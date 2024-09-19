NOWADAYS are back and they plan to stay "Now Here"

Rising K-pop boy group NOWADAYS has returned in style with their highly anticipated second single album, NOWHERE. With three diverse tracks—"Why Not?", "Heart vs Head", and "Not Him, But You"—the album carries a powerful message of creating unforgettable moments through their signature charm and unique musicality. The phrase "NO WHERE, NOW HERE" encapsulates the duality of their storytelling, bringing fans on a journey through the highs and lows of love.

The title track, "Why Not?" sets the tone with its infectious hip-hop dance beat, amplified by funky brass elements that highlight the group's free-spirited yet intense appeal. The song’s playful lyrics tell the story of a boy falling head over heels for his dream girl while his friends tease him about his love-struck state. It’s a lighthearted, energetic anthem that showcases the group’s youthful vibe and dynamic performance skills.

This comeback sees the hitmaker team Boombastic at the helm of production. Known for their work with iconic artists like I.O.I ("Downpour"), SEVENTEEN ("Pretty U"), and god ("Look At Me"), Boombastic expertly crafted the lyrics, composition, and arrangement of NOWHERE. Their collaboration with NOWADAYS brings out the group’s quirky and passionate energy, creating a fresh yet familiar sound that is sure to resonate with fans.

Alongside "Why Not?", the album features "Heart vs Head," which delves into the relatable struggle of conflicting emotions in love. Its heartfelt lyrics paint a picture of a clumsy yet endearing romance where one’s feelings don’t always align with reality. "Not Him, But You" takes a more practical approach, offering advice from friends to a naive boy in love. Each song weaves together a multi-faceted narrative, adding depth and making the album a cohesive experience for listeners.

NOWADAYS is composed of five members: HYEONBIN, YOON, YEONWOO, JINHYUK and SIYUN. Since their debut under CUBE Entertainment, the group has quickly gained attention for their distinctive blend of quirky concepts and strong musicality. Known for their tight choreography and diverse vocal styles, the group continues to carve out a unique identity in the competitive world of K-pop.

NOWADAYS’ member SIYUN continues to demonstrate his musical prowess, contributing to the rap-making for "Not Him, But You." His involvement in the production process, having previously co-written the raps for their debut songs “OoWee” and “TICKET,” adds another layer of authenticity to the group’s artistry. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see if this comeback will solidify NOWADAYS’ place as the next leading boy group under CUBE Entertainment.

In an exclusive interview with Panorama.it, NOWADAYS shared their thoughts on the new album, expressing their excitement for what the future holds. Their passion for growth and creativity shines through in this release, and it’s clear that the journey of NOWADAYS is just getting started.

Panorama.it spoke with them.

Nice to meet you, boys; how have you been?

HYEONBIN: We’ve been working really hard to prepare for our comeback album! Since we want to show DAY_AND an even cooler and more improved version of ourselves compared to our debut, we’ve been putting in a lot of effort. We’re also hoping that this album will help more people get to know us, so we’re doing our best to make an amazing comeback.

YOON: We’ve been really busy preparing for our comeback and even released a digital single in the meantime! Everyday has been busy but we are so grateful about it!

How does [NOWHERE] differ from your debut album in terms of musical style and themes?

YEONWOO: Compared to our debut album, this one has a brighter, more playful, and mischievous vibe. It kind of feels like we’re high school students having fun!

JINHYUK: This time, the song has a much more upbeat and energetic vibe, and I believe the concept really highlights our strengths - our friendly and playful side :)

Can you share any behind the scene episode during the music video filming for ‘Why Not?’

HYEONBIN: There was an episode in the music video where the song was played nonstop, and we had to perform our movements in response to the music freestyle. I remember the director was surprised when I unintentionally struck the camera with my hand since I was so into it.

YOON: There was a scene where each of us played a different sport, and everyone fit their role so well that it was great to watch. It was a fresh experience, and I had a lot of fun!

Which song from your debut album do you feel connects most closely with "Why Not?"

JINHYUK: Rather than saying it’s similar to any specific song, I felt that the track is really unique. It reminded me of the mood of the Block B group!

SIYUN: I don’t think there’s anything exactly like it! If I had to choose, it might be somewhat similar to “OoWee,” but this track has a more hip and mischievous vibe that really shows our playful side.

How does the musical direction of [NOWHERE] compare to your debut album?

YEONWOO: In our debut album, we showed a variety of energies and moods. This time, it feels like we’re expressing one type of energy in different forms. The similarity seems to be in the emotions of curiosity and playfulness that adventurous NOWADAYS experience.

SIYUN: This single also includes a few songs that show a different side of us than our debut album. However, I believe this new album has a more distinct NOWADAYS color.

How have you grown as performers since your debut, and how is that growth reflected in "Why Not?"

HYEONBIN: As a vocalist, I studied ways to improve my vocal skills. For this title track, I focused on refining the finer details and achieving a unique tone, so I believe the quality of my vocals has improved compared to our debut song.

JINHYUK: Since our debut, I’ve improved by finding ways to look even better on camera. Also, for this title track, I think I’ll be able to show off more powerful dance moves and better control of dynamics in the choreography.

If each member had to choose the killing part from the title track ‘Why Not?,’ what would it be?

HYEONBIN: There is a lyric in chorus saying “미쳐 팔짝 배아파 다들 그래” was very interesting to me so I would choose this part as a killing part.

YOON: I think there’s something thrilling about how the song ends with the lyrics ‘why not?’ just like the title, so the ending is my personal killing part.

YEONWOO: One of my favorite part of this song is SIYUN’s 2nd verse rap part.

JINHYUK: I assume the last “Why Not?” ending part is the killing part from the title track!

SIYUN: The killing point of this song is the part where the vocal members ad-lib part after the part, "I can't live without the person I love 난 얘 아니면 못 살아".

Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories from the making of [NOWHERE]?

JINHYUK: Our choreography was pretty intense, so I remember getting overwhelmed when we had to learn and memorize the choreography in such a short period of time.

SIYUN: My rap part in this album is much more powerful compared to our last debut album. Therefore, I did my best to put my whole soul into the recording in order to show this charismatic part effectively to our fans!

Looking back at your debut, what advice would you give your past selves as you prepared for [NOWHERE]?

YOON: Don't be in a hurry and stay patient. Since you are doing great, let's love ourselves a little more and have a little more faith in yourself . You can do it! It's what I want to say!

YEONWOO: Since we performed with a lot of tension when we debuted, we couldn't take care of both the situation of the stage and the fans from a broad perspective, so I would like to say to myself that please enjoy your stage without any nerves.

If each of you had to describe himself in one word, which would it be?

HYEONBIN: I'm the one who will chart on the billboard. (A.K.A Billboard Namja)

YOON: The best way to describe it would be a mischievous boy.

YEONWOO: I love to describe myself as a diamond. Before processing, it is raw and natural, but with careful, exact processing, it can have a very high value. I believe that's who I am.

JINHYUK: I would like to think of myself as someone who is born to be on stage.

SIYUN: I’m handy man like MacGyver who adapts his appearance to fit whatever the situation is!

Who are NOWADAYS now?

HYEONBIN: In my opinion, NOWADAYS is still unfinished and imperfect at this point, but it will be an interesting journey to transform this imperfection into something complete! So please stay tuned!

JINHYUK: As if now, I see NOWADAYS as a group that’s even more united and close to each other. We're a friendly group that gets along well with fans and friends without any awkwardness.