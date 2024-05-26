In conversation with BM

Talented. Provocative. Funny. Hot: all adjectives Matthew Kim - aka BM, aka Big Matthew - knows he can easily wear, like fitted clothes.

Class 1992, member of the mixed gender K-pop group KARD, BM just published his first EP, “Element”, an album born from BM’s curiosity on why emotions, such as love, heartbreak, and jealousy, develop from relationships between a man and a woman.

BM worked as the chief producer of this album, transforming it into a perfect projection of his feelings and thoughts through music.

BM is now shaping his own music universe since his debut in 2017; Nectar, the album's title track, features none other than Jay Park and is produced by Francis GotHeat, known for collaborating with world-renowned rapper Drake and others. Being an Afrobeat-based pop song, Nectar, thanks to the unique vocals of BM and Jay Park, creates a highly addictive sound. The music video, released alongside the track, presents BM's stage performance in a musical-like setting. Various lights enhance the dramatic atmosphere, highlighting BM's groovy appeal. Park Jae-beom, who features on the track, also appears in the music video, demonstrating his unique chemistry with BM.

But Element is much more. Since the first listening, you will be projected in BM’s musical world, where he showcases his diverse musical talents and distinct style. The album features a blend of genres, demonstrating BM's versatility as an artist. "Element" is a compelling collection that emphasizes BM's growth as a solo artist and his capability to transcend musical boundaries.

Panorama.it spoke with him.

Nice to meet you and thank you for being here. Can you please introduce yourself to Panorama’s readers?

Hello Panorama readers. I'm Matthew better known as BM from KARD. Thanks for tuning in!

Let’s start by talking about your first solo EP. How does if feels to have it published?

It feels amazing. I feel like this album is a huge improvement of music production while being music that I would listen to on my own as well.

I wanna dig into the title more, Element. What does it mean for you?

I named my EP Element because I love the concept of how the mixture of certain elements can create a new element that can either be a necessity or even a detriment to us. I feel like the elements that surround me in my life at this point in time in my career are all ones that mix with me to create something more beautiful

If you had to choose one element to describe yourself which would it be and why?

Water. Things are flowing so well in my life right now and im in a headspace where problems aren’t as big as they seem and solutions are so much easier to find solely because I no longer panic and accept problems as small hurdles to improving not only as an artist but as a human being.

Element themes around “passionate relationships”. How did you approached the theme and why did you choose it as the main thread of your first EP?

All the songs cohesively touch on passionate relationships. Whether it be regarding love or something a bit more spicy. Really more than the theme the genre of music was really what I wanted to focus on. Its a mixture of afropop/afropop and 2000’s throwback r&b and hiphop. A mixture that I myself enjoy listening to nowadays.

The EP has five tracks: “Nectar,” “Embers,” “Loyalty,” “Motion” and “Badgirl Badboy”. Which one was the most difficult to realize and why?

None of them were difficult! I think the toughest part of this album was finishing each track. I had immense help from the producers that cowrote with me and I have to give it up to them because the influence they had on me this album elevated me so much.

Nectar features Jay Park. Can you tell us more about the song?

Nectar is about love and infatuation at first sight. I wanted to have Jay on this song as he’s been a huge inspiration since the start of my career. Maybe even the one to first instill in me the vision of being an performing artist at all.

How was working on it with Jay?

Amazing. He’s always set a good example of how hard you should hustle from a distance, but experiencing how humble and helpful he in person for the first time was education for how to carry myself and help the new up and coming artists when I make it to a similar caliber.

Also Badgirl Badboy features your bandmate, KARD’s Somin. How was working on this track?

SO much fun. Somin is someone I highly look up to because she has absolutely no bad habits on stage. I consider her one of the if not the most professional artist I’ve witnessed on and off stage. Not to mention her voice was perfect for this track as it added the sexy, feminine calm, but badass energy.

There is something I’m curious about: your live show “After the after Party” will be a “phone free” show. Why did you make this choice?

I wanted the audience to really engage and have fun and not miss a memorable moment due to trying to get the moment on their phone. while I do understand that going back to those memories on a screen reminds you of the feeling, I wanted the feeling to be engraved stronger by not worrying about getting a good shot of the performance and having their attention locked in.

I know you have been to Milan for fashion week, but can we hope to see you soon performing in Italy?

I would love to perform again in Italy. I miss the fans there very much and I feel like the cities in Italy would really vibe to ‘Element’ and the energy I bring to ATAP. Maybe potential ATAP in Europe later this year or the next!

If you had to describe yourself in one word only, which would it be?

Peaceful.

Who is BM now?

An average guy who got lucky through hard work and perseverance. I think this is BM now and forever. I hope to keep this mindset, if not , be reminded if I ever get to big headed because at this rate, I really believe there are bigger things waiting for me. So please as fans keep me accountable!