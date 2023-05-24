Thai World: Meet Force and Book

The Thai entertainment industry has witnessed the rise of many talented actors who have captivated audiences with their performances. Among them, Force and Book have emerged as a dynamic duo, garnering widespread acclaim for their chemistry and talent.

Born as Jiratchapong Srisang on March 9, 1997, in Thailand and known by the public as Force, before venturing into acting, he pursued a degree in Digital Marketing from Rangsit University. Force made his acting debut in 2017, showcasing his versatility as an actor and gaining recognition for his talent. Meanwhile, Book, whose real name is Kasidet Plookphol, was born on October 25, 1996. Before making his debut as an actor, in 2019, he graduated from King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi with a bachelor's degree. Book began his career as an idol, being part of the now-disbanded group Cute Chef. He started his acting journey in 2020 and quickly made a name for himself through various television dramas. His charming on-screen presence and dedication to his craft solidified his position as a rising star in the Thai entertainment industry.

Before capturing the hearts of audiences with their captivating performances in "A Boss and a Babe," Force and Book first worked together in the series "Enchanté." This romantic drama showcased their chemistry and acting prowess, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Their collaboration in "Enchanté" laid the foundation for their future successes as a dynamic duo. The breakthrough series, "A Boss and a Babe," was a turning point for Force and Book, propelling them to new heights of popularity. Premiering to critical acclaim in 2023, this romantic comedy-drama depicted the lives of two contrasting individuals who become entangled in humorous and heartwarming situations. In the series, Force portrayed "Gun," a strict and serious company executive, while Book brought to life the character of "Cher," an easygoing employee. Their on-screen chemistry and ability to breathe life into their respective characters captured viewers' hearts, making "A Boss and a Babe" an instant hit. Force and Book's performances in this series solidified their position as a beloved duo and garnered them a dedicated fan base.

Nice to meet you, Force and Book. Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Force : Nice to meet you, Italian readers; I’m Force, and I’m playing the role of Gun in the tv show “A Boss and a Babe”.

Book : Nice to meet you, Panorama’s readers. I’m Book, who’s playing the role of Cher in “A Boss and a Babe”.

Let’s start with your last show: A Boss and a Babe; what made you choose the script?

Force and Book : We got through the script together and with our teams; in this way, we got to know all the characters, and we had the possibility to choose which one we thought would suit us better. And we feel we have chosen the most suitable characters for both of us.

Which was the funniest thing that happened on the set?

Force : As Book said, we teased each other and the other cast members a lot. I like to tease people, so get example, if someone came with food and snacks, I faked robbing them to keep them all for myself. (he laughs)

Book : Being a romantic comedy makes it already quite fun and lovely. On set, I met a lot of funny people that loved to tease each other, and that was quite entertaining.

And which was the most challenging part?

Force : Book and I are the same age in real life, but in the series, Gun is his boss, so we kinda have an age gap. So I had to make it believable that I was older than him, and this was very challenging for me.

Book : Cher is a very active trainee and very energetic. He likes to play around. But in real life, I’m not as hyperactive as him. So, to portray this role, I had to go back to my childhood years when I was more energetic.

Do you have something in common with your character?

Force : Gun and I are really similar in getting in control of some situations. Like for example, as for Gun, I’m also good at controlling myself when I need to solve a problem.

Book : Cher is similar to me when I was younger. I had a lot of energy at that time, like Cher.

And is there a trait of your characters you really despise?

Force : The thing I don’t like about Gun is that he tends to speak too directly, and he sounds pretty bossy. Since he’s a boss in the series is quite understandable, but it’s still a side of him I was not too fond of much because he doesn't get that acting that way might hurt other people's feelings.

Book : Cher has no stress. No worries. Nothing. That’s something I wouldn’t say I like much about him.

Can we talk about the first time you worked together? It was in 2022 in Enchanté. What was your first thought on each other?

Force : It was quite surprising for me. Book and I have known each other since we were kids, and it was a real surprise to get a role with a friend of mine.

Book : For me is somewhat similar. We have known each other since kindergarten, and we got to play those roles together. But since we were long-time friends, everything seemed much easier because we could talk freely if we had problems or wanted to understand the role better.

You showed a lot of chemistry on the screen, but through social media platforms, we can see you are very close in real life too. You if have to define the other (so Book defines Force and vice versa) with one word, which would it be and why?

Force : My partner. We get through things together, and being that good or bad or problems, it doesn't matter because we can always relate to each other.

Book : My neighbor. We were actually neighbors when we were kids, we went to school together, and we came back from school together... We grow up with each other. And now we are working together; for me, “neighbor” is the perfect definition.

When you have free time, which is the thing you love to do the most?

Force : I like to exercise, take care of myself and do some extreme sports.

Book : If you had asked me this question a few years ago, I would have just said rest. But right now, saying that would mean that I only work and rest, work and rest. At this point in my life, I like to play basketball, go camping, and take photos. Lately, I really love using film camera.

Do you spend a lot I'm of time together also when you are not filming? If so, what is your favorite thing to do together?

Force and Book : When we have free time together, we exercise a lot. ( Book ) Force really likes that, he likes the gym by his nature, and he finds it relaxing. ( Force ) I can’t really say the same for Book, but he has to do it, so I took him out to exercise with me.

I think the readers would like to know you better: which song is on repeat on your playlist right now?

Force : I love Chris Brown. Every song is great.

Book : Right now, I have on repeat every morning “comethru” by Jeremy Zucker. I find it refreshing.

Which is your favorite color?

Force : Red and Black.

Book : Blue, light blue, dark blue, and green.

And your favorite food to eat?

Force : Beef. Definitely beef. Grilled, bbq. But there should not be a lot of fat in it.

Book : I like North Easter Thai food right now. I like minced beef with some spices, papaya salad, and spicy soup.

And if you can book a flight ticket right now, where would you fly to?

Force and Book : Italy! (they both laugh)

Force : I want to visit Rome and Venice, do some shopping and sightseeing because it looks really beautiful there.

You have another project coming out in 2023: Only Friends. Can you give us some spoilers about it?

Force and Book : This is a series everyone keeps asking about and is waiting for. It’s not the usual series from GMMTV, it’s not a romantic comedy, but it’s authentic. It’s very realistic, and each character has a lot of sides; some might be good people, but you’ll see good guys turning into something else when they go through some bad experience. It’s a story that shows there is no black or white in people but many shades of grey too.

To end this interview, one last question: who are Force and Book right now?

Force : I’m the same person as the boy who walked for the first time into GMMTV. I think I’m still the same person, and if I do something wrong, I still like for people to come to me and tell me and give me advice. I’ve been the same boy since day one.