primi 90 giorni:

1. avviare due task force parallele: l’Asset disposal & balance‑sheet e la marketing efficiency & agency consolidation;

2. lanciare uno sprint per la riduzione stock: identificare SKU a bassa rotazione, piani di pricing e canali di deflusso;

3. implementare un progetto pilota per uno strumento AI end‑to‑end su una maison campione (demand forecast → S&OP);

4. bloccare selettivamente tutti i nuovi investimenti non core, riesaminare tutti i progetti;

5. avviare la mappatura competenze e piani di mobilità retail per mutualizzare risorse e trattenere top talent.

LA PROGNOSI. ANCORA RISERVATA.

Gli obiettivi del piano di De Meo sono molto ambiziosi, a tratti iperbolici, anche se ancora vaghi ed indeterminati nei valori, nei tempi e nei modi (quantum, quando, quomodo). Fra questi obiettivi si annoverano:

rendere Kering l’indiscutibile Challenger del lusso (il “Good No. 2”) in 5–10 anni: più agile, first on trends, sul podio in ogni categoria, il più veloce e il più efficiente. costruire il vantaggio competitivo del Gruppo inserendo la tecnologia a ogni livello dell’organizzazione (hardware e software), rendendo Kering il gruppo del lusso più avanzato tecnologicamente. creare un ecosistema completamente integrato costruito attorno ai clienti per soddisfare ogni aspettativa di una vita straordinaria. Un’Azienda costruita attorno al Cloud; il Cloud costruito attorno al Cliente. rilanciare la crescita di Gucci a ritmo sostenibile, riducendo la dipendenza del Gruppo dal singolo brand. riequilibrare il contributo del segmento Fashion alla redditività totale del Gruppo entro il 2035; esplorare il riequilibrio dei cicli fashion investendo in business accretivi e stabili. trovare un modello di crescita resiliente e differenziato per ciascun brand. andare oltre il perimetro attuale: pensare da subito dove gli HNWI (High Net Worth Individuals) vorranno spendere e costruire il Gruppo di conseguenza. creare una struttura integrata di industriale, processi, tecnologia, software (AI), dati e talenti per servire i brand esistenti e integrare nuovi brand e business. diventare il Gruppo del lusso più assetlight.

Se il mio caloroso augurio al malato Kering è certamente quello di una pronta guarigione non posso esimermi dal notare che, in questa prima fase di piano strategico top secret, la prognosi appare ancora ampiamente riservata soprattutto per quanto concerne le azioni che dovrebbero riportare i marchi sul podio della desiderabilità e della competitività.

DE MEO. THE FIRST, TOP SECRET, VERSION OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN FOR KERING. THE GROUP IS STILL A TOUCH AND GO PATIENT.

by Carmine Rotondaro

THE NEWS: THE ENCRYPTED FILE

On Monday, 10 November 2025, a large group of Kering Group managers found a password-protected file in their email inboxes, with the print function disabled. The file, intended for internal workshops held on Friday, 14 November, was accompanied by a strict prohibition on disclosure. The file was named ReconKering Memo_06.10.2025 and the author of the memo is the new CEO of the French group, Luca De Meo. The title evokes the neologism RECONKERING, coined by the Kering Group and submitted for trademark registration on 29 July, together with the similar term CONKERING. All this is in keeping with the tradition of linguistic innovation that has seen super CEO De Meo condense the key message of his strategic plans into innovative keywords such as RENAULUTION, i.e. the Renault revolution, which became the title of Luca De Meo’s strategic plan for the automotive group. And in this case too, the neologism that gives the top-secret file its title evokes the Kering Group’s strategic objective of RECONQUERING its leadership in order to become the leader of the forthcoming luxury within the next 60 months, as stated in the file itself.

The highly protected file circulated within Kering contains dozens of pages of analysis, considerations, priorities and strategic proposals relating to the past, present and future of the Kering Group and its brands. It is a veritable first draft of the strategic plan promised and expected for spring 2026, which the new head of Kering and the CEOs of the brands are reported to have been assisted in preparing by the two big consulting firms Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group.

Being able to preview it and share it with readers is therefore of particular interest. It is like lovingly approaching the bedside of the ailing Kering to express heartfelt concern for its health, listening to the doctor in charge describe the patient’s medical history, diagnostic analyses, treatment and prognosis.

THE MERCILESS ACCOUNT OF KERING’S (MEDICAL) HISTORY

And as in any self-respecting diagnostic process, De Meo’s report begins with an assessment of the Group’s (medical) history, which is then revisited and detailed in various parts of the document.

Turnover

In fact, the first lines of the report point out that, in terms of performance, in the period 2022-2024, the Group lost €3 billion in revenue, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9%, while the market grew at a CAGR of +2% over the same period.

EBIT

In the same period 2022-2024, the Group generated EBIT that fell from 27% to 15% of turnover, with a loss of 12 percentage points. In absolute terms, EBIT contracted with a CAGR of -32%, while LVMH saw a contraction of -4% CAGR and Hermes saw an increase of +14% CAGR in absolute terms.

Gross margin

The Group’s gross margin was 74% in 2024, but despite declining sales, total operating expenses increased significantly from €8.1 billion in 2021 to €10.1 billion in 2024, the latter representing 59% of sales compared to 44% of sales for the LVMH Group and 30% of sales for the Hermès Group.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure (CAPEX) reached 19% of sales, compared to 6% for the LVMH Group and 7% for the Hermès Group, leading to a ROCE (RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED) of 6% in 2024, a sharp decline from the ROCE of 22/23% recorded in 2021/22, whereas in 2024, LVMH’s ROCE was 14% and Hermès’ was 84%.

Net debt

In three years, net debt rose from 0 to approximately €10.5 billion, equal to 3.6 times EBITDA in 2024.

All of the above has had various negative consequences, such as a significant loss in share value, decreased interest from growth investors, a rating risk and a higher cost of debt.

Share Value

In particular, Kering shares lost 80% of their value compared to their peak in 2021, before recovering 30%. De Meo’s report says that this reflects the worst performance in the sector, but also a sign of confidence in the strategy and attractiveness of the industry, given that Kering’s multiple remains modest,.

Also of particular interest are the more granular assessments in terms of business performance.

Retail

In this regard, De Meo points out that the Group’s retail network is oversized with low sales density (equal to £20,000/£30,000 per square metre), overly small stores, and dilutive outlets and wholesale. De Meo complains that all Kering brands have expanded their distribution networks, assuming a mechanical increase in turnover, which obviously did not happen. The distribution network is oversized and expensive. Performance is disappointing: brands record average sales densities of €20-30K/sq m and have never exceeded €50K/sq m, even in the best years. This puts Kering significantly behind market leaders such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Hermés, which generate densities of around €100K/m², like LV. But, more importantly, De Meo points out that the Kering Group also lags behind brands such as Dior and Céline, which operate in the €50-75K/m² range. De Meo writes that the presence mix is outside market standards, with too many small-format stores, outlets and wholesale channels cannibalising our flagship stores.

According to De Meo, all the Group’s brands have expanded in the same way, growing their store networks according to the strategic logic of brands with €7-10 billion in turnover capable of targeting both luxury and aspirational customers with broad category coverage, i.e. following in the footsteps of LV and Dior, and in contrast to Chanel or Hermès, which have chosen to remain relatively selective in their distribution in order to preserve desirability.

De Meo criticizes the Kering Group’s retail network as oversized and structurally under-employed. Among the Group’s brands, productivity per store is significantly lower than that of its competitors: less than 50% of the footprint generates most of the sales and EBIT. Gucci, for example, generates 50% of sales and 60% of EBIT from less than 20% of its stores. Outlets are the best performers, while too many small-format stores dilute the performance of flagship stores (Gucci’s best stores record on average 2-3x lower sales than Dior, LV, Chanel and Hermès).

In recent years, the Group has not slowed down its retail expansion even when the macro environment has become more challenging; on the contrary, new retail projects have been accelerated. The retail space of the Group’s brands grew more rapidly in the period 2021–2024 with a CAGR of +9%, compared to +4% in the period 2015–2019. This has made the balance sheet more rigid (higher stock, property investments, personnel costs).

Inventories

As regards the Group’s stock, gross stock before write-downs reached a staggering €6 billion in 2022–23 and now stands at over €5 billion, which De Meo aims to reduce by at least 30% over the next 12–18 months.

Sell-through

Sell-through is bluntly described as low, with overly broad assortments and price increases not always supported by adequate desirability. De Meo notes that almost all Kering Group brands face problems with demand coverage, product availability and a disconnect between price increases and perceived value. All this has led to lower margins and loss of market share. Sell-through rates remain well below industry benchmarks (full-price sell-through in leather goods: 50% for Gucci versus 95% for LV and Hermès and 80% for Chanel, the latter despite a growing share of new products in the range). Off-price channels account for an average of 15-20% of retail sales and inventory levels are too high: a veritable Bermuda Triangle.

No industrial company can survive by producing 3 to sell 1!exclaims De Meo.

Prices

In addition, the sector has increased prices disproportionately in recent years (3× compared to the historical series), and Kering has reduced its entry-level product offering more than some of its competitors: between 2022 and 2024, the entry-level offering below €1,000 online decreased by 30% for Gucci and 20% for Saint Laurent, while remaining essentially stable for Dior and Louis Vuitton (for which it fell by only 1%). According to De Meo, regardless of the quality of the creative work, this has led to a decrease in conversion rates, combined with a sharp drop in store traffic (-15% for the best brands and -40% for Gucci!), a sign of weakened brand desirability, without compensation from an upward shift in terms of product or customer mix (elevation strategy). In other words, Kering brands have given way to premium brands in the lower end of the price range without gaining ground in the upper end of that range.

Marketing

Marketing is openly accused of inefficiency, given that, since 2021, annual marketing and communication expenses have increased by approximately €400 million while business has declined. In the same first half of 2025, marketing expenditure rose to over 9% of sales compared to 7% previously.

Given the stark frankness of De Meo’s analysis, it is not surprising that Kering’s top management wanted to keep the document confidential.

ANALYSIS AND DIAGNOSIS

Moving on to the diagnosis of the state of Kering and its brands, De Meo’s analysis of brands, markets and prospects is no less frank.

Brands and Desirability

There is a clear loss of desirability for key brands (Gucci and Balenciaga), while opportunities are highlighted for Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Beauty (later sold to L’Oreal as announced on 19 October 2025, but the report is dated 6 October) and Jewellery.

In particular, Gucci is currently considered overexposed: it has high awareness(#2), but weaker desirability (#5 — a low score compared to its awareness level) — driven by non-core aspirational consumers, which indicates broad but unqualified knowledge. As a ‘gateway’ brand to luxury fashion, Gucci has the legitimacy to operate across a broader ‘high-low’ spectrum, but this expansion needs to be managed more carefully to strengthen its customer base. The strategic priority is to rebuild desirability and protect the brand image from unqualified exposure, pursuing more moderate, ‘clean’ and sustainable growth.

There is also bad news for Balenciaga, whose perception is considered polarised and for which stability is a higher priority than scale. Balenciaga is a highly polarised brand that generates either strong love or rejection. Although it is seen as high fashion, it is often perceived as ‘low luxury’. For De Meo, the strategic priority is to build a more stable core customer base, capitalising on its VICs (Very Important Customers) — without, however, engaging in aggressive growth. De Meo’s conclusion is that, compared to Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga may have more limited growth potential and unrealistic goals should be avoided.

Saint Laurent is viewed differently, demonstrating sustained desirability and a more resilient growth profile. According to De Meo, Saint Laurent has maintained a stable, consistent and high desirability profile over time. The brand is well perceived and valued by its audience—although it is sometimes perceived as not very ‘exciting’. There is a clear opportunity to introduce more innovation and diversify the offering, particularly by shifting its centre of gravity upwards. This would strengthen relevance and engagement, especially among high-end customers.

Bottega Veneta shows low awareness but represents a clear reservoir for growth. According to De Meo, brand awareness remains low, which weighs on overall desirability. However, results improve significantly among consumers who are familiar with the brand — primarily among the high-end audience (with BV showing greater desirability than Prada and Gucci among a more qualified audience). This indicates a clear reservoir of growth by leveraging strong desirability among big spenders and deepening the high-end positioning.

Brioni and McQueen are losing ground: Brioni is well positioned in an established segment but has failed to scale up; McQueen is still searching for a clear purpose in the market and in the portfolio.

The Jewellery segment is undersized compared to the competition and is not synergistic with the other brands and the category.

Beauty is a high-potential growth driver, but requires investment to achieve scale and unlock full value.

Eyewear is a success story with strong operating performance; however, recent investments have yet to yield a full return and are weighing on ROCE.

Kering has divested itself of certain categories due to lack of success (e.g. Watches) and has not invested in adjacent categories of the new luxury ecosystem (Hospitality, Auto & Travel, Wellness).

Markets

The obvious starting point is that we are facing the most complex and unpredictable conditions in the luxury market in recent years.

Annual growth in the personal luxury goods market fell from +3% (2016–2019) and +5% (2022–2023) to -1% in 2023–2024. The decline is mainly explained by the loss of 50 million aspirational consumers, particularly among Gen Z.

The Chinese market has slowed (-20% in 2024 – returning to 2020 levels), whereas it had strongly contributed to growth between 2016 and 2019, when China and Chinese customers accounted for approximately 40% and nearly 75% of luxury market growth during that period, respectively.

Consumer fatigue is due to multiple price increases (+10% CAGR in the period 2020–23 compared to an average of +2.3% per annum pre-Covid), which are often excessive and sometimes disconnected from the actual desirability of the brand and product, and this fatigue is eroding the aspirational customer base. According to De Meo, the brands that are performing best and maintaining growth are those that have been cautious (Hermès, Prada, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bottega Veneta, etc.).

Finally, De Meo sees an acceleration in experiential luxury: growth in recent years has been driven mainly by non-personal luxury (+4% in 2023–2024) compared to personal luxury (-1% in 2023–2024).

De Meo’s summary is once again merciless. In the period 2012–2022, everyone was winning, in all geographies and segments, and Kering earned a little more than the others. In the period 2022–2025, China slowed down and other markets entered a period of high volatility. And so the market separated the winners from the losers, and Kering ended up on the wrong side, lacking true desirability, true iconicity and the right price.

Perhaps here we can say that, in addition to being blunt, De Meo’s summary of the period 2012–2020 is also a little ungenerous to the work done by generations of top managers, designers and creative director who have managed to grow Gucci and Saint Laurent beyond measure, compared to the past, and to establish brands such as Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

Product and Prices

In terms of assortment, De Meo recognizes the need to clarify, for each brand, the product offering necessary to maximize potential. The new CEO of Kering’s intention is that, starting next season, all merchandising teams will share their product grids — overlapping assortment architecture and sales demand — to identify gaps, pinpoint the 2–3 product and price priorities per brand, quantify the upside potential and better guide design, development and distribution.

The objectives are to improve product positioning and pursue intelligent pricing. To achieve these objectives, it is necessary to elevate the product mix in existing categories such as leather goods and RTW and pursue consistent extensions (e.g., fine jewellery, home/design). De Meo also considers it essential to improve product quality and reflect the upgrade in prices, but also to expand the value-for-money offering (e.g., in casual footwear) where De Meo believes that space has been left for other players. In addition, De Meo believes it is necessary to repopulate neglected categories, e.g., gifting, at competitive prices and well positioned relative to peers, in order to regain demand.

Here too, the basic observation is stark: for Gucci, 15-20% of SKUs in Leather Goods and Footwear generate 80% of sales in their respective categories, with the consequent opportunity to reduce complexity and optimise the assortment by reducing the offering by at least 10%.

In terms of pricing, according to De Meo, a cross-functional and cross-brand task force must be created urgently to redo pricing starting with the 2026 collection. It is also necessary to think about the ‘real price’, i.e. considering the volumes of markdowns that end up in ‘dirty’ channels. The optimal price must be identified not only with regard to direct competitors but also considering a broader scope that includes accessible luxury. Finally, De Meo sees the need for dynamic in-season pricing with price adjustments throughout the season, rather than postponing the problem and destroying value in alternative channels.

The Outlook

De Meo’s hypothesis is that the market will be stable in 2026, with slight growth in 2027 and 2028. ‘Hope’ can be misleading in business. You should not rely on favourable external factors when setting your cost structure.

Prices should stabilise. According to De Meo, some competitors, such as Kering, have stretched the rope too far and broken the toy. We should expect ‘value formoney’ strategies from competitors and not take advantage of market inflation. De Meo’s intention is to focus on internal productivity to recover margins and plan for productivity gains of 10% per annum for three years, in addition to optimising sell-through.

In China, luxury consumption is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels; there are no political reasons for this until the leadership changes. However, the government is focusing on innovation and stimulating domestic consumption. So, no need to panic, just find the right strategy. China will be both a market and a source of innovation. Consider leveraging Chinese expertise and the supplier ecosystem.

The US middle class will be impacted by tariffs through inflation, reducing the number of aspirational customers in stores. Social polarisation will create opportunities to serve a growing high-end segment. A weak dollar is to be expected.

European demographics are clear. Gen X will remain the core of the market; we must adapt our offering. The complexity of EU governance, debt management and monetary policy will not favour growth; Europe could contract or enter recession. Japan and Korea, key markets for Kering, are also facing structural demographic trends and a highly unstable political environment.

The world is fragmenting. A single strategy will not work. Kering will have to consider three strategies for three regions, plus one for emerging markets.

Other areas experiencing acceleration are Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. There may not be a ‘new China’, but the next six major emerging markets (India, Brazil, Thailand, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE) could collectively represent a comparable opportunity. Therefore, it is necessary to create a dedicated business development team for five years, with a plan, budget and organization. It is essential to seize the opportunity before others do.

M&A and portfolio dynamics in large groups could lead to brand sales and store closures. While brand and location values may decline, new opportunities will emerge. It will therefore be necessary to avoid paying too much for locations or brands.

Hard luxury, minimal luxury, experiential, wellness, as well as accessible luxury and fast fashionwill continue to evolve and redefine consumer expectations. This must be taken into account when building the future portfolio and conducting competitive analysis, not limiting oneself to measuring up only against direct competitors but exploring and learning from different operating models.

THE CURE

After the analysis and diagnosis, De Meo’s top-secret report for the Group’s managers outlines the cure with the precision of a medical prescription.

De Meo’s prescription outlines a series of corrective measures in successive phases, sketching out an initial strategic plan.

In the short term (12 months), the measures planned by De Meo are

reducing debt through the disposal of real estate. to reduce marketing expenses to the industry benchmark; to reduce sampling; to negotiate +20% average efficiency; to map agencies and suppliers; to increase coverage of the next collection by 20%; to review the pricing of certain categories with volume elasticity. reducing stock by at least 30%. evaluate the organisation to attract and retain the best talent and proactively address underperformance; mutualise retail staff. Integrate an AI-powered data tool for end-to-end business management. Review and, if necessary, freeze new projects. Manage the agreement with Valentino.

In the medium term (18 months), the following will be required:

align supply chain levers (from forecasting to store refurbishment to channel management). Potential +20% turnover and improvement in working capital; clean up the structure of collections for all Maisons with consistent organisation by segment; mutualise industrial capacity, purchasing, logistics, systems/cloud and retail across brands; Define strategy and organisation to enter new markets/segments; accelerate the development of Jewellery and design the appropriate operating model; Coordinate strategy between ARTEMIS (seeding) and KERING (scaling) for new activities. Enable cooperation on certain operational projects — Ponant, CAA, Christie’s, Puma.

Finally, De Meo’s recipe also includes shock therapy, which consists of the first five recommended actions in the first 90 days:

1. launch two parallel task forces: Asset disposal & balance sheet and marketing efficiency & agency consolidation;

2. launch a sprint to reduce stock: identify low-turnover SKUs, pricing plans and outflow channels;

3. Implement a pilot project for an end-to-end AI tool on a sample fashion house (demand forecast → S&OP).

4. Selectively freeze all new non-core investments and review all projects.

5. initiate skills mapping and retail mobility plans to pool resources and retain top talent.

THE FORECAST. STILL UNCERTAIN.

The objectives of De Meo’s plan are very ambitious, at times hyperbolic, although still vague and indeterminate in terms of values, timing and methods (how much, when, how). These objectives include:

making Kering the undisputed Challenger of luxury (the ‘Good No. 2’) in 5-10 years: more agile, first on trends, on the podium in every category, the fastest and most efficient. building the Group’s competitive advantage by incorporating technology at every level of the organisation (hardware and software), making Kering the most technologically advanced luxury group. creating a fully integrated ecosystem built around customers to meet every expectation of an extraordinary life. A company built around the Cloud; the Cloud built around the Customer. Relaunch Gucci’s growth at a sustainable pace, reducing the Group’s dependence on a single brand. Rebalance the contribution of the Fashion segment to the Group’s total profitability by 2035; explore the rebalancing of fashion cycles by investing in accretive and stable businesses. Find a resilient and differentiated growth model for each brand. Go beyond the current scope: start thinking now about where HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals) will want to spend and build the Group accordingly. Create an integrated structure of industry, processes, technology, software (AI), data and talent to serve existing brands and integrate new brands and businesses. Become the most asset-light luxury group.

While my heartfelt wish for the ailing Kering is certainly a speedy recovery, I cannot help but note that, in this first phase of the top-secret strategic plan, the prognosis still appears to be largely uncertain, especially with regard to the actions that should bring the brands back to the podium of desirability and competitiveness.