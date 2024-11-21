A.C.E are back with a "Pinata" of emotions

The Milan show was nothing short of electric.

A.C.E, the K-pop group under Beat Interactive, celebrated for their artistry and heart-stopping performances, lit up the stage in Milan as if the city had been waiting just for them. The crowd roared with uncontained energy, mirroring the group’s raw charisma and flawless delivery. It was more than a show—it was a reunion, a long-overdue embrace between A.C.E and their global fans, who had been waiting patiently during the group’s military hiatus.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the opening chords hit, it was clear this wasn’t just a concert; it was a celebration of resilience, artistry, and unity. The Milan show didn’t just reaffirm their talent—it announced that A.C.E was back, stronger than ever.

Fast-forward a few days, and the group hosted the showcase for PINATA—their highly anticipated new album. This event, held in Seoul, wasn’t just a launch party; it was a declaration of a new chapter for A.C.E. PINATA, their first release as a group in three years, felt like a culmination of everything they’ve endured and everything they’re striving toward.

The album is a four-track journey, with the title song inspired by the narrative intricacies of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. “PINATA” pairs high-energy hip-hop beats with emotionally charged vocals, delivering an explosive anthem of liberation. Using the metaphor of breaking a piñata, the song captures the joy and freedom that come from overcoming life’s struggles.

The album opens with “Intro: Recuerda, recuerda,” a hauntingly beautiful track that sets the tone for what’s to come, followed by both an English and instrumental version of the title song. The group didn’t hold back, with visuals and performances that push the boundaries of what fans have come to expect from them. A mega-crew performance featuring 49 dancers in the music video reflects the ambitious scale of this comeback and the determination to make it unforgettable.

This comeback carries an emotional weight, representing a turning point for the group after years of uncertainty and challenges. It’s a celebration of resilience, unity, and the unbreakable connection with their fans. As A.C.E steps forward, PINATA is not just an album; it’s a promise of more to come. A.C.E is ready to reclaim their place in the industry, proving that after seven years, their fire burns brighter than ever.



Panorama.it spoke with them.

How was the experience of performing in Milan? Were there any memorable moments from your time there or with European fans?

Junhee: since it was our first visit to Milan, we were a bit nervous, but we were blown away by how many people came to see us. Watching the fans passionately enjoy our songs was truly touching. The city itself is beautiful, and the fans’ manners and enthusiasm were equally wonderful. Those moments will always remain unforgettable for us.

This tour has taken you to many cities. How has it felt connecting with your fans around the world again?

Byeongkwan: It had been a while since our last tour in 2019, and it made me realize once again just how many fans around the world love A.C.E. Each city had its own unique way of showing support, but the sincerity of their love was the same everywhere. I hope we can visit them again soon to share that love and connection once more. Meeting fans after such a long time made us appreciate how precious these moments are. Being on stage and sharing that connection with the audience gave us incredible strength and motivation.

Let’s talk about your new album. What message or theme did you want to convey with this project?

Yuchan: This album holds special meaning for us as it marks A.C.E’s return as a complete group. It’s about staying true to our roots while showcasing the unique energy that only A.C.E can deliver on stage. We want to share our journey of perseverance with fans and convey our sincerity through our music and performances while continuing to grow.

Your new single has been making waves. Can you share the story behind its creation and what it means to each of you?

Donghun: Since it’s our first release as a complete group in a while, we wanted to bring back the best of A.C.E’s strengths. This song encapsulates the energy, emotions, and passion that we want to share, while expressing our determination to overcome any obstacles and move forward. The recording process was challenging due to the complexity of the song, but hearing the final result was incredibly rewarding. Performing alongside 49 dancers to complete the choreography was another unforgettable experience. Every time we perform this song, it feels deeply meaningful to us.

The title “Piñata” is so unique! What inspired you to choose this word, and how does it relate to the song’s vibe or message?

Yuchan: From the beginning, we had a clear concept in mind for this album. During the production process, we came across the demo for “PINATA” and realized how perfectly it aligned with our envisioned story. That’s when we decided to use “PINATA” as the central theme to tell our story. “PINATA” symbolizes breaking free from suppressed emotions and reclaiming freedom. Through this song, we wanted to show A.C.E’s new beginning and share the message that even emotions like sadness and pain are essential parts of being human. It’s a journey of overcoming inner struggles, and we hope to deliver that heartfelt story to our fans.

Were there any surprising moments during the production of the album? Perhaps a lyric, choreography, or collaboration that stands out?

Wow: The recording process required an incredible amount of attention to detail because of the song’s complexity. The choreography, in particular, was a massive challenge as we worked with 49 dancers to create a synchronized performance. It took an immense amount of time and effort, but when we saw the final result, we realized just how worthwhile the entire process was.

CHOICE have been so excited about your comeback. Is there a specific message you'd like to share with them as a thank-you for their support?

Junhee: To our CHOICE, we’re deeply grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us while waiting for this comeback. Thanks to you, we were able to give it our all in preparation. We’ll continue to repay you with great music and performances. We hope you enjoy this album to the fullest!

What’s a funny or unforgettable moment you experienced while preparing for this comeback or filming for the music video?

Yuchan: There’s a scene in the music video where we had to blow out white powder, but it wasn’t CG—we used real flour! Holding it in our mouth and timing it with the music was really challenging, and by the end, We were covered in flour. However, it turned out much cooler than we expected, and it’s definitely a memorable moment. Our dancers worked really hard as well, and we’re so grateful for their efforts.

A fan asked, “What’s one thing you always do to prepare before going on stage?” Another fan wonders, “If you could describe this comeback in one word, what would it be and why?”

Donghun: Before going on stage, I like to save my energy and do a lot of mental visualization. Some staff even joke that I seem lethargic before performances, but they’re always surprised by how much energy I bring to the stage. If I had to describe this comeback in one word, it would be “BACK” from the first lyrics of “PINATA.” It perfectly reflects our return and the energy we bring our originality with this release.

How do you feel you’ve grown as artists and individuals since your debut, especially with the new music?

Wow: This year, with multiple single releases and tours, I feel we’ve grown significantly as artists, gaining a deeper understanding of emotions and expressions. Both as a team and as individuals, overcoming challenges has helped us mature, and we can feel that growth every time we step on stage.

Lastly, can you give us a hint about what’s next for A.C.E after this tour and comeback? Any special surprises in store for your fans?

Byeongkwan: Even after the comeback, we’re planning lots of exciting things that we think fans will love! Please wait just a little longer. We’ve got some special surprises in store, and we’re looking forward to showing more performances and new sides of A.C.E in the near future.