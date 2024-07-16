Diving into summer with (G)I-DLE

A catchy, flirtatious melody and bold lyrics—this is Klaxon, the title track chosen by the girl group (G)I-DLE, which has made a vibrant return to the K-pop scene with their latest mini album, "I SWAY." Klaxon's music video showcases the group's dynamic dance styles and perfectly captures the essence of a summer getaway fun party.

"Klaxon," composed and written by member Soyeon, is a quintessential (G)I-DLE track featuring explosive strings and brass, groovy bass, and rhythmic guitar sounds. It conveys the thrill of falling in love in a witty and playful manner. The term "klaxon" refers to a loud horn, symbolizing the group's bold declaration of summer and love. The song's lyrics are straightforward and daring, inviting listeners to enjoy the sweltering heat and spontaneous adventures, with lines like, "Yeah, how about we drive a convertible? We'll play 'Wannabe' by Spice Girls, okay?"

The new mini album "I SWAY" is (G)I-DLE's seventh release and marks their first comeback in six months, making it a significant event for their devoted fanbase. The album features four tracks: the title track "Klaxon," "Last Forever," "Bloom," and "Neverland." Each song is a testament to the members' artistic talents, as they participated in writing and composing all the tracks.

The album's title, "I SWAY," evokes a sense of movement and rhythm, perfectly capturing the infectious beats and melodies that (G)I-DLE is known for. The teaser poster for the comeback, adorned with the phrase "Summer Vacation" and vibrant retro elements, hints at a lively and nostalgic aesthetic that promises to transport listeners to sun-soaked days of fun and freedom.

Comprising the talents of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, (G)I-DLE has carved out a unique niche in the competitive K-pop industry. Miyeon is known for her powerful vocals and stage presence, while Minnie adds a distinct flavor with her unique voice and songwriting skills. Soyeon, the group's leader, is renowned for her rapping, composing, and producing abilities. Yuqi brings a rich, deep voice and playful energy to the group, and Shuhua, the youngest member, is known for her visuals and growing vocal prowess. Each member brings her unique charisma and talent to the group, ensuring fans a diverse and dynamic musical experience.

"Klaxon" is infused with Y2K vibes, a trend that refers to the aesthetic styles of the late 1990s and early 2000s. This influence is evident in the song's retro beats and nostalgic lyrics, which resonate with both older fans who remember the Y2K era and younger listeners who are discovering it for the first time. The playful and colorful aesthetic of the music video also reflects this throwback trend, enhancing the song's overall appeal.

In (G)I-DLE's "Klaxon" lyrics, the girl group announces the beginning of the summer and tells the world, “It might sound a bit crazy, but I’m in love with you.” Matching the group’s bold and brave theme, the lyrics are straightforward in their confession, where they sing, “Yeah, a romantic drama cooler than a movie/When I first saw you, I knew you’re my other half/You keep acting a fool and ignoring, no way/I shout for you to pull over.” The song has been dubbed by fans as the “summer anthem of the year,” where the girls invite the listeners to enjoy the sweltering heat, crooning, “Yeah, how about we drive a convertible?/We’ll play ‘Wannabe’ by Spice Girls, okay?/Hey, that girl is clearly troubled/Stop staring at her and buckle up by my side/Pretty hot stuff, hot stuff, beautiful/But don’t worry, I don’t want a boy toy/Let’s stop on the side for a moment/Without signaling, just pull over.”

(G)I-DLE's latest comeback with "I SWAY" and its title track "Klaxon" has once again showcased their ability to blend musical innovation with nostalgic elements, creating a fresh and exciting experience for their fans. With their track record of delivering chart-topping hits and visually stunning performances, (G)I-DLE is set to dominate the K-pop scene this summer, inviting everyone to sway along with them.

Panorama.it spoke with them.









Nice to meet you again, girls. How have you been?

YUQI: Nice to meet you Panorama readers! I was quite busy getting ready for this album after completing my first solo album promotion.

SHUHUA: It's great to see you again, and I've been putting a lot of effort into our new album release.

I would love to start by talking about your new album, [I SWAY]. Can you tell us more?

SOYEON: I tried to prepare an album that people can enjoy compared to our last album.

This is your 7th mini album; how do you feel you grew as an idol from your debut til now?

MIYEON: With each album, we challenged ourselves with new concepts and stories that we were passionate about, which allowed us to develop our own unique genre ‘(G)I-DLE’. Additionally, thanks to our fan’s love and support, we were able to enjoy the music all along.

MINNIE: Since the debut, I've made significant progress with my singing, stage presence, and other aspects. Of course, I still feel there’s room for improvement, and I'm always trying to get better.

Klaxon is your title track. What would you say about it if you had to describe it in your own words?

SOYEON: ‘Klaxon’ is a charming song that features the narrator's bold, confident, yet also awkward characteristics.

YUQI: The sound of cars honking in the ‘Klaxon’ reminds me of a cheerful summer road trip, which I truly enjoy. My hope is that everyone who hears this song has the same excitement about how enjoyable summer can be.

This new album portrays the willingness to enjoy every moment. Which are the moments as (G)I-DLE you enjoy the most?

MIYEON: Being on stage with our members and fans is the moment I enjoy the most. I feel happiest when we share the same energy and emotions in the same place together.

MINNIE: For me, there is nothing better than performing on stage as (G)I-DLE in front of NEVERLAND.

SHUHUA: When I look back on what I have achieved with the members, I think I am genuinely happy.

Did they differ from your private life? What are the moments you enjoy when you are not working?

MINNIE: Personally, performing on stage as (G)I-DLE in front of NEVERLAND is the most joyful moment for me as well. However, I try to cherish the time spent with my family while I enjoy my free time.

SHUHUA: Of course, the best part of being a (G)I-DLE is meeting NEVERLAND. Though it may be a small thing, my favorite thing to do these days is remove all of my heavy makeup for performance and return to my natural self.

Can you share any interesting stories or moments from the recording sessions of [I SWAY]?

SOYEON: I still smile when I listen to the 'honk honk' part. It was fun because it was difficult to pitch it perfectly during the recording.

YUQI: I remember recording the chorus section in which SOYEON complimented me on how my vocal suits well with the part. I felt incredibly proud that I was able to pull it off myself.

Which track on [I SWAY] do you think will surprise your fans the most?

MIYEON: We prepared this album with the expectation that fans would enjoy every song on it along with the title track. This time, there’s a song we made with our fans in mind, so I hope our fans like it.

MINNIE: Our fans will be pleasantly surprised by the last track, ‘Neverland’. Please enjoy this song that we wrote with our fans in mind from the very beginning!

Can you tell us about any behind-the-scenes moments that stand out from the making of [I SWAY]?

MINNIE: We filmed the music video for ‘Klaxon’ in my hometown, Thailand. We visited the desert in Ratchaburi, which was somewhere I had never gone before in my life. It was such an amazing experience!

SOYEON: We tried to make things more simple, and put a lot of effort into trying various approaches that (G)I-DLE hadn’t attempted before.

YUQI: This time, we filmed the music video in Thailand, and although I usually don't mind the heat or the cold, I remember it being quite hot there. I ended up getting quite tan during the filming. I also recall all the members commenting a lot about how hot it was.

Italy truly loves you. Can we hope to see you performing in our country soon?

MIYEON: If I get the chance, I’m eager to meet our Italian fans in person. I’ll make sure to visit you soon. Please wait for us a little bit more ❤️

MINNIE: I would always like to perform in Italy since I personally love it. If I have the opportunity, I definitely want to visit and perform for NEVERLAND in Italy. Please wait for us a little longer!

YUQI: We always want to go whenever there’s an opportunity for us to perform in Italy. We'll put in a lot of effort to find these chances in the future!