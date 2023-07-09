In conversation with Bryan Chase

Bryan Chase is an anomaly. He is the bigger picture".

Renowned as a trailblazing Korean hip-hop artist, Bryan Chase has swiftly garnered attention in the music landscape, fascinating listeners with his unique sonic palette and visionary approach. Recently, Bryan released the official music video for "Raindrop," a track featured on his highly anticipated debut EP, [2U]. Signed under the worldwide famous THEBLACKLABEL and Interscope Records, with this album Bryan Chase shows his extraordinary artistry and resilience.

Immersing viewers in an enchanting futuristic world, the "Raindrop" music video envelops audiences in a post-apocalyptic realm, skillfully navigating the theme of unwavering determination in the face of ceaseless challenges. Produced by the talented BIG BANANA, renowned for his work on fellow THEBLACKLABEL artist TAEYANG's "나는 (Reason)," the track resonates with a powerful message of resilience and refusal to yield to adversity.

The video for "Raindrop" follows Bryan's momentous comeback and the palpable anticipation surrounding the EP's title track, "2U," where he collaborates with New York rap star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.Written by Bryan himself, with production by the esteemed 24, recognized as the lead beat-maker for BLACKPINK, responsible for global hits like "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" and "Pink Venom," "2U" showcases Bryan's evolution by venturing into uncharted musical territories. The cinematic, anime-inspired music video for "2U" was masterfully crafted by the award-winning Japanese virtual human company Aww Inc.'s executive producer, Takayuki Moriya, alongside acclaimed animator and video director YKBX.

The six-song EP stands as a testament to Bryan's artistic and personal growth as he fearlessly explores new sounds and ideas, pushing himself beyond the boundaries of his comfort zone. Reflecting on his most profound thoughts, emotions, triumphs, and tribulations, Bryan shared, "This album embodies my heaven and hell, my highs and lows. This is 2U." Throughout the EP, Bryan participated in all aspects of songwriting, collaborating with esteemed producers like BIG BANANA, 24, and his long-time creative partner, JUNIORCHEF. Notably, the album is expertly executive produced by the highly regarded TEDDY.

Distinguished as the sole Korean rapper on THEBLACKLABEL's roster, Bryan's affiliation with the label, alongside celebrated artists such as TAEYANG, JEON SOMI, LØREN, Zion.T, and Park Bo-Gum, exemplifies his remarkable talent and potential. Moreover, the EP is released with Interscope Records, renowned for championing some of hip-hop's most iconic names, including 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

[2U] represents Bryan's highly-anticipated return, following his remarkable feature on TAEYANG's 2023 EP, "Down to Earth." Bryan's memorable guest verse on the track "Nightfall," accompanied by an enthralling live performance video, left an indelible mark, paving the way for his solo endeavors. Leading up to the EP's release, Bryan tantalized fans with the pre-release music video for "Restart It," further building anticipation for his immersive musical universe.

But Bryan is not new to the music spotlights. He first gained notoriety as a prominent member of the Korean hip-hop collective, The Cohort. With their captivating tagline, "Underwater Squad," The Cohort made a resounding impact on the international music scene, captivating fans from all walks of life. Dominating the blog era, their distinctive brand of rap garnered support from esteemed publications such as VICE, Complex, The Fader, and Hypebeast. The Cohort's infectious remix of "No Flex Zone" went viral on YouTube, catapulting them to new heights. This momentum culminated in a series of releases titled The Last Orcas, which they released through the esteemed label 88rising. Notably, Bryan's collaboration with Keith Ape on "Let Us Prey" and singles like "Walkin (Remix)" and "Underwater Bank" have collectively garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.

Bryan Chase's profound love for hip-hop blossomed at an early age, drawing inspiration from the vibrant Southern rap scene. [2U] serves as a culmination of Bryan's personal and artistic journey thus far, showcasing his growth, versatility, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

With THEBLACKLABEL and Interscope Records supporting his artistic vision, Bryan Chase has solidified his position as a remarkable Korean rapper making waves in the industry. As listeners delve into the immersive world of his debut EP, [2U], they are bound to witness the emergence of a truly exceptional artist whose talent knows no bounds.

Panorama spoke with him.

Nice to meet you, Bryan. Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Hey, what's up! It's Bryan Chase here - thank you so much for having me.

Let’s start talking about music. You recently dropped a new music video for ReStart It. What kind of song is it?

‘Restart it’ is a song I wrote when I wanted to express my recreation, a rebirth, and a re-approach to my art and journey into a new chapter.

The MV begins with the Bible acts 17:31. Why did you choose it?

It wasn't actually me who chose this Bible verse, but the director of the video 'Hobin' had the thought to put it in and I was very glad to see it. I thought it went with the story well. I really love that verse, I feel a closeness to it.

The MV is also very cinematic. Can you tell us some behind the scene on shooting it?

'Restart It' was the first video I shot for this project. We shot it in a desert-like place which was an old lake that had dried up. We shot the video with very few breaks starting in the early morning until night over the course of 2-3 days. It might not look like it in the video but it was very cold and on the last day we actually had to take some breaks because it started hailing. We had a blast shooting it, and it was a memorable moment with everyone.

And finally, your long-awaited EP album 2U is out. How was the creative process behind it?

It was the best experience not only in good ways but because it was challenging. Coming from the underground, then into THEBLACKLABEL, I had a lot of pressure on myself to put out my best work. I took a lot of time reflecting within and it was an awakening process for sure.

Takayuki Moriya creates the MV, and it features imma, Asia's first virtual human. How did you work on this concept?

I grew up on animation, and when the opportunity came with AWW.TOKYO with Takauki Moriya and & YKBX, I was very excited. The video came out amazing, and it was beyond my imagination and a masterpiece. I'm so thankful, and I look forward to working with them again in the future.

How and when did you realize that you wanted to be a musician?

I didn't actually know I wanted to be a musician; I guess inside, I've always loved music, and music was my best friend day and night growing up. But when I moved to Seoul, and I started having the thought that maybe I should give music a try, I, by chance, started meeting people around town that were in the industry. I met a friend that showed me the process behind the scenes, and things caught on pretty quick from that point.

You collaborated with great names in the music industry, and last but not least... Taeyang. How was working with him?

Taeyang is A GOAT. When I first moved to Korea, BIGBANG ‘Lies’ was the first song I heard and fell in love with. Coming from America, I wasn't familiar with Korean music at all, but that song left a huge impression on me. I thought the visual was cool, and thinking back now, I actually cut my hair short like Taeyang. Coming full circle to be in the same label and to feature on his first solo project is more than an honor for me. I learn so much just from being around him, and aside from him being great at what he does, I can truly say he's one of the best people I've ever met in my life.

Nightfall features an intense verse that showcases your vocals. Can you share with us some insights on creating it?

When I first heard the demo for Nightfall, it really resonated with me. In my mind translating the idea of a night turning into day, darkness to light, and at a struggling moment in time, keeping the feelings of better days ahead, that the sun will always rise no matter what. It was really heartwarming to see how the verse was embraced by others and I'm so grateful.

Are there some other artists you would love to work with?

My goal as an artist has always been to collaborate with talented artists from around the world, to innovate new sounds and cross new boundaries, and to help influence the culture the best way I can.

What are your next steps?

I'm looking forward to doing more shows and getting to meet and connect with fans.

If you had to describe yourself and your music, with one word each, which would you choose and why?

I'm very “Be-WATER,” like Bruce Lee said.