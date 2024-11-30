NOWADAYS: The New Generation of K-pop with 'Let’s get it'

Nowadays are rewriting the rules of K-pop. With their unique style, blending trendy looks and exceptional singing and dancing abilities, this rookie group is capturing the attention of fans and critics alike. Born under the wing of Cube Entertainment, Nowadays are the label's first boy band in eight years, following Pentagon, and its first new group in six years, after (G)I-DLE.

The group consists of five talented members – Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk, and Siyun – who debuted in April with their self-titled single Nowadays. Their second single, Nowhere, released in July, doubled their debut sales, with approximately 76,000 copies sold in the first week.

Nowadays are now ready to make an even bigger impact with their new digital single, Let's get it, released on November 21. This track marks a significant leap forward for the group, with a dynamic and modern sound paired with explosive choreography that highlights their natural talent. The song's lyrics reflect the drive to break boundaries and chase dreams, a theme that resonates strongly with the younger generation.

Nowadays are not just following K-pop trends; they are reinventing them, blending global influences with their distinctive personalities. Each member brings something unique to the table, whether it's Yoon's deep voice, Hyeonbin's leadership skills, Yeonwoo's charisma, Jinhyuk's dance expertise, or Siyun's magnetic charm.

With three singles released in less than a year – including Ticket, Troublesome, and the heartfelt Heart vs Head – Nowadays are building a repertoire that reflects their versatility and ambition. Each release brings them closer to earning the title of K-pop's "next big thing."

Panorama.it spoke to them exclusively.

Congratulations on your latest release! ‘Let's get it’ is an anthem for freedom and living in the moment. Can you share what this song means to you and what you hope listeners take away from it?

HYEONBIN: 'Let’s get it' is not only a way for us to wrap up this year but also to mark the beginning of the next year. I wish our fans can enjoy the moment when listening to this song.

YEONWOO: 'Let’s get it' is a phrase we often use among ourselves when we want to hype things up, and cheer each other on. I hope that when people listen to this song, they'll feel the same excitement.

The message of 'Let's get it' encourages people to unwind and have fun. How did you approach capturing this sense of freedom and joy in both the lyrics and performance?

JINHYUK: I put a lot of effort into writing lyrics that people can relate to and empathize with. Regarding the performance, we focused on adding emphasis to simple movements that aren't too exaggerated.

SIYUN: For the performance, I focused on incorporating gestures that convey a free and easy vibe.

NOWADAYS has a distinct style that fans love. How would you describe your unique sound, and what makes NOWADAYS such a special team?

YOON: NOWADAYS' music isn’t limited to a single genre, allowing us to show a variety of charms without any restrictions.

SIYUN: Personally, I think people who listen to our song can easily relate and find comfort, which is one of our strengths. Not only that, you can find the uniqueness of each member harmonizing beautifully within one piece of music.

How did you work together to blend each of your strengths into this track? Are there any special contributions from individual members that helped shape 'Let's get it'?

YEONWOO: The biggest strength of this song is our contribution to writing lyrics. Since our members contributed to the lyrics to share their own stories, I believe this song has more uniqueness and sincerity.

JINHYUK: Because four of our members participated in writing lyrics, each of our individual expressions is well reflected in the song. Also, in the performance, I think the charm of each one of us was captured perfectly.

If you could perform 'Let's get it' anywhere in the world, where would your dream stage be, and why?

HYEONBIN: If I can perform at Billboard one day, it will be the best day of my life! Also, I hope we can achieve No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

YOON: I want to perform at Billboard as well. It is the dream stage for every idol.

Besides 'Let's get it' is there another song you’ve released that holds a special place in your hearts? What makes it so meaningful?

YEONWOO: I really like 'TICKET' and 'Troublesome,' which are side tracks from our first and second singles. I usually enjoy the songs that have a hook with melodies, so that is why I love these two tracks, which have cute lyrics as well.

SIYUN: My favorite song these days is 'Heart vs Head'. The lyrics of this song are cute, written about changes that happen to yourself when you start liking someone. The melody of this song also grabs listeners’ attention perfectly.

Are there any specific artists or songs that have been inspiring you recently or that you’re all obsessed with?

HYEONBIN: I’m really into G-Dragon’s new song nowadays. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, and his comeback has made me listen to his previous songs as well. I can’t wait for his full album to be released soon!

SIYUN: I listen to BIG Naughty’s songs a lot these days. Out of all his songs, my favorite is ‘Vancouver 2’.

NOWADAYS radiates energy and positivity. How do you keep that spirit alive?

YOON: I think our energy comes from the chemistry between members. I receive a lot of energy from communicating with other members when I’m tired.

JINHYUK: We always say nice comments and joke around with each other to prevent our members from feeling down. I think that’s our secret to keeping my energy up. :)

NOWADAYS has built a unique fashion sense that fans admire. How do you choose your looks, and what inspires your style choices on stage and off?

HYEONBIN: When choosing my look, I always try to include at least one trendy element. It could be a keychain or even a small detail that matches the vibe of my outfit.

JINHYUK: I chose a concept for the day when picking my outfit. For example, I could try a hipster concept, casual concept, etc., letting my mood guide the choices :)

Music challenges have become a big part of promoting music. Are there any trendy challenges you’ve participated in, or would like to, to share your music in a fun way?

YOON: It was fun to see SIYUN get wet in the shower during the ‘Rainy Day (2024 Remake ver.)’ promotion.

YEONWOO: At the beginning of our new digital single 'Let's get It,' there's a phrase, “Red Light, Green Light (Korean traditional game that featured in Squid Game)" While preparing for the promotion, we made a short-form video of the members playing this game, and we had a great time enjoying it together.

As a group, what do you hope to communicate or inspire in your fans through your music and performances?

JINHYUK: I want our group to feel like a friend who’s always there to listen, support you during tough times, and bring both uplifting energy and heartfelt emotion to everyone!

SIYUN: I hope everyone who listens to our song can experience the various charms of NOWADAYS. We want to build happy, new memories each day with our fans.

Looking ahead to 2025, where do you see NOWADAYS? What are your dreams and goals for the future of the group?

HYEONBIN: Attending all the award ceremonies, receiving an award and performing on the stage will be my goal for 2025!



YOON: We want to make a lasting impression on the public and show our unique color and identity as NOWADAYS!

YEONWOO: I hope that 2025 will be a year filled with joy as I continue to grow musically and explore a variety of activities with my fans.