"When the Stars Gossip": Lee Minho is back in the midst of stardust and rom-com clichés

“The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff.” – Carl Sagan

Will this K-drama truly manage to match the sparkle of the stars? When the Stars Gossip takes off with a fascinating premise: a romance set in space, where the stars serve as the backdrop to a story blending science and emotions. While the journey to win the audience’s heart is still long, its concept is undeniably irresistible. This could be a drama that, while playing with some clichés, has the potential to explore new dimensions of romantic storytelling.

The return of Lee Minho to the small screen following the international success of Pachinko has reignited excitement among his fans. His role in a romantic comedy has been highly anticipated, especially as he stars alongside Gong Hyo-jin, an actress he has consistently praised for her talent. Their chemistry is palpable, not only on set but also off it. Their genuine friendship enriches their professional rapport and enhances the authenticity of their interactions.

The plot revolves around Gong Ryong (Lee Minho), a gynecologist who, despite not being an astronaut, finds himself aboard a space station with Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), the mission commander. Ryong is in space not for research purposes but to participate in a scientific experiment related to reproduction in zero gravity. However, his arrival at the station is also tied to a plan by his future father-in-law, Choi Jae-ryong, who hopes to secure an heir through this experiment. Amid secrets and deceptions, the love story between Ryong and Eve unfolds in an unconventional setting.

The space setting is undoubtedly a standout feature of this drama, which relies on spectacular special effects to make the zero-gravity environment feel realistic; however, despite its futuristic backdrop, When the Stars Gossip doesn’t shy away from a plot rich in emotions and twists typical of K-dramas: forbidden love, love triangles, and family secrets. At first, it might seem like the story follows a fairly predictable trajectory, but it’s still too early to judge its potential to surprise.

Lee Minho’s charisma as Ryong is unmistakable, and his performance captivates with its intensity, especially in a romantic role that marks a return to his lighter roots. Gong Hyo-jin, on her part, delivers a delicate and compelling portrayal that further enriches the story. Their chemistry is one of the drama’s most powerful elements and could be the key to winning the audience.

With only two episodes aired so far, it’s hard to predict the plot's direction, but When the Stars Gossip promises a romantic adventure that blends science and love. If it continues on this path, it could genuinely enchant those looking for a heartfelt story—even among the stars.

(Netflix)

We virtually attended the press conference for the series launch in Seoul, where we chatted briefly with the two leads, Lee Minho and Gong Hyo-jin.

During the press conference in Seoul, the director highlighted your ability to read beyond the script and understand the soul of your character. What did you see in Gong Ryong?

Lee Minho: I first imagined him as the most realistic and grounded type of a man in his early 30s. He grew up in an environment that some people might be jealous of. He was on the fast track to success, the most standard, so to speak, the path to success, and he was very hard-working and focused on what he had to do up until now. These days, the young generation has a hard time, you know, on a daily life basis that they could build their career upon, so I tried to think about that and the limited, maybe, number of experiences that he would have had and the fact that he hasn't experienced extreme ups and downs of emotions up until now until he goes to space and meets with all of these crew members that bring his life to a whole new level. So I tried to imagine that in my head.

Eve is the name of the first woman on Earth. Now, in space, Eve Kim is working to create new life. After portraying and deeply understanding Eve, how would you describe her?

Gong Hyo-jin: All of Eve Kim's backstory and the journey that has led her to where she is now as an astronaut is history. And the story in the show begins as she assumes her position as a commander. I tried to imagine how hard it must have been for her to reach the position that she has right now and what courage would have been required of her so far up until this day. So I try to focus on that. And in my previous work, I think I played a more beginner role than a leader. So, throughout the first four episodes, I really wanted the viewers to perceive me as a commander and a leader. So I tried to be chic and disciplined, and I would keep a straight face, so much so that Gong Ryong would ask for a smile to Eve because I wouldn't even smile when he told me that my toes were pretty.

What drew you to this role, and what did you discover while playing it?

Gong Hyo-jin: I think I felt that pressure and responsibility somehow to be perceived as a leader in the show. As the mouse expert, Eve goes into space, determined and under this mission to create life for the first time, possibly in zero gravity, and I acted imagining that there was no single case in the past where astronauts created life in space. I don't know if, since several years have passed, I don't know if somebody succeeded during that period. Still, if you focus on this mission, her sense of mission, and whether or not she would succeed, I think it would be very intriguing as a viewer and a viewer's experience. I promise you will not be disappointed if you focus on that as you follow the narrative. So please stay tuned until the very end of the show. So please stay tuned until the very end of the show.

In the first episode, Gong Ryong shouts, "I don’t know what love is." Do you think that’s truly the case? And for Lee Minho, what is love?

Lee Minho: I acted imagining that Gong Ryong meant what he said and that he was being honest because when he was on earth, the whole marriage with Go-Eun and everything, he had settled and compromised with what is fine but not great. But what's ironic is that after he goes into outer space, he learns never to compromise. When it comes to love, there can be so many definitions of love, including a wide variety of love. Up until now in my life, I think I have some experiences with regardto love, but I have so many more left to explore. For instance, you can feel love for your child,etc. I don't really know much about that. And to me, I feel like love is finding out moreabout yourself and your identity and having a clear idea of who you are. With that in mind,I feel good that I still have more definitions or types of love left that I can explore.