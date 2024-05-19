In conversation with P1Harmony

Seoul's Olympic Hall was the epicenter of K-pop excitement last April as P1Harmony took the stage for their "P1ustage H: UTOP1A" concert. On the second day of the concert series, the group kicked off with a bang, delivering a powerful rendition of "Street Star" that set the bar high for the rest of the evening. It was one of the most electrifying concert openings in recent memory, showcasing the group's dynamic energy and formidable stage presence.



The anticipation in the venue was tangible as fans filled the seats, eagerly awaiting the performance. As the lights dimmed and the first "Street Star" notes filled the hall, a wave of excitement swept through the audience. P1Harmony's entrance was spectacular, with explosive choreography and commanding vocals that immediately captivated everyone.

The concert continued building on this strong start with a well-curated setlist highlighting P1Harmony's versatility. From high-energy tracks to emotional ballads, the group demonstrated their wide range of talents. Standout performances included the heart-thumping "Siren," the infectious "Scared," and the emotionally charged "Butterfly." Each member brought their unique flair to the stage. Keeho's powerful voice and engaging stage presence, Theo's smooth vocals, Jiung's impressive dance moves, Intak's charismatic rap, Soul's ethereal aura, and Jongseob's dynamic energy all contributed to a cohesive and riveting performance. The group's synergy was evident, making every performance feel seamless and highly polished.

The concert's production values were also top-notch. The stage design, lighting, and special effects were meticulously crafted to enhance the overall experience. The use of LED screens and pyrotechnics added a visual spectacle that complemented the group's high-octane performances. Between songs, P1Harmony took moments to connect with their fans, sharing heartfelt messages and expressing their gratitude for the support. These interactions added a personal touch to the concert, creating a sense of intimacy despite the large venue.

One of the night's most memorable moments was the encore, where the audience, fully engaged and singing along, created a unifying atmosphere that was both moving and exhilarating.





Panorama.it spoke with the group in an exclusive interview after the second day of the show.





Nice to meet you boys. Can you please introduce yourselves to our readers?

KEEHO: Hello, Panorama readers! We are P1Harmony! We are a team that consists of 6 members; KEEHO, THEO, JIUNG, INTAK, SOUL, and JONGSEOB. P1Harmony is a combination of the words “Plus”, “1”, and “Harmony”! The meaning behind our name is that P1Harmony plus any variable (1) can result in an endless amount of new harmonies!

How do you feel about the success of your recent Seoul concert?

INTAK: It’s been a while since we last did a concert, so I was a bit worried and nervous. However, we worked very hard to get ready, and we pulled it off. Hearing P1eces (the official fandom name of P1Harmony) cheering during the show was amazing and a lot of fun. I’m so proud and glad that our concert was successful.

Can you share any memorable moments from your World Tour 'UTOP1A'?

THEO: We’ve only done one concert in Seoul up to now, so our performance in Seoul was the most memorable one. We were able to witness the unbelievable energy from the audience and could feel the happiness that they felt. It was also where we showcased our premier performances so it really was an unforgettable experience.

What was the inspiration behind your album 'Killin' It' and its songs?

JIUNG: Each song in our album ‘Killin’ It’ is distinct, so it may vary when discussing each one individually. However, the part we focused on, and the inspiration behind the album was what ‘only P1Harmony can do’. We believe that we can show off our unique style and colors in our music because we are P1Harmony, and we put all our efforts into finding and perfectly representing that.

How did it feel to perform your new songs live for the first time?

KEEHO: It was so exciting to perform new songs because we can see how the audience reacts to it! And I'm sure any performer can relate, but singing and dancing to the same songs over and over again can get quite repetitive, so performing something new definitely brings a new rush. We also love to see the songs we worked so hard on come to life on stage!

Could you describe the atmosphere during your solo performances?

JONGSEOB: When I was getting ready for my solo stage, I made sure to set up an atmosphere where the crowd could jump and groove to the music, even if they didn't know the songs. I'm really happy with how all of the audience enjoyed my solo performances because everyone got what I intended.

Which song from your repertoire do you enjoy performing the most and why?

SOUL: I would like to mention ‘Black Hole’ from our 4th mini Album ‘HARMONY : ZERO IN’ in our setlist. I chose it because I genuinely enjoy performing it, and I also anticipate that our fans can feel the positive energy we put into it.

How do you prepare for such energetic and dynamic performances?

THEO: This energy is our secret weapon. That’s why we are focusing on practicing as much as we can in order to stand out from the other teams’ performances.

What message do you hope to convey through your music and performances?

JIUNG: Personally speaking, what I want listeners to receive from the music is ‘freedom’. In music and performance, I believe freedom is crucial. I strive to express what I want to do, what I like, and who I am without pretense. Therefore, I hope everyone who experiences our music and stages feels the freedom of expression.

How do you maintain balance and harmony within the group?

INTAK: I always put P1Harmony first and ask myself, 'Will this really help P1Harmony?' whenever I need to make a decision, aiming to keep everything balanced and harmonious. Even if there is a good opportunity for P1Harmony, if someone feels uneasy about it, then I don’t think it is in the team’s best interest. So I usually try to check whether each member is in a good condition, or see if there is a member who feels burdened.

What are your goals for the future, both as a group and individually?

JONGSEOB: As a member of P1Harmony, the first goal is to perform on larger stages because we are all captivated by live performances. Our second aim is to make innovative music with every album release. For me personally, I am eager to work on whole albums or solo tracks, as my verses within the group are somewhat limited. Additionally, I aim to broaden my skills to encompass a variety of genres.

Can fans expect new music from P1Harmony soon?

KEEHO: The industry is so fast-moving and so competitive that we can't miss out on an opportunity to release something new. Just know that P1Harmony is always working on something and planning for the future!

Are there any collaborations or special projects you're currently working on?

SOUL: We always have several plans for so many things, but we can’t reveal them yet.

How do you feel about the opportunity to perform at 'The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024' in New York?

KEEHO: We were blown away by the opportunity to perform at such an amazing music festival! We plan to take the opportunity, and show a huge audience who P1Harmony is and how great we are on stage! Can't wait to see you in New York!

What do you hope international audiences will take away from your performances?

INTAK: I hope everyone captures our performances as a moment filled with joy and happiness in their minds. If P1eces (the official fandom name of P1Harmony) have those kinds of memories because of us, there is nothing more valuable than that.

Have you ever been to Italy?

SOUL: I’ve never been there before, but I’ve heard that everywhere in Italy is beautiful, so I really want to travel there!

Is there a message you'd like to share with your fans in Italy, or any Italian fans you hope to meet in the future?

JIUNG: I would like to thank the fans in Italy who have shown us affectionate support and love despite the distance. We're diligently working towards bringing our incredible performance to Italy as soon as possible, so please stay tuned! Once again, I sincerely thank all of you.

If you could describe yourself in one word which would it be?

THEO: I would say it is the word ‘BEST’. Because P1Harmony members always go all out to create top-notch, high-quality work.

And who are P1harmony now?

JONGSEOB: P1Harmony is a hero for someone.