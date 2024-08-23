KARD choose Italy as background for their new musical chapter

KARD, the renowned South Korean K-pop group, has chosen Italy as the setting for the next chapter in their evolving musical journey. The group filmed the music video for their latest single, "Tell My Momma," at the historic Palazzo Arese Borromeo di Cesano Maderno. This architectural landmark, with its rich history and stunning design, provided a striking backdrop that aligns with the group's aim to merge contemporary music with timeless elegance.

The release of "Tell My Momma" coincides with KARD's broader artistic shift, as reflected in their new album, Where To Now?, released on August 13. This album marks a departure from their previous work, emphasizing a more refined, easy-listening experience for their audience.

This new direction comes after more than a year since their last comeback with the album ICKY. Known for their dynamic discography and signature sound, which blends moombahton and other eclectic influences, KARD has consistently garnered significant international acclaim, particularly in South America and Europe. Despite this global success—evidenced by the fact that over 90 percent of their music streams come from abroad—the group has expressed a strong desire to reconnect with their domestic audience.

Where To Now? reflects this balancing act between maintaining their global appeal and exploring new artistic territories. The album's lead single, "Tell My Momma," features a catchy chorus and predominantly English lyrics, with the exception of J.Seph’s Korean rap verse. The seven-track album also showcases a variety of genres, ranging from tropical pop to electro-pop and hip-hop dance, illustrating KARD’s versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds.

Since their debut in 2017, KARD has distinguished itself as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry, particularly as a mixed-gender group—a rarity in the genre. With past hits such as "Oh NaNa," "Don't Recall," "Hola Hola," and "Ring the Alarm," KARD has solidified their place in the global music scene. Their latest project, however, suggests that the group is not resting on their laurels but is actively seeking new directions and opportunities to evolve as artists.

The choice of Palazzo Arese Borromeo for the "Tell My Momma" music video symbolizes this transition, offering a visual metaphor for KARD's blend of tradition and innovation. The video's rapid accumulation of views highlights the continued global interest in KARD's work, as the group embarks on this new phase of their artistic journey.

Panorama.it spoke with them.





"Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)" marks a new chapter for KARD. How does this mini album reflect the group's growth over the past seven years?



BM : In our timeline of our career, we're trying to accept and try new things while maintaining our original sonics, upgrading the quality of our artistry. For a year and three months we had a lot of trial and error trying to come to a collective consensus with our label but after a long hiatus Where to now part 1: yellow light is ready for the world.

J.Seph : I feel we've grown in that our activities are no longer just difficult but enjoyable as well. We’ve become more experienced in managing our energy levels.

SOMIN: This will be a turning point for us. We used to think that our strong image (we’d been doing) was our identity and something we needed to maintain, but preparing for this album made us realize what we had been missing.

This album allowed us to move beyond our previous concept and rediscover the diverse strengths we have.

JIWOO: Since this is our first album after renewing our contract, it feels particularly meaningful. I saw a photo made by a fan that captured both our fresh debut performance of "Hola Hola" with the fans and our happy selves seven years later, along with the fans. It felt both subtle and nostalgic. It really hit me how much we and our fans have grown together over these seven years. I could truly feel the passage of time and the moments we’ve shared.

Can you share the inspiration behind the title track ‘Tell My Momma’ and what message you hope to convey through it?

BM : We wanted to go with something more easy-listening and digestible for the masses which is a big turn from our performance heavy tracks. TMM is about a sincere love grown to the point of desire to tell to your mother about it.

J.Seph : The song features cute lyrics with a youthful feel. I think all the members have captured that vibe well, which makes performing the song on stage really enjoyable.

SOMIN: While the lyrics are cute, I also want to convey that this song has a vibe that feels like a refreshing shade on a hot summer day—it's a healing track.

JIWOO: The song is about having someone you like so much that you’d want to tell your mom about them. I also hope that fans feel like this song is something they can proudly share with their parents about us.

How did the creative process for this mini-album differ from your previous projects, especially given the theme of transformation?

BM : The concept of "Less is more" was difficult to put into effect being that kpop has so many layers when it comes to not only the music but details in visuals and performance. Accepting it and finding a different side of ourselves in simplicity brought out a new color.

J.Seph : This concept deals with a totally different theme from our previous ones. Instead of creating something that blows away the heat, we aimed for a mood where you can feel a cool breeze under the shade.

SOMIN: We really minimized a lot. We toned down the strong elements like makeup, costumes, and choreography, and focused on trying new things, like freckled makeup and a vintage retro feel from the '80s.

JIWOO: It’s rare for us to write lyrics for demo tracks, but the songs we chose this time had fully developed lyrics and themes from the first time. We decided to keep the original English lyrics as translating them into Korean might dilute their impact. This is our first album with almost all the lyrics in English.

What was the most challenging part of producing ‘Tell My Momma,’ and how did you overcome it as a group?

BM : The hiatus was definitely the toughest part. After the release of our album Icky we immediately went into preparation for our next album while simultaneously touring the world. Like any other group and its labels, coming to a consensus is the most difficult because someone always needs to compromise

J.Seph : Overall, we had a lot of fun working on it. Although it's a soft song, we tried to convey a sense of strength within it. We aimed to avoid making it appear just simply cheerful, and I think our efforts were successful in the choreography.

SOMIN: The hardest part is always choosing the right track. We constantly ponder which song will best convey our intentions and attract more listeners. However, we were able to overcome this challenge with a lot of discussion and support from the company this time.

JIWOO: The choreography was the toughest part. As a group known for strong performances, it took a long time to create choreography that fit this song. We had to simplify a lot, which felt awkward at first, and we were concerned about how it would look on stage. But after reviewing the monitors, we decided that this choreography was the right fit for "Tell My Momma," and everyone committed fully to preparing for it.

As KARD celebrates its seventh anniversary, how does it feel to see how far you've come since your debut?

BM : Not a lot of groups or artists make it this far. I realized I never took into perspective how lucky I was because relatively speaking, there are thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of aspiring artists(that we don't see) that don't make it even into their 2nd year for various reasons. So for me it's a huge celebration of hurdles we've overcome and of the future ahead

J.Seph : Seven years have flown by, and with our seventh album now out, it feels like time has just slipped away. It’s not always been easy, but it’s definitely been a positive journey. The unforgettable experiences are still ongoing, and we still have a long way to go!

SOMIN: It’s amazing how time has passed. We’ve visited many countries, released albums, and I’m so grateful that we’ve made it this far thanks to our fans. I hope we can continue to do even better in the future.

JIWOO: It’s hard to believe that seven years have gone by so quickly. I also feel a bit regretful and sorry that we haven’t been able to show our fans more music and activities. I’m really thankful to the members, the company, and our fans for walking this path with us for seven years. I hope we can continue to be together moving forward.

What role does each member’s unique personality play in shaping KARD’s identity as a group?

BM : I like to believe I bring organization on the music end. As a producer and talent I'm able to communicate between artist and label, artist and producer, artist and artist to not only expidite music production but to make sure everyone has the sound they want, if not, better.

J.Seph : I think the unique moods of each member come together to define our identity. When we all come together on a track, the distinct color of KARD is completed.

SOMIN: I see myself as playing a sort of bridging role. If you listen to the voices of the other members compared to mine, you might notice a difference. I think my voice helps to balance and connect their unique and distinct tones.

JIWOO: BM brings a lot of professional musical knowledge and support. J.Seph adds depth to our tracks with his unique rapping and Korean lyrics, creating a great atmosphere. Somin enhances our music with her various ideas and beautiful tone. We each contribute our strengths and complement each other like pieces of a puzzle.

KARD has a unique co-ed concept in K-pop. How has this dynamic influenced your music and performances over the years?

BM : If you take into perspective how often you hear a male and female voice in one song in kpop, it really isnt too prevalent where for us, it's every song. I think even now because we're such a rare case, it remains fresh to fans of this genre.

J.Seph : Each member has their own distinct color, and when we come together, it creates a synergy. We call this our unique KARD color!

SOMIN: At first, I wondered if being a co-ed group was a bit risky challenge. But now, I feel really proud. At this point, we’re almost the only ones in the co-ed group category, so we can truly prove that we’re one of a kind.

JIWOO: At first, I wasn’t very interested in the genre we were working in. But as we’ve been doing this, I’ve become more interested and motivated to explore it further and do well in it.

As a co-ed group, how do you ensure that both male and female perspectives are represented in your music and performances?

BM : A lot of communication, a lot of compromise and consideration for each other. Were at a very good place with each other but it definately wasn't easy getting here. Women and men are hardwired differently and ultimately I’m very thankful to have learned(though I’m yet very very far) how to be considerate towards a womans viewpoint.

J.Seph : Tuning, pitch, and timbre can all be different, but matching the key is probably the biggest challenge for a co-ed group. However, when it does come together well, it really enhances the overall feeling.

SOMIN: For the songs, we look for parts where female voices can be minimized and figure out where the guys' raps should fit, along with arranging the music. In terms of choreography, the choreographers did a fantastic job creating a harmonious and expressive performance.

JIWOO: Having both male and female voices and movements in a single song or performance is a huge advantage. It allows us to express and show a wide range of ideas. We can present different colors and dynamics with any arrangement we choose.

How do you balance maintaining your signature sound while exploring new genres and styles?

BM : Because all of our tones are so distinct and easy to distinguish, I like to believe exploring new genres doesnt have an effect on maintenece of signature sound. If all four of us are on a track, it's automatic!

J.Seph : If you look at our tracks, you’ll see a variety of music styles included. Even if we try new genres, the mood tends to stay similar to our previous songs, so it doesn’t feel like we’re straying too far from our signature sound.

SOMIN: We spend a lot of time discussing and thinking about what the trends are and how we can adapt them to fit KARD’s style. That’s how we manage to stay true to our signature sound while exploring new styles.

JIWOO: Researching and designing new genres and songs is incredibly exciting and fun. While I want to show different aspects and a variety of styles with each track, my core style remains with the essence of Jiwoo, so it naturally maintains our unique identity.

1Can you describe the role each member played in shaping the sound and concept of "Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)"?

BM : Production wise, a lot of the demos came catered to a solo female artist which meant we had to restructure and add arrangements which we all did together. Also, recording this album this time around really felt just like a group of kids who love doing music gathered to have plain fun.

J.Seph : My verse starts with a melody and then transitions into rap. It was an attempt to blend both styles, and I’m personally very satisfied with how it turned out, so I enjoyed working on it.

SOMIN: Vocally, I really focused on using my breath control this time. I made sure to enhance the mix where it could bring out the best in the song. I hoped that the emotions I felt when I first heard the track would be something our fans could also experience.

JIWOO: We each contributed a lot of ideas and did extensive research on vocal techniques, tones, and details to design our sound.

How has your relationship with your global fanbase evolved since your debut, and how do you stay connected with them?

BM : Amazing. A lot through social media and constant touring overseas.

J.Seph : Although we can’t always communicate verbally with our international HIDDEN KARD, we still try to connect using body language and everything. When we have opportunities like high-touch events or fan signings, I make a point to maintain eye contact.

SOMIN: After the release of "Oh Na Na," our overseas fans showed us so much love that we were able to go on tour. We've been touring for seven years now, and I believe the reason we can continue so steadily is because of the trust and support from our fans.

JIWOO: I think the bond with our fans was formed through touring. To maintain that connection, we rely on tours and social media. We also use apps like Bubble to stay in touch with our fans.

Looking back on your journey as a group, what moments stand out as the most memorable or defining for KARD?

BM : Personally, when I find myself reflecting on the process and then see where im at, every moment, show, fight, bead of sweat plays its part so its hard to pick out a "most memorable" I think the process as a whole itself is what ultimately defines who and what we are today.

J.Seph : Traveling and performing all around the world has been an incredible experience and a meaningful achievement. I’m grateful that we still have fans who support KARD, and I hope to continue gaining more experiences.

SOMIN: The moment of our debut suddenly comes to mind. I was so nervous back then, but since then, I feel like we’ve grown a lot through our experiences. I think everything we've achieved is truly remarkable and impressive.

JIWOO: More than any single moment, what stands out to me is the sight of us performing on stage.

How do you handle the pressures of constantly innovating and staying relevant in the fastpaced world of K-pop?

BM : I don't feel too much pressure to be honest. I have fun finding new roads and messages. With what often seems like an overly imaginative, it's kind of easy and enjoyable for me to find a new way to surprise my fans. That's not to say I'm super innovative, rather I like stirring up conversations a bit.

J.Seph : We started from a unique point, so we focus on doing our own thing rather than getting swept up in changes.

SOMIN: I think it’s important to quickly catch on to trends and follow them. These days, short-form content is popular, so we’re also engaging with fans through that. Staying connected with fans is crucial.

JIWOO: While there can be pressure, I often think about our fans who are always waiting and supporting us. I dream of achieving bigger goals, but before that, I want to create work and performances that our fans will love and be proud of.

What message or feeling do you hope listeners take away from "Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)"?

BM : Enjoy life. It's too short. Love more, make mistakes, learn from them, the progress is the best part.

J.Seph : I hope listeners can find a sense of relaxation and ease with this song. I’d like it to be like an iced Americano, caffeine on a hot day—a refreshing moment of relief. I hope the song brings the same joy as feeling a cool breeze in the shade.

SOMIN: Just like how you feel refreshed and happy when you find a cool spot on a hot day, I hope this album becomes something that brings that kind of joy to listeners.

JIWOO: KARD loves to experiment and wants to keep evolving. I hope that listeners feel that KARD has a wide range of capabilities after hearing this album.

As artists, what goals or aspirations do you have for the future, both individually and as a group?

BM : Just to continue what were doing today as consistent as we can, that's all.

J.Seph : I’d like to subtly integrate into each other’s lives. Lately, I feel deeply grateful that our fans still remember and support KARD. I hope to blend in gently, just like we do now, even if it’s not intense.

SOMIN: I want to keep being consistent. Even though it’s a path I chose, there’s always a chance to give up or stop midway. However, I’ve received so much love throughout those years, and I feel I haven’t fully repaid that to our fans yet. I want to continue consistently and give back even more love in return.

JIWOO: I want to create a genre that is uniquely ‘JIWOO’. I want people to hear a song and say, “This sounds like a JIWOO song.”

Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories or fun moments from the making of this mini album that fans might not know about?

BM : There's a set of contents set to release for TMM that involves a lot of acting between members that I believe will have fans to have very mixed reactions so stay tuned!

J.Seph : When I was playing the role of a painter during the Music video scene. Since the camera focused on my face, I only paid attention to my facial expressions and left where the brush was going to my unconscious mind. When the angle changed and the canvas was shown, I found that I aimed at the left nostril of the woman in the painting. It was funny to see where my unconscious mind had directed.

SOMIN: Since this album is Part 1, there will be a Part 2, right? We’ve already finished recording it, so I think we’ll be able to share it with you soon.

JIWOO: For this album, I wore a wig for scalp health reasons, but to make it look natural, I shaved a bit around the back of my neck and sideburns.

What do you enjoy doing during your downtime or when you're not working on music?

BM : Nowadays I've been boxing. I love that it keeps my stamina up because it helps for our stages as well. Also picked up a camera to slowly get into filming and editing as well! Aside from that music is everything. If im not making it i'm constantly looking for it.

J.Seph : I play computer games. When I'm not doing well in a game, I watch gaming YouTube videos to learn and then regain my confidence to play again. And when things aren’t going well again, I go back YouTube. It’s a cycle of playing, studying, and playing.

SOMIN: I just like to stay at home or meet friends to eat good food. Since we’re often together as a group during activities, I enjoy spending my downtime alone or with a friend.

JIWOO: I just like to chill… I watch YouTube or Netflix while enjoying a beer or take long walks.

What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned from each other as bandmates?

BM : Patience. When I was young, accepting differences and still loving a person felt impossible but making memories and having the same goals really has its way of putting differences aside.

J.Seph : I’ve learned the importance of being punctual. I used to have a habit of being on "Korean time," but thanks to Somin’s coaching, that’s changed. I consider it a positive lesson that has continued to benefit me.

SOMIN: I’ve learned not to be confined by rigid rules. I’m naturally quite cautious and afraid of taking risks, but thanks to Matthew, I’ve been able to overcome some of those fears.

JIWOO: I’ve learned a lot about mutual consideration and maintaining boundaries in group living. It’s important to respect each other and keep a balance while working together.

If you could collaborate with any artist, from any genre or country, who would it be and why?

BM : Tyla, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Odeal

J.Seph : LeBron James. I became such a huge fan during the Olympics, and I’d love to have him in a music video. I’d need to achieve great success to make that happen, so I’ll keep pushing forward!

SOMIN: I’d be thrilled to collaborate with artists I frequently listen to and admire, like Ariana Grande, Tyla, Victoria Monét, and Becky G. It would make me so happy to have our voices together on one track.

JIWOO: Every artist!



How do you envision KARD’s legacy in the K-pop industry, and what do you hope to achieve in the years to come?

BM : I've let go of material things, numbers, plaques and accalades. I just want to maintain good health to be able to continue to entertain my fans and followers on and off stage

J.Seph : I see it like camel through a needle's eye—it felt like a miracle just making it this far from the beginning. Although there’s still a long way to go, as long as I’m with my long-time friends(HIDDEN KARD & members), I’m confident we can overcome any challenges!

SOMIN: I want to continue creating great things steadily, just like we’re doing now. I hope to perform at the largest venues in Korea someday, and I’m determined to make that happen.

JIWOO: Since there aren’t many co-ed groups, I hope we can keep showing a great image for a long time.