In conversation with: AleXa

AleXa is a whirlwind.

From the moment she steps on stage to the last beat of her electrifying performances, the energy she brings is nothing short of infectious. Her journey from a dancer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to a rising K-pop star has been marked by tenacity, talent, and a deep connection with her fans. Now, with the release of her latest single, "Joy of Missing Out," AleXa is offering something refreshingly intimate—a celebration of solitude in a world that rarely stops moving.

"Joy of Missing Out," or "JOMO," as she affectionately calls it, is more than just a song—it's an ode to the quiet moments we often overlook. "I, myself, am an extrovert, but I’m the only one in my friend group," AleXa shares. "This song goes out to all those who’d rather party by themselves than get lost in the crowd." It's a bold statement from an artist known for her high-energy tracks and commanding stage presence, but it also reveals a softer, more contemplative side that fans are eager to embrace.

AleXa's journey to this point is a story of resilience and determination. Born in Tulsa to a Korean adoptee, she grew up far from the heart of the K-pop world. Yet, her passion for dance and performance was undeniable, driving her to compete in Soompi’s "Rising Legends," where she won by nearly a million fan votes. From there, she leaped into the cutthroat world of Korean audition shows, landing a spot on "PRODUCE 48" and eventually debuting with her multilingual hit "Bomb" in 2019. That single broke into the Top 10 of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, a testament to her international appeal

But AleXa has never been one to rest on her laurels. Each release has been a new chapter, showcasing her versatility and willingness to explore different sounds. Her 2022 track "Wonderland," which won NBC’s "American Song Contest," was a bold foray into the American market, even earning her the title of the sixth most-played Korean artist on U.S. radio. And now, with "Joy of Missing Out," she’s diving headfirst into her pop-punk era, a move that Forbes has already dubbed as her official entry into the genre.

This year, AleXa's calendar is packed with fan events and performances across the United States. She will kick off her tour in Las Vegas on September 1st, followed by stops in Denver, San Jose, and Los Angeles. But it's not just the big cities that are on her mind. On September 6th, AleXa will return to her hometown of Tulsa to perform at the Neon Prairie Festival. It's a full-circle moment for the artist, bringing her unique sound and style back to where it all began.

AleXa’s relentless drive and creative spirit have caught the attention of major media outlets and Panorama.it spoke with her in an exclusive interview.

Nice to talk to you again, AleXa. How have you been?



I’ve been well! Looking forward to releasing the rest of the songs for my English album.

I wanna start by talking about your new music. Congratulations on your latest releases. Can you tell us more about these projects?

It’s an upcoming English album, targeted for my fans abroad~ Should be a collection of 10 songs once it’s released!

"Joy of missing out" has been described as an introvert anthem. What inspired you to create a song that resonates so deeply with introverts?

I didn’t write the song, but, recording it was a fun process. I, myself, am a tremendous extrovert, but all of my friends are introverts.

In "joy of missing out," you mention this song is dedicated to those who prefer to party by themselves rather than getting lost in the crowd. Can you share some personal experiences or insights that influenced these lyrics?

I suppose even extroverts can grow tired in a crowd, no? There have been a few occasions where I find myself tired from over-socializing, as the social butterfly that I am~

What message or feeling do you hope your fans, especially those who identify as introverts, take away from "joy of missing out"?

It’s okay to be introverted, it’s okay to say no to plans and take care of yourself.

I wanna focus on distraction. The MV has a 90s movie vibe. But one detail got my attention: your phone has an Edward Scissorhands background. Did you choose it? If yes, why?

I’m a tremendous Tim Burton fan; I’ve watched nearly every single movie he has created, including his early stop-motion features. Edward Scissorhands is one of the earliest movies I had seen, and the message of an outcast trying to fit in resonated with me as a young teenager.

Back to your music. Your songs are always empowering. Which is the ingredient that cannot be left out from your music?

My voice. Whether I write the song or not, my voice is what makes an AleXa song “an AleXa song”, no?

We reached the first half of this year. What are some things you would like to accomplish in the next six months?

I’m eagerly awaiting the album’s release and what I am working on thereafter~ There’s also a trip to Berlin that I’m excited about; I’ll be performing at an anime convention!

Artistically speaking: is there some collaboration you are dreaming of?

In the world of KPOP, a dance collaboration with Ten from NCT/WayV would be ideal, but in the western world, perhaps a collab with Doja Cat or Ashnikko?

I asked you before, but I’m curious to know if something changed. Which song would describe you the best? (Alexa’s previous answer was Fighter by Christina Aguilera)

I’d still roll with “Fighter”~ Life is a journey with highs and lows, hardships and ease, but I refuse to fall victim to circumstance and “lose”~

And if you had to describe yourself with one word only, which would it be?

Resilient.

Who is AleXa now?

I’d say I’m an artist who’s had the opportunity to grow as a person, this year. I’ve been concentrating on myself, a lot, and trying to get my life together as an adult.