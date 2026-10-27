Halloween: la playlist perfetta per festeggiare la notte delle zucche

Ecco la playlist ideale per accompagnarvi nell’ultima notte di ottobre. Ovviamente alla colonna sonora di Halloween non poteva mancare Michael Jackson con la sua Thriller, ma siamo andati oltre il mainstream e i classici del genere.

Per questo motivo nella nostra Halloween-playlist trovate anche i Kiss con God of Thunder e Alice Cooper con una canzone perfetta per l’occasione, ovvero l’epica He’s back, tratta dalla colonna sonora di Friday The 13: Jason Lives.

Tra le nostre preferite per la notte delle zucche, The Dead Dance di Lady Gaga, Goo Goo Muck dei The Cramps (colonna sonora del celebre balletto di Mercoledì Addams) e la leggendaria Don’t fear the reaper dei Blue Oyster Cult.

Buon ascolto!

1) Thriller – Michael Jackson

2) The Dead Dance – Lady Gaga

3) Zombie – The Cranberries

4) Goo Goo Muck- The Cramps

5) Don’t fear the reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

6) The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna

7) God of Thunder – Kiss

8) Halloween – Helloween

9) Sympathy for the devil – Rolling Stones

10) Bad moon rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival

11) Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Bauhaus

12) Demons – Imagine Dragons

13) Supernature – Cerrone

14) Pet Sematary – Ramones

15) Bury a friend – Billie Eilish

16) Time warp – The Rocky Horror Picture Show

17) I put a spell on you – Nina Simone

18) Spellbound – Siouxsie and The Banshees

19) I want candy – Bow Wow Wow

20) He’s back – Alice Cooper

