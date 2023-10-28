Zior Park, the man of multifaceted ingenuity

To describe Zior Park, maestro could be an optimal adjective. Genius, maybe, too. But, for once, I will define him as QUEEN.

Zior Park, 28 years old, is a sensation from Seoul, South Korea, who has taken the music industry by surprise with his magnetic presence and innovative sound. As a singer, songwriter, producer, and creative director, Zior Park is a multi-talented force to be reckoned with. His latest project, 'QUEEN', is poised to be the crown jewel of his upcoming EP, 'Where Does The Sasquatch Live? Part. 2', following the resounding success of his previous chart-topper 'CHRISTIAN'.

Born and raised in the vibrant city of Seoul, Zior Park's musical journey began to unfold at an early age. His innate passion for music led him to embark on a creative odyssey, which ultimately culminated in the release of his debut single in 2018. Since then, Zior Park has been on a relentless pursuit of musical excellence, delivering a series of EPs and singles that have garnered both critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

One of Zior Park’s defining features is his ability to marry captivating visuals with his music, creating a sensory experience that transcends traditional boundaries. His music videos are a testament to his artistic ingenuity, often leaving audiences spellbound. The music video for 'Black Fin' became an internet sensation in 2021, catapulting Zior Park to even greater heights of stardom. But Zior Park's meteoric rise to fame can be attributed to the monumental success of 'CHRISTIAN', the lead single from his second EP, 'Where Does The Sasquatch Live?'. This infectious track amassed over 50 million views, solidifying Zior Park's position as a frontrunner in the South Korean music scene. The song's resonance on Korea's top streaming platforms further affirmed its cultural impact, propelling Zior Park into the mainstream spotlight.

With 'QUEEN', Zior Park embarks on a new sonic adventure, promising an experience that transcends expectations. This latest release not only showcases Zior Park's evolution as an artist but also reinforces his status as a trailblazer in the global music landscape. Anticipation is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the unveiling of 'Where Does The Sasquatch Live? Part. 2', poised to be a testament to his artistic prowess. With each release, he continues to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. 'QUEEN' and the impending EP will further solidify Zior Park's status as a force in the Korean music industry.

Panorama.it spoke with him.





Nice to meet you. Can you please introduce yourself to Panorama’s readers?

Hello, My name is Zior Park, a singer-songwriter from South Korea.

I want to start by talking about QUEEN. What kind of song is it?

It is a song in the Baroque rock style, and it tells the story of a character who ultimately becomes a queen amidst pointed fingers and laughter.

There is a line: “I don’t wanna be pretty/I just wanna be iconic”. What does it mean for you to be iconic?

I believe that a person who makes a strong impression on others and exerts influence is iconic.

And who’s iconic, in your opinion? Not only musically speaking.

Yes, there are many people like Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Michael Jackson, Freddie Mercury, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and so on who are considered iconic for their significant contributions and impact in various fields.





I have to dig deeper into the song; there are a lot of quotes I’m curious to know your vision on. Like: “I sold the normal life/for the gold and diamond/controversy is a must for these young customers”. Can you tell me more about it?

It's a story about the sacrifices that come with fame. When I became famous in Korea, there were many positive aspects, but there were also many negative aspects. However, if I want to achieve my goals, I have to become famous. In that case, the negative aspects that come with it are unavoidable.

QUEEN is the lead track from your upcoming EP, ‘Where Does The Sasquatch Live? Part.2’. What kind of EP do we need to expect from you?

It's a story about rediscovering lost romance, similar to Part 1. This romance is symbolically represented by Sasquatch. However, unlike the previous work, it has a more intense and provocative sound. Additionally, music videos were made for all the songs on the album.

So why did you choose the Sasquatch?

Sasquatch could be the romance, dream, and childhood that I lost when I was growing up.

Singer, songwriter, producer, creative director. Is there something you are not good at?

Oh I'm not even good at everything that you mentioned. But I think I'm good at packaging. I think I know how to package these bundles - songs, videos etc - in a way that people will buy them.

What is the difference - if there is one - between Zior Park and Park Ji-won?

Zior Park is just a character played by the actor Jiwon Park. Zior Park has a very different appearance from Jiwon Park's usual self. Jiwon Park doesn't even like dressing up and going all fancy in real life. However, Zior Park is a character born from the compromise between the ideal artist in Jiwon Park's imagination and reality.

Do you have any role models? If so, who are they, and how do they impact your life as a person and an artist?

Willy Wonka is my role model. He may seem like someone who sells chocolate on the surface, but in reality, he sells memories and dreams to people. Similarly, even though I may appear to be just someone who sells music, I want to sell abstract values to people like him.

Is there something you are obsessed with lately?

Recently, I've created my fashion brand called SyndromeZ. I haven't officially launched it yet, but I've built the brand based on my love for AI and science fiction culture. So, I've been dedicating a lot of time to preparing for that brand. And if you asked me about hobbies, the only thing I do is watch Arsenal, the football team I've loved for a long time, play their matches on weekends.

If you could define yourself with one word, which would it be?

A Story Teller.

Who is Zior Park right here, right now?

A Story Teller. (He laughs) Thank you for having me.