Growth and gratitude are “SOME” of the ingredients in Moon Jong Up’s comeback

South Korean singer-songwriter Moon Jong Up has reemerged into the K-pop scene after a hiatus of 2 years and 3 months, bringing forth his highly anticipated 2nd mini album, "SOME." This musical venture marks a significant milestone in Moon Jong Up's career, following the release of his debut mini album, "Us," in 2021.

In a heartfelt message to his dedicated fanbase, Moon Jong Up expressed his gratitude, stating, "I had many things happen over the course of 2 years and 3 months. I want to express my gratitude to the fans who waited for me first. As it's been a while since my comeback, I've made an effort to showcase myself as much as possible. I hope to have a successful 2023 without any regrets."

"SOME" is poised to captivate fans by showcasing Moon Jong Up's musical growth and mature masculinity. The album comprises five new songs, each offering a glimpse into the artist's unique style. The title track, "X.O.X," co-written by Moon Jong Up himself, weaves together lyrics inspired by his signature theme, the MOON (달), with the resonance of analog synth sounds. Another standout track, "Fine," is a poignant expression of gratitude and affection towards fans who have consistently supported him throughout his journey.

The album not only represents Moon Jong Up's artistic evolution but also serves as a testament to his dedication to delivering quality music. Other tracks featured in "SOME" include "Stuck," "Common," and an English version of "Common."

Moon Jong Up's musical journey began when he officially debuted as a member of the renowned K-pop boy group B.A.P. in January 2012. Transitioning to a solo career in May 2020 with the release of his debut single, "Headache," Moon Jong Up has continued to carve his own path in the industry. In February 2023, Moon Jong Up showcased his versatility by participating as a member of team 24시 in the popular JTBC show "피크타임" (Peak Time). Notably, he secured 1st place in the global individual vote and contributed to his team achieving 3rd place overall, further solidifying his presence beyond the music realm.

As Moon Jong Up embarks on this new chapter, "SOME" stands as not just a collection of songs but a reflection of an artist's evolution, promising a compelling and successful 2023 for Moon Jong Up.

Panorama.it spoke with him.



















Nice to meet you, and thank you for being here with us. Can I ask you to introduce yourself to our readers?

Moon Jong Up : Hello, I’m a solo singer from Korea, Moon Jong Up.

First of all, congratulations on your new release. Let’s talk about SOME. This is your second mini-album as a solo artist. How does it feel?



Moon Jong Up : I prepared a lot for this album as I also had a lot of anticipation for it, and I’m satisfied with how it came out.

How would you describe this album?

Moon Jong Up : You will be able to see many aspects in this one album, and this album is also a part of me. I still have a lot more sides that I wish to present to the world.

The title track is X.O.X. You participated in the writing; how was the creative process?



Moon Jong Up : Even though it’s rather short, I wanted to convey my story with my participation. It was a pleasing experience!

The song features lyrics inspired by your signature theme: the moon. If you had to recall a particular memory connected to the moon, which would it be?



Moon Jong Up : I remember being active at night ever since I was young.

While talking before, I have highlighted this is your second mini-album as a solo artist. But your career began a few years ago with B.A.P. How being in such an important group in K-pop history shaped you and your music as a soloist?



Moon Jong Up : I don’t think I would have been able to start my solo career without B.A.P, quite literally. All group activities became solid roots for me.

This is your first comeback after a hiatus that lasted over two years. Many things happened during this time; how was it for you to be far from the scene for so long and now be back in the game?



Moon Jong Up : During a long hiatus, there were some challenging times and those times made this album that much more special. I believe my relationship with my fans has become stronger through challenging times.

Last February, you took part in the survival music show Peak Time. Why did you choose to be part of the program?



Moon Jong Up : I was hoping to present myself more to the world. I wanted people to look at and pay attention to me.

Is there someone that impressed you a lot during the show and you would love to work with?



Moon Jong Up : I was honestly impressed with all the participants in the show. Personally, I would love to work with Jay Park one day.

I have some sort of signature question. If you had to describe yourself in one word, which would it be?

Moon Jong Up : Metamon-Jong Up. I want to show various sides of me.

My last question: who is Moon Jong Up now?

