In conversation with Ahn Bo-hyun

Ahn Bo-hyun made his breakthrough in the highly acclaimed K-drama "Itaewon Class." In this gripping series, he portrayed Jang Geun-won, a second-generation chaebol heir with an aura of entitlement and arrogance. Despite the antagonistic nature of the character, Ahn Bo-hyun's captivating depiction gave depth to Jang Geun-won's character, making him a memorable and despised foe. His solid on-screen presence and acting skills wowed and enraged viewers alike, proving that Ahn Bo-hyun was more than just a pretty face.

Ahn Bo-hyun is the man of the moment. We all know that. The news about his relationship with Blackpink's Jisoo takes the world by storm, opening a new chapter where relationships between South Korean artists are the new normality.

Following his breakthrough performance in "Itaewon Class," Ahn Bo-hyun was cast as a key character in the highly anticipated TV adaption of the popular webtoon "Yumi's Cells." He portrayed Woong in this groundbreaking drama, further endearing him to supporters of all ages. We might name many works that solidified Ahn Bo-hyun's name in the universe of Korean Drama. "My Name", "Military Prosecutor Doberman," and even the reality show "Young Actors' Retreat" showed the versatility and the good heart of this young man.

"See You in My 19th Life" is Ahn Bo-hyun's most recent project. In this riveting drama, created by the renowned Studio Dragon, Ahn Bo-hyun plays Moon Seo-ha, a figure as complex as the plot itself. Moon Seo-ha finds himself trapped in a mysterious time loop that spans numerous lifetimes, taking him on a journey of self-discovery and love through various ages. The portrayal of Moon Seo-ha by Ahn Bo-hyun in "See You in My 19th Life" has been nothing short of brilliant. The character's complexities demanded a delicate touch, and Ahn Bo-hyun expertly balanced the layers of emotion, leaving audiences in awe of his performance. His extraordinary acting abilities allow him to induce empathy and sympathy for a character grappling with life's perplexing turns. "See You in My 19th Life" exemplifies Ahn Bo-hyun and Studio Dragon's creative genius. The production company's passion for generating fascinating narratives and delivering high-quality dramas complements Ahn Bo-hyun's dedication to his profession. They have constructed a story that tugs at the heartstrings while also capturing the essence of K-drama storytelling.

Panorama.it had an exclusive talk with the actor.





Nice to meet you, and thank you for your time with us. Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Hi, I am Ahn Bo-hyun, playing the role of Moon Seo-ha in 'See You in My 19th Life.' Greetings to all Italian readers and fans!

You play the role of Moon Seo-ha in "See You in My 19th Life. Can you tell us more about this role and how you prepared for it?

Moon Seo-ha is a character who bears the scars of a traumatic childhood car accident but endeavors to overcome its impact. He maintains a sense of detachment and conceals his emotions from others, yet he holds onto memories of his lost first love. However, as he encounters Ban Ji-eum, he undergoes a gradual transformation in his emotional state. Also, before shooting, I wanted this role to show contrast from my last role, which was a strong, tough character, so I tried losing weight and changing my hairstyle, among other external attempts. To understand the character more, I referred to the original webtoon and tried to stay faithful to the script.

Moon Seo-ha is deeply hurt by love. What was the most challenging part of getting into the character, and which was the most fun?

The character Moon Seo-ha does not express much and rather organizes his thoughts and emotions in the water alone. For that, I had to film under the water for a long time. I wasn't used to filming inside water, but I persevered, hoping to deliver his emotional status through the screen. Despite the challenges, it was great to be able to portray new images and new performances to the viewers and fans.

Love and the pain of losing someone. While playing this role, I think you had to reflect a lot on this feeling. How would you describe love - from Anh Bo-hyun's point of view - and if you had to associate it with just one word, which would you choose?

It is difficult to describe but to say love in one word, it would be "family" or "tears."

You played a lot of different roles in your career. Which was the most memorable for you and why?

Until now, I have participated in many works and portrayed various characters, and each experience has been precious and valuable. However, the most memorable one is my first title role in 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'. At first, I felt the burden of whether I could perform it well, but as I completed the project, I could see myself grow as an actor. The support and praise such as "We truly enjoyed it, well done!" from both viewers and those around me, made me proud and fulfilled.

Is there a genre or a role you would really love to try next?

In contrast to always playing characters that I can excel at, I prefer challenging myself with new themes and characters compared to previous works, that will allow me to showcase a different side of Ahn Bo-hyun. I always strive to give my best in each given work and character.